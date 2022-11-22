Around Town: A 'Hodge Podge' of River District updates. Mourning the loss of a Georgia political landmark.

The former Maker Village on Fifth Avenue has a new look on the way. Facebook

It used to be the cure for a slow news day was a cruise down Broad Street to chart the latest updates. That “tour” has grown to include the River District. Here’s why:

What’s on the way: Hodge Podge Market on Fifth. The former Maker Village at 252 Fifth Ave. has given way to the second home of an antiques shop. Hodge Podge, also at 2170 Kingston Highway, has a February opening targeted (if not sooner) with space reservations now being accepted from vendors. It is open for inspection from 2 until 7 this afternoon.

Hodge Podge replaces the former innovation center that later saw the addition of an art gallery and was the launch site for several area businesses. But now the “future” hub is going back to the past with antiques.

Thom Holt says the new lease has been signed for the 12,000 square feet and will be managed by Reality One Group (also on Fifth Avenue).

What’s now open: So when plans were announced to convert the front end of the former Carquest at 309 N. Fifth Ave. into the events space Grace adjoining Blossom Hill and Aventine, the assumption was just that:

A nicely designed spot for gatherings with the restaurant group’s centralized commissary kitchen to the back. Let’s upsize that: The website for Grace showcases even more.

Included: A hefty “classes” schedule that starts Nov. 29 with a wreath-making event featuring Todd and Kim Bussey (Bussey’s Florist) including materials, appetizers and cocktails. Or gingerbread house decorating classes on Dec. 10 and 17. Or holiday cookie decorating Dec. 19-21.

Also featured: A set menu for events staged there, including lunch and dinner (buffet or plated) with a few other options. Tastings are on the way for wine, craft beer, distilled spirits and more.

And some growing pains: Rome High fans on Friday got an unexpected preview of the changes within the River District, specifically West Third Street where demolition has occurred. Rome City Schools shared this note (in part) on Friday evening:

“Several parking lots that we typically utilize on game day, adjacent to the Courtyard (Rome Riverwalk), have been blocked off due to future construction. While this has nothing to do with Rome City Schools, we understand the inconvenience and are not charging to park around Barron Stadium tonight.”

Rome High hosts Marist this Friday night in the latest round of the state football playoffs; think carpool.

Pork & Politics

Stew, ‘cue and usually not ‘blue.’ We’re renamed this feature today in tribute to the pending closing of one of Georgia’s few true political power points, Col. Oscar Poole’s barbecue in East Ellijay. Think of it as Manuel’s in the mountains.

Seemingly half of our community has property in Blue Ridge and surrounding towns, and almost all of those visitors routinely stop by the political landmark.

But not much longer. The restaurant known for ribs, barbecue, Edna’s Brunswick stew, the Pig Hill of Fame and mostly Republican politics will close for good at 4 p.m. this Saturday. A note from Oscar’s family thanks customers for more than 33 years of support.

Oscar — his sunlight-yellow suit a colorful part of Republican conventions and Georgia politics — passed away in May 2020. Some will recall how he joined our former radio program, alternating with national talk show regular Joe McCutchen, to chat barbecue and politics. They’d routinely drop the names of their visiting Rome buddies, including “great Americans” such as Frank Barron and Paul Ferguson.

There’s still time to make a final pilgrimage this Friday and Saturday. Here’s hoping the pictures lining the restaurant’s walls as well as those customized table tops filled with decades-old newspaper clippings will be preserved. So, too, some of those pigs on the hill (we’re honored to be among them).

Calendar:

Today: U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock♦ brings the Senate runoff race to Rome with a rally at Thankful Missionary Baptist Church on Spider Webb Drive, 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Sunday: Advance voting from 1 until 5 p.m.♦ at the Floyd elections office and Anthony Center.

Peaks & Valleys

The highs and lows of Northwest Georgia:

Peak to the judge’s order to allow advance voting this Saturday: That in light of arcane “restrictions” about voting after a state holiday (Friday is the undercover observation of Robert E. Lee’s birthday, now deemed a floating state holiday). The attorney general’s office had filed an appeal to that judge’s decision — but the Court of Appeals rejected it. Still, an odd move by a state agency that should be fostering opportunities for people to vote, not blocking them.

Valley to the debate that wasn’t: This past Monday night was supposed to have been the runoff debate between Herschel Walker and U.S. Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock. It was canceled because neither candidate’s camp confirmed by deadline. While we believe the traditional “media-and-candidate” format is outdated (no matter the question, the candidate spins his/her platform), it remains a service to the few voters still undecided.

Peak to the Noon Optimist Club’s pancake breakfast: With all due respect to the season of Advent, the Rome Christmas Parade and other events, nothing starts Rome’s holiday season on a better note than the annual pancake breakfast. The 62nd edition was held Saturday with plenty of appetites and volunteers. And, as always, great ‘cakes and sausage as well as Chick-fil-A caliber service. Now watch those dollars get a guaranteed return on investment among area youth.