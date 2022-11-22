HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO