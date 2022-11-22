ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Around Town: A 'Hodge Podge' of River District updates. Mourning the loss of a Georgia political landmark.

By John Druckenmiller, From Facebook, Facebook
Rome News-Tribune
Rome News-Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tHrtY_0jJcCZ2C00
The former Maker Village on Fifth Avenue has a new look on the way. Facebook

It used to be the cure for a slow news day was a cruise down Broad Street to chart the latest updates. That “tour” has grown to include the River District. Here’s why:

What’s on the way: Hodge Podge Market on Fifth. The former Maker Village at 252 Fifth Ave. has given way to the second home of an antiques shop. Hodge Podge, also at 2170 Kingston Highway, has a February opening targeted (if not sooner) with space reservations now being accepted from vendors. It is open for inspection from 2 until 7 this afternoon.

Hodge Podge replaces the former innovation center that later saw the addition of an art gallery and was the launch site for several area businesses. But now the “future” hub is going back to the past with antiques.

Thom Holt says the new lease has been signed for the 12,000 square feet and will be managed by Reality One Group (also on Fifth Avenue).

What’s now open: So when plans were announced to convert the front end of the former Carquest at 309 N. Fifth Ave. into the events space Grace adjoining Blossom Hill and Aventine, the assumption was just that:

A nicely designed spot for gatherings with the restaurant group’s centralized commissary kitchen to the back. Let’s upsize that: The website for Grace showcases even more.

Included: A hefty “classes” schedule that starts Nov. 29 with a wreath-making event featuring Todd and Kim Bussey (Bussey’s Florist) including materials, appetizers and cocktails. Or gingerbread house decorating classes on Dec. 10 and 17. Or holiday cookie decorating Dec. 19-21.

Also featured: A set menu for events staged there, including lunch and dinner (buffet or plated) with a few other options. Tastings are on the way for wine, craft beer, distilled spirits and more.

And some growing pains: Rome High fans on Friday got an unexpected preview of the changes within the River District, specifically West Third Street where demolition has occurred. Rome City Schools shared this note (in part) on Friday evening:

“Several parking lots that we typically utilize on game day, adjacent to the Courtyard (Rome Riverwalk), have been blocked off due to future construction. While this has nothing to do with Rome City Schools, we understand the inconvenience and are not charging to park around Barron Stadium tonight.”

Rome High hosts Marist this Friday night in the latest round of the state football playoffs; think carpool.

Pork & Politics

Stew, ‘cue and usually not ‘blue.’ We’re renamed this feature today in tribute to the pending closing of one of Georgia’s few true political power points, Col. Oscar Poole’s barbecue in East Ellijay. Think of it as Manuel’s in the mountains.

Seemingly half of our community has property in Blue Ridge and surrounding towns, and almost all of those visitors routinely stop by the political landmark.

But not much longer. The restaurant known for ribs, barbecue, Edna’s Brunswick stew, the Pig Hill of Fame and mostly Republican politics will close for good at 4 p.m. this Saturday. A note from Oscar’s family thanks customers for more than 33 years of support.

Oscar — his sunlight-yellow suit a colorful part of Republican conventions and Georgia politics — passed away in May 2020. Some will recall how he joined our former radio program, alternating with national talk show regular Joe McCutchen, to chat barbecue and politics. They’d routinely drop the names of their visiting Rome buddies, including “great Americans” such as Frank Barron and Paul Ferguson.

There’s still time to make a final pilgrimage this Friday and Saturday. Here’s hoping the pictures lining the restaurant’s walls as well as those customized table tops filled with decades-old newspaper clippings will be preserved. So, too, some of those pigs on the hill (we’re honored to be among them).

Calendar:

Today: U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock♦ brings the Senate runoff race to Rome with a rally at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church on Spider Webb Drive, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Advance voting from 1 until 5 p.m.♦ at the Floyd elections office and Anthony Center.

Peaks & Valleys

The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia:

Peak to the judge’s order to allow advance voting this Saturday: That in light of arcane “restrictions” about voting after a state holiday (Friday is the undercover observation of Robert E. Lee’s birthday, now deemed a floating state holiday). The attorney general’s office had filed an appeal to that judge’s decision — but the Court of Appeals rejected it. Still, an odd move by a state agency that should be fostering opportunities for people to vote, not blocking them.

Valley to the debate that wasn’t: This past Monday night was supposed to have been the runoff debate between Herschel Walker and U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock. It was canceled because neither candidate’s camp confirmed by deadline. While we believe the traditional “media-and-candidate” format is outdated (no matter the question, the candidate spins his/her platform), it remains a service to the few voters still undecided.

Peak to the Noon Optimist Club’s pancake breakfast: With all due respect to the season of Advent, the Rome Christmas Parade and other events, nothing starts Rome’s holiday season on a better note than the annual pancake breakfast. The 62nd edition was held Saturday with plenty of appetites and volunteers. And, as always, great ‘cakes and sausage as well as Chick-fil-A caliber service. Now watch those dollars get a guaranteed return on investment among area youth.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Polls in Bartow County to open this Saturday for early voting

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Election officials in Bartow County say polls will be open on the Saturday following Thanksgiving for early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff. The main elections' office located at 1300 Joe Frank Harris Parkway in Cartersville will be open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. following Wednesday’s ruling by the Georgia Supreme Court which will allow for Saturday early voting.
BARTOW COUNTY, GA
atlantafi.com

Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta

Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
KENNESAW, GA
WDEF

Missing Catoosa County Teen Found

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona

Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
COBB COUNTY, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Pop-Up Bar In Alpharetta Has Turned Into Who-Ville For The Holidays

If you haven’t heard, Mercantile Social have become a beloved part of Alpharetta’s bar scene for their charming seasonal pop-ups. Following their Halloween-run dedicated to Hocus Pocus, things are turning green for the holidays, and by green we mean Grinch, so get your fellow fans of the fabulously festive anti-hero together for the perfect holiday outing!
ALPHARETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
CANTON, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Rome News-Tribune

Rome, GA
3K+
Followers
961
Post
450K+
Views
ABOUT

Rome News-Tribune is the daily newspaper of Rome, Georgia. Begun originally as a weekly newspaper, the paper has survived several merges with other newspapers. Aside from several months during the Civil War, the paper has been published continuously since 1843. It is owned by Times Journal Inc. based in Marietta, Ga.

 https://www.northwestgeorgianews.com/rome/

Comments / 0

Community Policy