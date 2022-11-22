ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewa Beach, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday. HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street. The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
HONOLULU, HI
kalkinemedia.com

Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer

HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Haleiwa Challenger is called OFF on Opening Days due to unfavorable swell direction

The Haleiwa Challenger presented by The Hawaiian Islands, the final stop of the World Surf League 2023 Challenger Series, has been called OFF for the first two days of the event window. Impending swell has event organizers eyeing down a start in ideal, Haleiwa conditions with unfavorable swell direction today, Nov. 26, and tomorrow, Nov. 27.
HALEIWA, HI

