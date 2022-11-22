Read full article on original website
EXPO Michigan Marketplace celebrates opening weekend at Lakeside Mall
The annual EXPO Michigan Marketplace is officially off and running at Lakeside Mall for the 2022 holiday season. Now in its 11th year, the EXPO is equal parts entrepreneur exhibition, small business fair and crafters marketplace.
Hershey Shoes in Garden City is selling iconic carousel
Before Hershey Shoes closes, it has one last thing to sell. A rare merry-go-round that dates to the 1970s is going up for auction. The play set, known as...
The Oakland Press
Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire
Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit philanthropist gives away 2,100 circus tickets so children can enjoy free show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Thousands of children were able to enjoy a free circus show thanks to a Detroit philanthropist. "We came here to have some fun and see some live performances." Horatio Williams, teaming up with several corporate sponsors, gave away 2,100 tickets to the Universoul Circus’ Thanksgiving Day...
Detroit News
$20M targeted at perking up 10 parks in Oakland County's south end
Nearly a dozen Oakland County communities and 10 parks are set to see an infusion of money in the coming years, giving a boost to the county’s outdoor spaces at a time when the pandemic has put a spotlight on green spaces. Earlier this month, county officials announced a...
Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest coming to Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Check out three upcoming events that plan to bring late-night shopping to downtown Ann Arbor. Midnight Madness, Moonlight Madness and Kerrytown Kindlefest are all happening on Friday, Dec. 2. The trio of events will feature retail sales, restaurant specials and entertainment all while bringing some holiday spirit to the city.
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
Farmington Hills woman had to cancel her Thanksgiving due to city barricade
Farmington Hills resident, Linda Solomon tells 7 Action News she had to cancel her family's Thanksgiving gathering due to a cement barricade put in front of her house by the city.
80 years later, Ann Arbor’s Mast Shoes keeps customers at heart
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As they say — if the shoe fits. And for Molly Mast-Koss, it certainly does. Mast-Koss was in her early teens when she first started working at her family’s shoe store removing clumps of tissue paper from the shoes. “I was like 12, 13,...
downriversundaytimes.com
Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus
TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor. The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday...
Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years
ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Go inside beautiful Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit homes during Palmer Woods Home Holiday Tours. Five homes will be open for guests to see their architecture, while a soirée will be held at a sixth home Dec. 3. Door-to-door shuttles to each home start at the 12th Precinct Police Station at 1441 W. Seven Mile Rd.
Abandoned Michigan Farm Outside of Ann Arbor Was Site of Gruesome Murder
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. This Michigan farm was the location of a gruesome murder, that took place back in the late 1960s. The farm may look familiar to you if you're...
Detroit News
Tragedy leaves huge Thanksgiving void in Northville Township family, neighborhood
Manal Kadry had already set a festive Thanksgiving table with gold-trimmed china and cutlery and soft pastel colors to blend with her dining room wallpaper when the unthinkable happened. She and her husband, Omar Salamen, 46, were killed in a single-car crash in their own neighborhood on Nov. 12, leaving...
Why Is This Popular Grand Blanc Restaurant Closing for Four Days?
It's not uncommon for businesses in Genesee County to close on Thanksgiving. As a matter of fact, it's almost impossible to find anything open aside from gas stations. In the past, many retailers would open their doors on Thanksgiving in anticipation of Black Friday shopping. However, that trend has shifted a bit since the pandemic.
Grassroots effort to reopen LGBTQ+ nightclub in mid-Michigan seeking support
FLINT, MI – There is no dedicated space for LGBTQ+ nightlife in Genesee County and the surrounding nine counties – yet. Michael Ryan Whitson and Giovanni Ireland are hoping to change that and reopen Club Triangle Flint in the city’s downtown area. If successful, it will serve...
Tv20detroit.com
Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
Christmas tree farms try to keep up with demand as prices rise
The weekend after Thanksgiving is one of the most popular times to buy a Christmas tree. Farms around metro Detroit are feeling the pressure of demand, but their supply isn't what it used to be.
fox2detroit.com
3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot
Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
