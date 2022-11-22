Pistons vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Detroit Pistons play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $16,289,377 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Altitude

Away TV: Bally Sports DET

Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM

Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

That was Duren’s best pass of the season, by far. Pistons leading the Nuggets 40-34 with 8:34 to play until halftime – 9:41 PM

@JLEdwardsIII

The Pistons’ offense continues to be, like, legit good.

Average defense and they might be unbeaten on this trip. – 9:40 PM

Burks has been cooking since the day he returned – 9:39 PM

Alec Burks LLC., professional bucket-getter – 9:38 PM

After 1

#MileHighBasketball

Q1

#Nuggets are living inside so far, already with 22 points in the paint after first quarter. AG has basically set up camp there. Joker with 6 points, 4 assists in 9 minutes. Denver already with 10 assists, too, but Bogdanovic carrying DET with 13.

29-28, Denver. – 9:35 PM

Pistons have airballed so badly that the Nuggets have given up offensive rebounds from pure shock lol – 9:34 PM

End of the 1st quarter: #Nuggets 29, #Pistons 28.

Bogdanovic: 13 pts, 2 rebs

Bagley: 4 pts, 1 reb

Hayes: 3 pts, 2 asts – 9:34 PM

End of 1: Nuggets 29, Pistons 28. Knox tipped a missed 3 from Hami in at the buzzer, but it’s under review.

Bogdanovic: 13 points

Bagley: 4 points – 9:34 PM

END OF 1Q: Nuggets 29, Pistons 28

Bogdanovic: 13 points

Not much defense from either side in this one so far. – 9:34 PM

The Pistons just sit and watch the flight of the ball. They don’t react. Too many Nuggets offensive rebounds near the 3-point line. – 9:33 PM

Duren and Burks are set to check in at the next whistle. – 9:28 PM

That Hayes-to-Bagley oop felt like the first halfcourt oop in two seasons. – 9:28 PM

Perhaps winded from COVID, watch Joker hit at least five hit-ahead passes tonight so as not to run the floor. – 9:27 PM

The call stands. Denver loses its only challenge. – 9:25 PM

Interesting challenge by Malone, looked like a clear offensive foul by Jokic. Refs confirmed the call – 9:25 PM

Michael Malone uses his challenge on a Nikola Jokic offensive foul with 6:06 left in the first. That was never getting overturned. – 9:25 PM

Malone is challenging the offensive foul on Jokic. It’ll be tough to reverse since Jokic threw extended that arm. – 9:24 PM

AG is back and already makin' plays

Under the premise of Nikola Jokic’s fouls are “more valuable than other guys,” Malone is challening that offensive foul on Joker. – 9:23 PM

Jokic clearly fouled Bagley on the postup. Malone, with 6:06 in the 1Q, quickly challenges it.

He won’t win this. – 9:23 PM

Aaron Gordon GOT 🆙

Aaron Gordon GOT 🆙

Bojan Bogdanovic averages more points per game against the Nuggets than any other team in the NBA. He absolutely loves playing Denver. – 9:21 PM

@HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon starts 3-3 from the floor. All his makes are in the restricted area. Gordon’s shooting 58% from the field this season but could probably shoot near 70% if he wanted to. He’s a walking mismatch every night. – 9:21 PM

Bogdanovic has 11 of the #Pistons‘ first 14 points and the Detroit has a 14-12 lead over the #Nuggets with 6:19 left in the first quarter. – 9:20 PM

Pistons lead Nuggets 14-12 early on. Detroit has already conceded four second-chance points.

Bogdanovic has 11 points

Killian Hayes with a 3 – 9:20 PM

Pistons 14, Nuggets 12 midway through the 1st. Bogdanovic has 11 points and is on pace for 90 – 9:20 PM

Have already seen Jamal Murray with his hands on his knees a few minutes into this one. Coming out of health and safety protocol, would bet he’s the first sub out instead of MPJ as they monitor his minutes. – 9:18 PM

Bruce Brown before the game is a VIBE

The Nuggets and Clippers have like half of Detroit’s core players from 2016-19 – 9:17 PM

Bogdanovic points: 9

Denver Nuggets points: 8 – 9:17 PM

AG IS FLYIN'

The Pistons are up 8-0. The Nuggets fans aren’t allowed to sit until DEnver scores. Legs are getting sore. – 9:14 PM

Killian’s still splashing 3’s. Pistons up 8-0 – 9:14 PM

Nuggets killer Bojan Bogdanovic scores the first five points for the Pistons. – 9:13 PM

With his 15th point against the Nuggets, Jaden Ivey is the third-fastest rookie in Pistons history (17 games) to score 300 points, behind Isiah Thomas (14) and Grant Hill (15).

