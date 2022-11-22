ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

AP sources: Fickell on verge of becoming Wisconsin coach

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell informed his team on Sunday that he is leaving the school, paving the way for him to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. A person with knowledge of Fickell’s decision told The Associated Press that Fickell was leaving and veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Wisconsin was still finalizing approval of Fickell’s contract. Wisconsin’s Board of Regents scheduled a special closed meeting for Sunday afternoon “to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach,” according to a meeting notice posted online.
MADISON, WI
Post Register

Mackenzie Holmes' 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds to lead No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis on Saturday night. Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 at The...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy