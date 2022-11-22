Nets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $23,515,095 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $19,057,222 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: TNT

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

@BrooklynNets

18 of 82.

📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/O8xbeJWggN – 9:40 AM

@teamziller

Got some highlights and a bunch of links and exactly one (1) paragraph about Kyrie (this is the GMIB promise: a maximum of one paragraph about Kyrie per issue going forward): https://t.co/QLlfel8Bz8 pic.twitter.com/c7MbBcuabB – 9:38 AM

@Chris_Broussard

@Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris has once again been named in trade talks. He spoke with me about his name being at the center of trade rumors again and how he’s used to it at this point. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/tob… via @SixersWire – 9:02 AM

@sixers

@Alex__Schiffer

Ben Simmons returns to Philly tonight amid his best stretch as a Net. Today’s story on his recent play, adjustment to the Big Apple (I spent time with him Saturday) and how he remains the X-factor: theathletic.com/3919085/2022/1… – 8:47 AM

@MarcJSpears

Nets forward Ben Simmons has always had “Godfather” David Patrick’s support in his basketball journey. The #NBA three-time All-Star and the Sacramento State men’s basketball coach have a bond that has lasted through Simmons’ career triumphs and struggles. bit.ly/3ES7iQX – 8:45 AM

@SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:

▪️Kyrie returns

▪️Ben Simmons set to return (to Philly)

▪️What’s up with Golden State?

▪️Are MY Kings headed to the playoffs?

Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 8:35 AM

@KevinOConnorNBA

Ben Simmons set two season-highs on Sunday, per @SecondSpectrum:

-22 on-ball screens

-15 dribble-handoffs

This much more like the Nets could’ve expected: facilitate out of DHOs, screen and roll hard. It’s the ideal role on offense for Simmons in the half court. pic.twitter.com/uoEWNxCNse – 8:15 AM

@SiriusXMNBA

“I’ve never seen anything like that”

@Eddie Johnson has some career advice for Montrezl Harrell pic.twitter.com/OstbfAWdlq – 6:12 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

Undermanned 76ers brace for Ben Simmons’ return – YouTube m.youtube.com/watch?v=Qgbztz… – 5:49 AM

@PompeyOnSixers

‘Ben Simmons’ first game back in Philly ‘ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7422119970 – 5:25 AM

@KanePitman

New podcast @ESPNAusNZ w/@Olgun Uluc

🏀 Numbers behind Cairns looking legit

🏀 Have Adelaide changed their identity?

🏀 Old man takes and complaints

🏀 Bad luck and bad decisions in Illawarra

🏀 What has changed for Ben Simmons in last few games

🎙️ https://t.co/76xHheJV3V pic.twitter.com/bsgv2T7MFV – 3:57 AM

@KanePitman

Ben Simmons returns to Philly tomorrow. Some of the numbers behind the early days of his return to the floor ⬇️

pic.twitter.com/nM3VKs6A8C – 3:02 AM