Wbaltv.com
Leon's Backroom Bar treats patrons to free Thanksgiving dinner
The owner of a popular Baltimore bar did something very special for customers on Thanksgiving. Ron Singer, owner of Leon's Backroom Bar, said not everyone has someone to spend Thanksgiving with, and so he wanted to show those people that there is someone who cares. "If this makes people feel...
Baltimore Times
HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO ONE AND ALL
I pray that you have enjoyed your week so far. I want to send out my heartwarming condolences to friends and their families who have recently lost a loved one. Prayers go out to you and your family. I want to say happy birthday to myself. I will be celebrating...
Wes Moore, 40 + more volunteers give out food and clothes on Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE -- Governor-elect Wes Moore was out in the community Thursday morning to give back to those in need on Thanksgiving.He was at the City of God fashion boutique, which held its eighth annual give-back event. Moore was there alongside other volunteers to hand out hot food and warm clothes to people.After they served breakfast, there was some live music and entertainment. People who showed up even got food boxes to take with them.The governor-elect said community events like these are what Thanksgiving is all about."Today is great just hanging out at the City of God," Moore said. "This is really a celebration of family. It's a celebration of community. It's a celebration of why Baltimore is so special, in this conversation. So, I could not think of a better way to spend part of Thanksgiving than being out here with my family out here in Baltimore and just celebrating the city we love."Moore was one of more than 40 volunteers from around the city who came out to help others on Thanksgiving.
Security scheduling conflict puts Baltimore's Christmas Parade plans at risk
BALTIMORE -- There is a scheduling conflict with the Mayor's Christmas Parade.It's set for 1 p.m. on Dec. 4. But that's the same time the Ravens play the Broncos at home.Tom Kerr is the brains behind the Mayor's Christmas Parade. He has been at it for 49 years. Kerr said the city called him Monday saying there are not enough police officers to staff the Ravens game and the parade."He said, 'We want to know what day you are changing the Christmas parade to,' and I said, 'This is the biggest parade in the state,'" Kerr said.Kerr said with more than...
foxbaltimore.com
Hundreds of loved ones missing Thanksgiving as Baltimore's homicide count surpasses 300
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thanksgiving is often filled with good food and loved ones. But for hundreds of families here in Baltimore, there's an empty chair at the table this holiday as the city has once again surpassed 300 homicides for the 8th consecutive year. Some of the victims include...
baltimorefishbowl.com
An Adornato Thanksgiving in Old Highlandtown
Back when Crabtown was a city of ethnic villages, “Meely” came from the sauerkraut section of East Baltimore, not far from Holy Rosary church. “Juidy” was raised along an alley near Our Lady of Pompeii where a pot of tomato sauce with fresh basil was always simmering in a basement kitchen.
Wbaltv.com
Stan Stovall recounts more than 50 years of broadcasting
It seems hard to imagine WBAL-TV and Baltimore without Stan Stovall -- a trailblazer in the television news industry and a trusted voice in Baltimore for decades. Stan will sign off Wednesday evening after more than half a century in local news, many of those years spent at WBAL-TV 11.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Mayor's Christmas Parade in Baltimore nearly cancelled
The annual Mayor’s Christmas Parade in Baltimore is less than two weeks away, and this year the organizers were met with some challenges.
WBAL Radio
Two males shot in separate incidents on Thanksgiving in Baltimore
Two reported shootings took place on Thanksgiving in Baltimore. The first happened in the early hours of the morning in southeast Baltimore. Police report that a 23-year-old man is in serious condition after he was shot in the 100 block of North Lakewood Avenue. The other shooting happened yesterday afternoon...
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Gentzler Signing Off for Final Time on Wednesday
Longtime local TV news anchor Doreen Gentzler will anchor her final show Wednesday at 6 pm. On Oct. 28, Gentzler announced she would be stepping away after 33 years at NBC4. Since 1989, NBC4 news anchor Doreen Gentzler has been one of the most trusted and popular news sources in the DMV.
foxbaltimore.com
Community leader says their work is helping Baltimore's homicide crisis
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — "When you hear it becomes repetitive," said Marlo Hargrove. For Marlo Hargrove it's how he’s taking a direct aim at murder rising in Baltimore. "This is not the normal, so to let them identify and see that list with different names," he said. Hargrove is...
severnaparkvoice.com
Holiday Events Worth the Drive
There’s an overwhelming number of festive activities to consider throughout the holiday season. It can be difficult to decide what to prioritize. Here’s a narrowed down list of four events that might be worth the extra drive. Enchant. From November 25 to January 1, Nationals Park in Washington,...
foxbaltimore.com
Eat, Drink, and be Crabby!
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Legendary Faidley Seafood is gearing up for the holiday rush. Serving and shipping its famous crab cakes and other seafood favorites this holiday season. Fourth Generation Owner Dayme Hahn joins us with their secret recipe.
Baltimore, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Free dinner and resource event for families in need held at Baltimore Convention Center
BALTIMORE -- Roughly 2,000 people left a free thanksgiving dinner event today with not just a full stomach—but a sense of hope. Goodwill Industries hosted its 65th Annual Thanksgiving and Renounce Fair on Wednesday at the Baltimore Convention Center. More than 300 volunteers served turkey and all the fixings to around 2,000 families in need on Wednesday. "Some people get sad because they don't have their families.", said Robert, an event attendee from East Baltimore. "There's a lot of homeless people in Baltimore and events like this give them a chance to interact with some people, get a good meal under their belt and maybe meet somebody that can help with their situation."The event includes a resource fair, where guests could get help with resumes, and talk with representatives from community service organizations about employment and related social services information. Lisa Rusyniak, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries says the aim is for people to leave with a full stomach, and resources to help them improve their circumstances.
wmar2news
Trash and recycling collection in Baltimore for Thanksgiving
BALTIMORE — Baltimore City Department of Public Works offices and sanitation yards will be closed for Thanksgiving day. That means no trash/ recycling will be collected. The makeup day is Saturday, November 26. Here are the facilities closed for Thanksgiving:. Northwest Transfer Station, 5030 Reisterstown Road. Quarantine Road Landfill,...
foxbaltimore.com
4 people escape southeast Baltimore fire, say officials
BALITMORE (WBFF) — Four people escaped a fire this morning in southeast Baltimore and are now looking for a place to live, according to Baltimore City Fire Officials. Fire officials say the fire broke out about 8 a.m. in the 6500 block of St. Helena Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they say they found fire coming from the back of a 2-story home. There were four people inside and fire officials say they were able to get out on their own.
Wbaltv.com
Howard County second-grader delivers Thanksgiving meals to firefighters
FULTON, Md. — Not everyone gets the chance to be with family on Thanksgiving, so a Howard County second grader wanted to make sure first responders had a nice meal. Layla Looby delivered turkeys to firehouses across Howard County. The Fulton Elementary School student started a fundraising campaign. She then partnered with the organization Food on the Stove to make it happen.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
