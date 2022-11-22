Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Elderly man dies after veering off road, crashing into tree in Waikiki
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An 85-year-old man has died after crashing into a tree in the Waikiki area Friday morning. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Ala Wai Boulevard near Liliuokalani Avenue. According to HPD, the man and his 87-year-old female passenger were traveling westbound on Ala Wai Boulevard when...
Man dead in motor vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd.
Honolulu Police Department responded to a vehicle crash on Ala Wai Blvd. near Lili'uokalani Ave. on Friday, Nov. 25. at approximately 8:30 a.m. in the Waikīkī area.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HFD extinguishes early-morning blaze at abandoned home in Kailua
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department extinguished a blaze that broke out at an abandoned home in Kailua early Friday. HFD officials said they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for the fire at Lunahelu Street. The first HFD unit arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the front...
Hikers rescued on ‘Iliahi Ridge Trail
Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:38 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 that reported a hiking party lost on the 'Iliahi Ridge Trail located in Pearl City.
24-hour closure of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge
The Hawai'i Department of Transportation will be closing the northbound lanes of Farrington Hwy. at Mākaha Bridge No. 3A between Kili Dr. and Mauka St.
HECO repairs to close Kamehameha Hwy. in Kalihi Kai
Hawaiian Electric Company will need to carry out emergency work to replace overhead electrical equipment.
KITV.com
Man, 74, reported missing from Waimanalo campground found, HPD says
Honolulu Police say they have located 74-year-old John Roger Smith. No other information has been released.
$600K of damage from fire HFD says was intentionally set
A major fire that brought down parts of a building in Makaha has been classified as an incendiary fire.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
KITV.com
Man, 74, with dementia missing from Waimanalo campground
WAIMANALO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 74-year-old man who went missing in the Waimanalo area, Thursday night. John Roger Smith was last seen walking away from his campground cabin in the Waimanalo area around 8 p.m. Smith suffers from dementia and his family and friends tell Honolulu Police (KPD) they are concerned for his safety.
KITV.com
Hundreds of preventative measures, 4 rescues made as High Surf pounds Oahu’s North Shore
Dangerous weather conditions continued on Friday with that big surf rolling in and strong winds gusting across the islands. The big waves made for a busy day by Ocean Safety, who performed hundreds of preventative measures and made four rescues. And that High Surf warning was extended until Saturday night.
hawaiinewsnow.com
California visitor in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Waimanalo
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old California woman is in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach in Waimanalo. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Officials said the woman was snorkeling before she was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water. Emergency Medical Services said...
KITV.com
Suspect in 2019 standoff in Pearl City neighborhood pleads ‘guilty’
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The man accused of shutting down a Pearl City neighborhood during a 15-hour standoff with police three years ago has pleaded guilty. Prosecutors say Wayman Kaua will be sentenced in March 2023 and could face 20 years.
Oahu red light camera citations begin rolling out
The Department of Transportation also released new video that showed two crashes caused by red light runners — both instances occurred well after the light turned red.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Warning-level surf closes beaches across state, washes over roadways
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning-level surf closed beaches on Hawaii Island, with some of the swell washing rocks and debris on some east shores exposed to an extra large north-northwest swell. On Hawaii Island, officials have closed off Keokea Beach Park in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha Beach Park...
One man dead in Ewa Beach vehicle collision
Honolulu County Officials said that Renton Rd. westbound and Park Row northbound are closed for an investigation into a vehicle collision.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police arrest man accused of armed robbery at Waipahu business
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is facing robbery charges after being arrested in Waipahu. Honolulu police said 59-year-old Richard Moniz entered a business on Farrington Highway on Sunday afternoon. Authorities said Moniz claimed he had a weapon and demanded money. HPD said officers arrived on scene and took him into...
kalkinemedia.com
Hawaii gun permit ruling sides with 'homesick' Navy officer
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. Navy officer stationed in Hawaii cannot be denied a firearms permit solely because he sought counseling for feeling depressed and homesick, a federal judge ruled. Michael Santucci, a cryptologic warfare officer from Fort Myers, Florida, saw a medical provider at a military hospital for...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.