Ivey leads all rookies with 17 double-digit scoring performances this season. – 9:13 PM

This place is packed for a Tuesday night without knowing Jokic or Murray would play beforehand. – 9:13 PM

Pistons are wearing the teals on the road for the first time in 20-plus years. – 9:10 PM

A moment of silence for the five lives lost and eighteen people injured in Colorado Springs.

Nuggets intro theme is DMX “Intro”. I want to go move a mountain now. – 9:08 PM

This is Teagan. Teagan makes a sign for Aaron Gordon almost every home game. Tonight, AG came over and signed it.

That’s an AG jersey too, btw 🥹

That's an AG jersey too, btw 🥹

Bigger than basketball.

The Nuggets are holding a brief moment of silence for the five victims lost in Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. – 9:06 PM

Strong statement from the Nuggets in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs. @csgazette @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/VvPUfWdKpy – 9:05 PM

Candy time. Pregame routines with DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/JuyAHnZi3t – 9:05 PM

#Nuggets hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting.

Nuggets hold a moment of silence for the five victims of the Club Q mass shooting pic.twitter.com/T1pCFU7bdb – 9:04 PM

Nuggets do a moment of silence for the hate act done against the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. – 9:04 PM

Lockin’ in 🤝

#MileHighBasketball

#Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bogdanovic and Bagley. – 8:56 PM

Looks like Murray, Jokic and Hyland will play against the Pistons. – 8:53 PM

Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, both listed as questionable due to health & safety protocols, are starting for Denver tonight – 8:48 PM

The Nuggets have their regular starters back for tonight’s game against the Pistons – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:41 PM

Nuggets starters vs. Pistons:

Jamal Murray

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Aaron Gordon

Nikola Jokic – 8:40 PM

The gang is all back

#MileHighBasketball

Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are all available tonight. – 8:32 PM

Murray, AG, and Jokic is back! Let’s pregame.

✅ Jokic and Murray clear protocols

✅ AG is back!

✅ Who has earned more minutes?

✅ Rate the spice 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶

youtube.com/watch?v=6YW_kj… – 8:29 PM

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both available for tonight, Nuggets announce. – 8:28 PM

Jamal Murray is out here warming up too pic.twitter.com/jU3PV1MRzO – 8:21 PM

Nuggets basketball coming 🔜

#MileHighBasketball

Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/4DTHHhHx8D – 8:13 PM

What’s your team?

Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM

Nikola Jokic is expected to play, I’m told. – 7:59 PM

Back at Ball ✌️

#UltraDrip

DeAndre Jordan, making friends. 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/kDfvFkZm5j – 7:41 PM

Nikola Jokic is warming up right now. pic.twitter.com/Eog1IzZa1t – 7:36 PM

Jamal Murray just walked into Ball Arena. – 7:32 PM

Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes finding success from 3 over last 7 games: “It’s the process playing itself out. He’s got enough reps, worked on his mechanics over the summer.” Said he’s been proud of his work on his shot. – 7:32 PM

Jamal Murray just walked into Ball Arena eating a plate of food. – 7:32 PM

Nikola Jokic just took the court for his pregame shooting session. Seems to be a positive development. – 7:28 PM

Michael Malone on current injuries/illnesses: “I have no idea who’s playing tonight.” Nuggets-Pistons tips in an hour and a half. – 7:28 PM

Coach Malone said he has no idea who is going to play tonight. Sickness has been going around and he said all the travel the Nuggets are doing isn’t making it any easier.

Denver has had the least amount of home games in the NBA so far. – 7:26 PM

Michael Malone said Ish Smith told him two weeks ago that Brendan Malone, Michael’s dad, still texts Ish from their time with the Pistons.

Said Brendan got on him about stuff they used to work on in Detroit.

@msinger

Michael Malone said he has no idea who’s going to be available tonight.

He attributed it to, partially, the #Nuggets insane travel schedule. Fewest home games in the NBA, and they’re about to play a 3-in-4 around Thanksgiving. – 7:20 PM

Sounds like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are truly questionable after testing out of protocols. Aaron Gordon’s going to play. Peyton Watson won’t. Bones Hyland is TBD, as well. – 7:20 PM

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says, but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM

Michael Malone said he has no idea if Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray will play tonight. They’ve cleared protocol but they’re TBD. – 7:18 PM

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM

Coach Malone on Jokic and Murray being questionable, says they were upgraded because they’ve cleared protocols which doesn’t mean they’re going to play. Said the plan is to get them over to Ball Arena and see how they feel, how they’re moving, then make a decision. – 7:18 PM

Let’s see what tonight is going to be ⬇️

#MileHighBasketball

Nikola Jokic wasn’t warming up at his normal time just now, wouldn’t take that as anything definitive about his status tonight though. Michael Malone’s talking shortly. – 7:12 PM

Elsewhere on the Jazz’s injury report for game vs. Detroit, Leandro Bolmaro has had his status changed from OUT – on G-League assignment to OUT — in concussion protocol.

Mike Conley, Rudy Gay also out with their injuries. – 7:05 PM

Mike Conley and Rudy Gay remain OUT on Wednesday vs. the Pistons pic.twitter.com/uximJ7oEBn – 7:05 PM

Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray have been upgraded to questionable (health and safety protocol) – 6:48 PM

Nuggets just upgraded Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (COVID protocols) to questionable tonight. – 6:39 PM

Pistons haven’t won in Denver since 2016 – 6:16 PM

The Nuggets play their sixth home game tonight. That will be tied for the fewest in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.

Of course, the Rockets are coming to Denver for two games in a row after a home b2b on Fri/Sat.

Denver goes on the road tomorrow and Fri.

Just brutal. – 6:10 PM

Hear what AG has to say after practice this morning🎙️

Don’t sleep on HB 😴

The vet dropped 27 pts & 9 rebs in our W over the Pistons pic.twitter.com/hIxawS8Jqz – 4:48 PM

On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players

Curry: +29.5

Jokic: +26.1

Morant: +15.3

Embiid: +11.4

Butler: +9.0

SGA: +8.6

Giannis: +7.9

Tatum: +7.4

AD: +7.1

Luka: +5.6

Booker: +5.3

Dame: +1.4

Durant: +1.1

LeBron: -9.6

What stands out? – 4:45 PM

#Lions rookie Jameson Williams says Matthew Stafford told him that the No. 9 “will be moving a lot faster on the field” now in Detroit now. pic.twitter.com/tzrHt8Pg8F – 4:41 PM

Team leaders this season:

ORTG — Kings

DRTG — Bucks

NETRTG — Cavs

FG% — Kings

3P% — Nuggets pic.twitter.com/6uzVu2Nwmk – 4:07 PM

Watch Christian Braun shut down Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/a3gJ5fpXHq – 3:33 PM

New story: Had a chance to talk to #Pistons owner Tom Gores on Friday. Despite the team’s early struggles & bad string of injury luck, Gores lauded the work that Dwane Casey & Troy Weaver are doing with a young roster.

“We’re better than our record is.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 3:25 PM

📅 On this day in 1950, the Fort Wayne Pistons beat the Minneapolis Lakers 19-18 in the lowest-scoring game in NBA history.

George Mikan was the only Laker to make a shot from the field. He scored 15 of the their 18 points (83.3%).

More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:10 PM

Here we go

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/unLPPd77hI – 2:30 PM

No surprises on Pistons injury report, but the Nuggets might be without four or five of their top-8 players. – 2:22 PM

#Pistons owner Tom Gores on early-season struggles: ‘We’re better than our record is’: bit.ly/3OtqrvO – 2:13 PM

The SHOP313 November recipient of the $10,000 @RingCentral grant is…. MOY HAIR ESSENTIALS 🎉

Congrats, @MHEhaircare 🤝

Learn more about SHOP313 🔗: https://t.co/MPHuh0yDbc pic.twitter.com/yQSKzoQThS – 2:10 PM

Guessing this is who Denver has available tonight:

– Michael Porter Jr.

– Aaron Gordon

– DeAndre Jordan

– Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

– Bruce Brown

– Christian Braun

– Zeke Nnaji

– Davon Reed

– Vlatko Cancar

– Jack White – 2:04 PM

🔙

Detroit #Lions film review: Exploring Alim McNeill’s Aaron Donald impersonation: bit.ly/3TYhTy8 – 1:26 PM

Zeke Nnaji: “I definitely enjoy guarding the best players. My mindset is trying to lock them down and stop them, making sure they can’t score on me. When I get to switch onto them, I’m excited.” – 1:23 PM

No sign of Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray at shootaround. Seems like they’re going to be out again tonight. Still in COVID protocols. – 1:20 PM

Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness) is on track to play tonight after missing the last three games — he’s been under the weather and felt sick in his his nose, chest, head, his body ached. Gordon got some antibiotics and feels much better: “Thank God for modern medicine,” he said. – 1:18 PM

This was a down to the wire competition. Two times before this, Bruce Brown hit his half court shot and then Vlatko Cančar hit his to stay in the game.

