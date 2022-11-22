Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hikers rescued on ‘Iliahi Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 that reported a hiking party lost on the 'Iliahi Ridge Trail located in Pearl City.
KITV.com
Honolulu small business owners said they are thriving this Black Friday
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Black Friday is known as the busiest shopping day of the year as many people are looking for good bargains. This year, many customers came back that have not shopped since pre-pandemic. "I haven't gone to a Black Friday sale in long time. I figured it...
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Adopt-a-Family: Mom of 4 is a domestic violence survivor looking for a forever home
A cold front passing over the state made for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday. HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street. The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a Maui tradition, volunteers serve up a Thanksgiving meal with a side of aloha
Scores line up early at malls across Oahu hoping to snag the best Black Friday deals. Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A cold front passing over the state made for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
More than 30,000 participants expected for 50th annual Honolulu Marathon
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The countdown to the 50th anniversary edition of the Honolulu Marathon begins. Over 30,000 participants are expected to hit the streets at one of the largest marathons in the U.S. Registration is open to everyone ages over 7-years-old. The 26.2-mile-course kicks off on Sunday, Dec. 11 at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
KITV.com
Hundreds of preventative measures, 4 rescues made as High Surf pounds Oahu’s North Shore
Dangerous weather conditions continued on Friday with that big surf rolling in and strong winds gusting across the islands. The big waves made for a busy day by Ocean Safety, who performed hundreds of preventative measures and made four rescues. And that High Surf warning was extended until Saturday night.
Man dead in motor vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd.
Honolulu Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd. near Lili'uokalani Ave. on Friday, Nov. 25. at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the Waikīkī area.
Military family asks to respect flower vases at Punchbowl cemetery
But a military family sharing their disappointment over copper flower cases on two family graves that were apparently taken at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week. The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m. Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area. The dog was taken to a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery conditions for Thanksgiving trigger power outages, bring down trees
How community pressure led the military to change its stance on the Red Hill...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery conditions continue after day of power outages, downed trees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front passing over the state continues to impact the state on Friday after a blustery Thanksgiving that triggered intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. As of Friday morning, the Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a downed tree on Pakui...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds volunteer to serve Thanksgiving meals for the needy, homeless
Scores line up early at malls across Oahu hoping to snag the best Black Friday deals. Scores of people lined up early to get the best Black Friday deals at Ala Moana and Pearlridge shopping centers. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A cold front passing over the state made for...
KITV.com
Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shutting down a Pearl City neighborhood during a 15-hour standoff with police three years ago has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Wayman Kaua will be sentenced in March 2023 and could face 20 years.
mauinow.com
Haleiwa Challenger is called OFF on Opening Days due to unfavorable swell direction
The Haleiwa Challenger presented by The Hawaiian Islands, the final stop of the World Surf League 2023 Challenger Series, has been called OFF for the first two days of the event window. Impending swell has event organizers eyeing down a start in ideal, Haleiwa conditions with unfavorable swell direction today, Nov. 26, and tomorrow, Nov. 27.
