Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Minnesota murder suspect found in Oklahoma
KAY COUNTY, Okla. — A murder suspect accused of killing a person at a Minnesota restaurant was found in Oklahoma. Police in Bloomington, Minnesota, just outside of Minneapolis, said the suspect opened fire inside a restaurant Wednesday, killing someone eating lunch and injuring a server. The man was arrested...
KOCO
Oklahoma shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales
OKLAHOMA CITY — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and Oklahomans were already out buying gifts early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., most of Oklahoma City's biggest stores had opened their doors for Black Friday. But this was just the start of a day full of deals.
Comments / 0