Cančar went 3/4 and wins. Bruce Brown does push-ups. pic.twitter.com/IJRFFeYMhX – 1:16 PM

NCAA awards Final Four to Las Vegas for first time and college basketball’s showcase returns to Detroit in 2027 (and I can’t wait). apnews.com/article/791877… – 1:15 PM

🚨 New @ringer NBA article 🚨

🫡 Russell Westbrook’s changes

🦇 Grant Williams making a big leap

📈 Myles Turner is getting better

🇱🇻 Porzingis dominating on defense

🌞 A new Suns trade target

🧱 Why Giannis tossed that ladder

🤐 The Pistons without Cade theringer.com/nba/2022/11/22… – 1:10 PM

Vlatko Cancar just shot 3-4 from half-court to end Nuggets shootaround. Seriously. – 1:06 PM

@HarrisonWind

Aaron Gordon will play tonight. – 1:04 PM

Vlatko Cancar just shot 3-4 from half-court to end of Nuggets shootaround. Seriously. – 1:03 PM

Aaron Gordon said he’s playing tonight. – 1:01 PM

After losing the Final Four of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2020 due to the pandemic, Atlanta was NOT awarded the event for 2027-2030. They went to Detroit, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and North Texas. Presumably, 2031 is a possibility. – 12:54 PM

Aaron Gordon is here at Nuggets shootaround. Sounds like he’ll return tonight, but don’t think there’s a great chance Bones Hyland or Peyton Watson play. – 12:54 PM

Breaking: Detroit will host the 2027 Final Four at Ford Field: bit.ly/3i5A33V – 12:40 PM

Nuggets just announced Bones Hyland (non-COVID illness) is also questionable tonight. He had been probable with hip soreness. Denver could have a skeleton crew tonight vs. Detroit. – 12:25 PM

Injury Update: Bones Hyland and Peyton Watson are both questionable for tonight's game with an illness.

#MileHighBasketball

#MileHighBasketball – 12:20 PM

Tonight’s preview against Detriot

#MileHighBasketball

FINAL FOUR SITES:

2027: Detroit

2028: Las Vegas

2029: Indy

2030: North Texas (AT&T Stadium) – 12:05 PM

#Nuggets wing @Davon Reed hosted an event yesterday at Haven of Hope, providing a hot meal for some of Denver’s homeless community ahead of Thanksgiving. He’s one of a handful of Nuggets who’ve lent their time in the community. Really cool event. pic.twitter.com/vLGLvDvCiJ – 11:45 AM

🗣 REJECTED BY @Kevin Knox

@Acronis | #BlockOfTheWeek pic.twitter.com/z1TkzKJyhz – 11:30 AM

Game day info ℹ️

Good morning Nuggets Nation

Good morning Nuggets Nation

ITS GAMEDAY AT BALL 🏟️

The 76ers’ planned feel good season has been derailed, the Bulls’ Zach LaVine issue, Michael Porter Jr.‘s crazy goal, an interview with Bol Bol & a single play that said so much about OKC.

All from the collective this week:

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:53 AM

STORY: How #Lions RB Jamaal Williams is taking lead role in Detroit’s 3-game win streak. He’s doing things that haven’t been in Motown done since Barry Sanders. “Just trying to grow,” he told ESPN. “I’m learning that maturing happens every single year.” espn.com/blog/detroit-l… – 10:24 AM

Game day in the Mile High City

🆚 @Denver Nuggets

⏰ 9:00PM ET

📺 @BallySportsDET

📻 @971theticketxyt pic.twitter.com/AqUuXjYcQy – 10:10 AM

🎂 Happy Birthday, @Buddhablee 🎂

@cheurlin1788 | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/1doFSTxIfN – 10:00 AM

I understand why Jason Kidd politely disagreed yesterday when I said the Mavs are in a rough patch, but the consequence of losing a game like Sunday’s vs. Denver is rather severe in today’s West. Win that game and you’re T2; lose and you’re 9th and, to fans, the sky is falling. pic.twitter.com/DT9tAk0CsI – 9:51 AM

I can’t tell you how excited I am to share A HUNDRED INVISIBLE THREADS.

And for people to discover the rich, interesting, and largely untold history of basketball in Serbia. Jokic didn’t just happen. There is a reason so many basketball players have come from ex-Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/9hi5h1AAHm – 2:34 AM