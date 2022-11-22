Read full article on original website
LSU, Oregon, UNC Fall in Week 14 AP Poll
Rivalry week saw several top-ranked teams lose and as a result, they plummeted down the rankings.
AP sources: Fickell on verge of becoming Wisconsin coach
Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell informed his team on Sunday that he is leaving the school, paving the way for him to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. A person with knowledge of Fickell’s decision told The Associated Press that Fickell was leaving and veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because Wisconsin was still finalizing approval of Fickell’s contract. Wisconsin’s Board of Regents scheduled a special closed meeting for Sunday afternoon “to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach,” according to a meeting notice posted online.
Ole Miss Running Back Kentrel Bullock Entering NCAA Transfer Portal
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock announces his intent to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Virginia Tech aims to work out kinks vs. Minnesota
While Virginia Tech is trying to locate its shot from 3-point range, Minnesota is working to incorporate its best player
Mackenzie Holmes' 27 points leads No. 6 Indiana past Memphis
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes continued her strong play in the Las Vegas Invitational with 27 points and five rebounds to lead No. 6 Indiana to a 79-64 victory over Memphis on Saturday night. Holmes totaled 53 points and 17 rebounds as the Hoosiers went 2-0 at The...
