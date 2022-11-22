Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Showers clear Sunday morning, watching our next storm Tuesday
DES MOINES, Iowa — FORECAST DISCUSSION: Central and southeastern Iowa are waking up to areas of scattered rain this morning. Most of this will be fairly light and will move out of area by 10 a.m. Behind this system, expect breezy northwest winds the rest of the day which will keep us cooler compared to previous days. Highs will reach the low-to-mid 40s areawide. Overnight, expect a hard freeze with most of us falling into the mid 20s.
KCCI.com
Police: Virginia Walmart shooter bought gun just hours before killing
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Walmart supervisor who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind what he called a “death note” on his phone that apologized for what he was about to do while simultaneously blaming others for mocking him. “Sorry everyone but I did not...
KCCI.com
Chance of showers tonight before colder air settles back in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Headlines:. Light rain possible tonight (mainly SE Iowa) Today's mild sunshine across Iowa will give way to increasing cloud cover overnight. A low pressure center passing by southeast of the state will bring a few light rain showers over parts of central & southeast Iowa late tonight into tomorrow morning, but the rest of Sunday should be mainly dry, just colder and cloudier. A cold front driving through tonight will switch winds around to the north & increase them to 15-20 mph into tomorrow. That means highs only in the low 40s Sunday, with wind chills in the 30s.
KCCI.com
Editorial: Helping those who can't afford food should be a top priority
DES MOINES, Iowa — We hope you had a great Thanksgiving and were able to spend quality time with friends and family. When you were buying ingredients for this year’s celebration, no doubt you noticed it cost more. Inflation has been impacting everyone’s budgets this year. During the holidays, we tend to feel the pinch even more.
Comments / 0