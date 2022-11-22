ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Mississippi State back in college football top 25

After a Battle for the Golden Egg triumph on Thanksgiving night, Mississippi State has worked its way back into the top 25 to close out the regular season. The Bulldogs came in at No. 25 in this week’s USA Today Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Poll. It comes just days after the Bulldogs earned their third top 25 win of the year by knocking off Ole Miss in Oxford, 24-22.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Running back Kentrel Bullock declares for NCAA transfer portal

Ole Miss running back Kentrel Bullock has announced his intent to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Bullock made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday. "Forst and foremost, I would like to than Rebel Nation for making me part of something special for the last few years," Bullock wote. "I am grateful for the opportunity I had to play at this level. Thanks to all the coaches and staff that made me feel like I was always home. To my teammates I will forever cherish every moment we had together. I learned a lot from each and every one of you and I am very proud to call you my brothers. With that being said, I will be making the best decision for me and my future and I will entering my name in the transfer portal."
OXFORD, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Clay caregiver charged for exploiting vulnerable adult

CLAY COUNTY — A Cedar Bluff woman has been arrested and charged with exploiting a vulnerable adult, according to Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott. Lori Chandler, 47, was working as a caregiver when family members determined something wasn’t right and contacted the authorities, Scott said. “(Chandler) had gotten...
CLAY COUNTY, MS
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy