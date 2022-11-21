ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

AL.com

Try these Thanksgiving side dish recipes folks will love as much as the turkey

OK, recall that we started last week in this space talking about Thanksgiving, more specifically about side dishes. We will continue our admitted one-sided conversation about sides this week with a handful of my favorite recipes. And, as a bonus, I’ll throw in an extra recipe for a favorite pre-meal appetizer that will help whet your appetite for the main course.
Mashed

Ree Drummond's Potato Mashing Trick Is A Thanksgiving Game Changer

Thanksgiving is a time to give thanks and show gratitude for the places and people in your life. One could argue that the most important part of the holiday is the spread of food that's enjoyed. While turkey is largely the main event, if we're being honest, the sides typically steal the show. Over the years, Thanksgiving side dishes have become more creative and more delicious, but that doesn't mean all sides are equally loved. According to a Mashed exclusive survey, 22% of people agreed that green bean casserole was the worst side. In 2021, Zippia reported that for the second year in a row mashed potatoes were Americans' favorite side dish to serve with turkey.
Mansfield News Journal

The Amish Cook: Four favorite Thanksgiving recipes

Editor’s Note: Gloria is taking a week off. She will return next week. With Thanksgiving creeping closer, we are including a selection of favorite Amish Cook Thanksgiving recipes!. Sweet Potato Casserole. 3 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes½ cup sugar½ cup butter2 eggs, beaten1 teaspoon vanilla½ cup milkTopping: ½...
Simplemost

These Are The Most-Searched Thanksgiving Stuffing Recipes By State

Thanksgiving is almost here, which means that millions of Americans are doing exactly what their grandparents couldn’t do: Frantically Googling the best Thanksgiving recipes. These days, no Thanksgiving menu is born without lots of searching and web-combing. We’re always on the search for the best way to cook a turkey or the newest hack for mashed potatoes.
OKLAHOMA STATE
AL.com

Sweet potato casserole: Thanksgiving recipe for a traditional old-school side dish

First off, let me start this by saying it has never been my intention to frighten or spark fear in the hearts of anybody who is good enough to lay eyes on my weekly ramblings. Unless you’re dining at a restaurant where the prices aren’t printed on the menu, fear and food don’t usually go together. Even then you can noodle your way through without too much embarrassment, but I feel like we’re starting to drift a bit here.
The Spun

Erin Andrews Reveals Her Least Favorite Thanksgiving Dish

Tomorrow, millions of Americans will flock to their respective tables with their favorite Thanksgiving foods on their plate. There are plenty of controversial food opinions when it comes to Thanksgiving, but Erin Andrews has a legitimate take. She revealed her favorite and least favorite foods to eat on the holiday and the list isn't too much of a hot take.
The Kitchn

Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread Will Be the Most Talked-About Dish at Thanksgiving Dinner

From family gatherings to office potlucks, the last two months of the year are littered with a myriad of gatherings that are anchored by delicious food. Whether you crave some juicy turkey for Thanksgiving or a tasty holiday ham on Christmas, this season has something for everyone. With that in mind, it’s always fun to be the one that brings the dish that everyone can’t stop raving about. That’s why when I saw everyone’s favorite “internet grandma” Babs showcase a recipe for Cranberry Gouda Pull-Apart Bread, I knew I had to bookmark it to give it a try later.
John M. Dabbs

Thanksgiving Turkey Lives On - Dish Ideas for Your Holiday Leftovers

Turkey dinnerPhoto byClaudio Schwarz/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to Thanksgiving and Christmas dinner, many of us have memories of holidays with a large amount of leftover turkey - and side dishes. In our home, we are typically tired of reheating a plate of Thanksgiving dinner by Friday evening. When I had my own family, my culinary creativity led me to a few trends to handle the leftovers.
CBS News

Thanksgiving menu suggestions from New York Times Cooking

Click on the links below for holiday recipes and delicious menu suggestions from the writers and editors of New York Times Cooking, specially selected for "Sunday Morning" viewers. For more delicious Thanksgiving recipes (everything from A for Appetizer, to V for Vegan), head to New York Times Cooking's special Thanksgiving...
The Daily South

Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?

A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...

