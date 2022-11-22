Read full article on original website
Bicyclist killed in Upstate crash, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A bicyclist is dead following a crash that happened in Spartanburg County. That's according to coroner, Rusty Clevenger. Clevenger said, the crash happened Wednesday, on Boiling Springs Road, near North River Hills Drive. Clevenger said, Alexis Nicole Cook, 28, was riding a bicycle, when she...
Upstate teen works to get young adults involved in elections
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate teenager is taking the initiative to get young people educated and involved in the voting process. At 17 years old, Parker Malphrus of Simpsonville can't vote. But that's not stopping him from influencing his peers. "One of the main things we want to focus...
1 dead following Upstate moped crash, troopers say
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — One person is dead following a moped crash. That's according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, on Financial Boulevard, near Woodbine Road. According to troopers, a moped driver was traveling on Financial Boulevard, when they...
Life-size jail cell is bringing awareness to programs helping those formerly incarcerated
GREENVILLE, S.C. — JumpStart Ministry currently has active programs in 18 state prisons. Executive Director Cary Sanders said he wanted to bring life behind bars to the public in a way that would raise awareness about programs to reduce recidivism. “JumpStart exists to provide transformational opportunities to men and...
Driver killed in crash on Thanksgiving Day in Greenville County, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A driver was involved in a deadly crash on Thanksgiving Day morning, according to Master Trooper Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol. Miller said that the driver was traveling east on Piedmont Golf Course Road around 11 a.m. in a 2000 Toyota Camry. According to...
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Spartanburg County Saturday morning, according to Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The coroner said the crash happened on Kensington Drive shortly before 2 a.m. The coroner identified the victim as 30-year-old Jeremy Marquette Barner.
Man killed after truck hits a tree in Spartanburg County, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man was killed in a truck crash Friday afternoon in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office. The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. on West Frontage Road near Smith Chapel Lane in Campobello, Clevenger said. Clevenger identified the...
Upstate foundation receives $8 million donation from billionaire philanthropist
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate foundation received an $8 million donation from a billionaire philanthropist. The Mary Black Foundation in Spartanburg was established more than 25 years ago to improve the health and wellness of Spartanburg County. So far, the foundation has invested more than $65 million in...
Coroner identifies Walhalla man killed in crash
A Walhalla man was killed in a crash on Thanksgiving Day, according to Coroner Karl Addis with Oconee County Coroner's Office. The single-vehicle collision happened around 5 p.m. on Poplar Springs Road near Walhalla. Addis identifies the man as Nathan Lee Webb, 19, of Walhalla. According to state troopers, Webb's...
South Carolina high school football semifinal scores, highlights
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina teams took to the field Friday night for the semifinal round of high school football. To see scores on the app, click here.
Customers shop sales as a family on busiest shopping day of the year
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The National Retail Federation expects 166 million people, 8 million more than last year, to go shopping on Black Friday weekend. According to spokesperson Brandi Crowe, Haywood Mall is the biggest mall in the state. Friday the mall was filled with thousands of bargain hunters. "This...
South Carolina beats Clemson in rivalry game
CLEMSON, S.C. — South Carolina beat Clemson 31-30 on Saturday afternoon at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers had won seven straight in the rivalry, but the Gamecocks snapped that streak. They also snapped Clemson's home-winning streak of 40 straight wins in Death Valley, which dated to 2016. Clemson fell to 10-2 on the season, while South Carolina improved to 8-4. Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left.
