DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Light rain possible tonight (mainly SE Iowa) Today's mild sunshine across Iowa will give way to increasing cloud cover overnight. A low pressure center passing by southeast of the state will bring a few light rain showers over parts of central & southeast Iowa late tonight into tomorrow morning, but the rest of Sunday should be mainly dry, just colder and cloudier. A cold front driving through tonight will switch winds around to the north & increase them to 15-20 mph into tomorrow. That means highs only in the low 40s Sunday, with wind chills in the 30s.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO