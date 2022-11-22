Read full article on original website
Mississippi State back in college football top 25
After a Battle for the Golden Egg triumph on Thanksgiving night, Mississippi State has worked its way back into the top 25 to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs came in at No. 25 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll. It comes just days after the Bulldogs earned their third top 25 win of the year by knocking off Ole Miss in Oxford, 24-22.
Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal
Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
It's game day down in the Sunshine State. This afternoon, the Ole Miss Rebels put their perfect record on the line against the Oklahoma Sooners in the ESPN Events Invitational final round. Follow along for updates, note, facts, observations and more. To keep up to date, either keep refreshing the...
It's game day in Orlando, Florida. The Ole Miss Rebels are unbeaten with a 6-0 record, their best start since the 2013-2014 season. They'll look to put that streak on the line this afternoon when they take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the final round of the ESPN Events Invitational.
Winona linebacker Fred Clark takes in Egg Bowl
Fred Clark describes things between Ole Miss and Mississippi State as being in a dead heat. He visited each program twice during the regular season an was last in Oxford.
Funeral arrangement set for Cory Patterson, man who police said threatened to crash a plane in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Funeral arrangements are set for the pilot accused of stealing a plane and threatening to crash it into a local Walmart. A service remembering his life will be held at 1:30 PM Tuesday, November 22, 2022 in the Sadie Holland Memorial Chapel at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park.
Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult
CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
