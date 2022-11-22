ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post Register

Huntsberry leads North Texas over Long Beach State 68-47

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Kai Huntsberry had 22 points, Abou Ousmane scored 20 and North Texas rolled to a 68-47 victory over Long Beach State at the Nassau Championship on Saturday night. Huntsberry also added five assists for the Mean Green (5-1). Abou Ousmane scored 20 points and added...
