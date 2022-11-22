ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macomb County, MI

Related
The Oakland Press

Two hurt in Rochester Hills fire

Two Rochester Hills firefighters suffered undisclosed injuries during a two-alarm fire in a Rochester Hills neighborhood Saturday morning. Their injuries were non-life threatening, said Fire Chief Sean Canto, and they went to Ascension Providence Rochester for evaluation and treatment. Rochester Hills firefighters were called to the 800 block Quarry Drive...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI
Joe Mertens

This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what kind of unique items you'll be able to discover.
ROMULUS, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Santa’s Magic Forest returns after two-year hiatus

TAYLOR — The holidays are getting a lot brighter in the city of Taylor this year. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Santa’s Magic Forest returns to the Activity Center within Heritage Park in Taylor. The holiday display includes many of the old Hudson Store holiday...
TAYLOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Retailers at Ann Arbor’s Briarwood Mall say Black Friday has slowed down compared to past years

ANN ARBOR, MI -- As shoppers check out the latest Black Friday deals, retailers in Briarwood Mall are noticing some trends during one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Briarwood Mall, located at 100 Briarwood Circle in Ann Arbor, opened its doors to customers at 6 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and will continue to bring Black Friday deals until 9 p.m.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Hole in Miller Road Bridge shuts down traffic Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Motorists were not prepared Friday to have one of the main arteries near South Dearborn and the Ford River Rouge Complex cut off. “I’m lost. I don’t know where to go,” said a Canadian man who only identified himself by his first name.
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

3 teens shot leaving birthday party at Xquisite Events in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three teens were shot while they were leaving a birthday party in Detroit Saturday night according to police. The Detroit Police Department said the teens were at a sweet sixteen birthday party. Two 15-year-old boys and a 17-year-old boy were leaving the party at Xquisite Events (19148 Joy Rd) at 10:15 p.m. when unknown suspects fired shots at them.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Home title problems leave some Detroit families who need debt help in tough spot

Tenai Leali wants to pass down her grandparents’ home — the one she’s living in now — to her own children. The three-bedroom bungalow on the west side of Detroit is full of family memories, like opening up gifts at midnight on Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that continue to this day. When her grandmother died a few years ago, Leali decided to stay in the home.
DETROIT, MI

