Kings vs. Grizzlies: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum

The Sacramento Kings are spending $14,979,250 per win while the Memphis Grizzlies are spending $12,239,114 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-MEM

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: ESPN 92.9FM/680AM

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Talking Kevin Huerter now, who is shooting approximately a billion percent from 3 and the Sabonis-Huerter 2-man game that has been incredibly fun.

YouTube: youtu.be/XVADZOjVyRA

twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:25 PM

Ziaire Williams is getting close to doing 1-on-1 contact, Taylor Jenkins said.

No update on Desmond Bane yet.

No update on Desmond Bane yet. – 6:23 PM

For tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento:

De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is probable.

Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 5:37 PM

Diving into Desmond Bane now, who is making an all-star level leap for Memphis.

twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:29 PM

NBA Breakout Players from First Month! Diving into Bol Bol, Lauri Markkanen, Desmond Bane and more!

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Kings at Grizzlies

Could Sacramento be this season’s Western Conference surprise success, like Memphis was last season? The Kings bring their 6-game win streak into the Grindhouse. pic.twitter.com/N86ITapU7c – 5:17 PM

During the last home game, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and travelled 1.90 miles at an average of 4.25 MPH.

#FedExPlayerTracker | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/eNtAEizcWO – 5:10 PM

Don’t sleep on HB 😴

The vet dropped 27 pts & 9 rebs in our W over the Pistons pic.twitter.com/hIxawS8Jqz – 4:48 PM

Team leaders this season:

ORTG — Kings

DRTG — Bucks

NETRTG — Cavs

FG% — Kings

3P% — Nuggets pic.twitter.com/6uzVu2Nwmk – 4:07 PM

Headband Huerter is a bucket 😤

@Kevin Huerter is shooting 49.5% from three on 7.4 attempts this season but he ain’t missing in shootaround today 😏 pic.twitter.com/GsrbiXmZbr – 4:05 PM

See the #BeamTeam in action! 🟣🔦

Get NBA League Pass to catch all the games ➡️ https://t.co/p53KTx4cex pic.twitter.com/h0cjrq9qoF – 3:00 PM

Come for Santi Aldama driving Dillon Brooks temporarily nuts, stay for this fascinating story about the NBA's unwritten rule of not wearing an opponent's signature shoe when playing against him.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:39 PM

Updated: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for today's game against the Sacramento Kings.

sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:23 PM

last year the suns had the nba’s top clutch offensive rating, at 131.6.

right now the kings lead the league. their offensive rating is 142.2. wild stuff. – 1:48 PM

Locked in for game 16 😤 pic.twitter.com/hkbUpRg9FJ – 1:30 PM

Ja Morant upgraded to questionable, could return Tuesday vs. Kings

beam team in the building.

🆚 @Sacramento Kings

📺 @GrizzOnBally

📻 @929espn

⏰ 7pm

🎟️⤵️ – 12:36 PM

Ja Morant was a participant in Grizzlies shootaround on Tuesday. Previously, questionable players have played for Memphis following a successful pregame warmup.

That will be the last step for Morant to get back on the court tonight.

That will be the last step for Morant to get back on the court tonight. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:30 PM

A story on Kenneth Lofton Jr.’s development.

Also included: The time Dillon Brooks took him to a sushi restaurant in Las Vegas. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:20 PM

Jaren Jackson Jr. called Ja Morant an alien. Morant called himself a cyborg. The NBA is drug testing him.

“I don’t think I’m human. I don’t know, I have to do some lab tests or something to see what’s really behind it.”

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 12:17 PM

I asked Ja Morant if he heals like an alien. His response:

“A cyborg. I’m just a unique dude, man. I don’t think I’m human. I got to do some lab testing or something to see what is really behind it. The league is doing the same. I have a drug test right after this.” – 12:17 PM

Ja Morant could be back tonight for Memphis.

Buckle up for a tough battle at “the Grindhouse.”

NIGHT CHAT will be LIIIIIVE after the game:

https://t.co/s9D8nZEWmn pic.twitter.com/BlYcGP57zD – 11:56 AM

My latest: Went long on the resurgent Kings, who've been the NBA's most fun team, and are in the midst of trying to snap the longest playoff drought in league history

Ja Morant injury update: Grizzlies star upgraded to questionable, on cusp of returning, per report

cbssports.com/nba/news/ja-mo… – 11:22 AM

I feel like the world needs to know that the 2022-23 Sacramento Kings are currently on pace to break the single-season offensive efficiency record.

Kenneth Lofton Jr. is an incredible offensive talent posting monster box scores on a consistent basis in the G League.

So why have the Grizzlies not given him a chance at the NBA level? I asked…

“There’s a reason,” Hustle coach Jason March said. dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 11:18 AM

Fall 2020 #NBADraft was 2 yrs ago this week:

Edwards/Ball seem like only hope for MIN/CHA

Wiseman a disaster so far for GS

Williams/Okoro/Hayes have long way to go

Obi/Okongwu/Deni have shown real flashes

Haliburton is looking like early fave for best in class

Bane was steal – 11:16 AM

Memphis Grizzlies upgrades Ja Morant's (ankle) status to questionable for tonight's game versus the Sacramento Kings.

The Sacramento Kings have the NBA's top offense. Yep! Coaching matters, folks.

Memphis Grizzlies have upgraded Ja Morant (ankle) to questionable for tonight's game against the Sacramento Kings.

Ja Morant has been upgraded to questionable for the Grizzlies.

Someone must have woke up feeling good this morning. – 11:00 AM

Kings’ last three games they’ve scored 137, 130, 153, all in regulation. Have hit 120 in seven of past eight.

Grizz are 6-1 at home and underdogs with Bane and (presumably) Ja out.

Hard to argue. Grizz are getting better on D but can they score enough to keep up with Sac? – 10:38 AM

The Kings currently have the best offensive rating by any team since the NBA merger.

Beam Team.

Beam Team. pic.twitter.com/kr3CQbT7jT – 10:24 AM

New commercial appeal Grizzlies podcast🚨

Some good breakdowns on the current Grizzlies landscape and much more from me & @Evan Barnes

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 9:50 AM

Where Sacramento Kings' six-game wining streak ranks among longest in franchise history

Kings-Grizzlies gameday live: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane updates; can Sacramento win again?

We have three officials (and they will show up on time). They have been assigned by the NBA: Pat Fraher, Scott Twardoski and CJ Washington. Memphis Grizzlies face the red-hot Kings tonight. See it on Grizzlies on Bally starting at 6:30 with Grizzlies Live.

Nets forward Ben Simmons has always had "Godfather" David Patrick's support in his basketball journey. The NBA three-time All-Star and the Sacramento State men's basketball coach have a bond that has lasted through Simmons' career triumphs and struggles.

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:

▪️Kyrie returns

▪️Ben Simmons set to return (to Philly)

▪️What’s up with Golden State?

▪️Are MY Kings headed to the playoffs?

Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 8:35 AM

The Grizz started the season winning with offense behind Morant and Bane. For the moment they'll try to survive with defense behind Brooks and Jackson. Will they soon (finally) put it all together?

Plus: Konchar's Corner is a field of green and more.

Plus: Konchar’s Corner is a field of green and more.

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 8:19 AM

After Boston's loss last night, the Sacramento Kings — that's the Kings franchise located in Sacramento, California — have the No. 1 offense in the NBA.