Utah, Mississippi State earn wins in opening round of Fort Myers Tip-Off

The fourth annual Fort Myers Tip-Off began on Monday, with four power conference teams making up the men's side of the Beach division.

Georgia Tech, Marquette, Mississippi State, and Utah began action in Florida SouthWestern's Suncoast Credit Union, with Utah picking up a win over Georgia Tech, and Mississippi State knocking off Marquette in the opening round of the tournament.

Utah 68, Georgia Tech 64

In the opening game, Utah (4-1) defeated Georgia Tech (3-1) 68-64 in the first meeting between the two programs. An efficient offensive performance paired with defensive sets that gave the Yellowjackets issues led the Utes to a win.

It wasn't a runaway win for the Utes, despite jumping out to a 23-4 lead at the 10-minute mark of the first half. Ball movement started early and often for Utah, spurring a 12-of-25 showing from the field in the first 20 minutes while hitting 4-of-9 threes.

"I just loved the way we connected," said head coach Craig Smith. "Five guys in double digits, and that's what this team is going to have to be, where we spread the wealth and it's going to be different guys at different times."

Gabe Madsen led all scorers with 16 points on 5-of-11 shooting, with 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Lazar Stefanovic had 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting, while Rollie Worster and Branden Carlson tacked on 10 points each.

After falling behind early, the Bulldogs used the final ten minutes of the first half to chip away at the lead, outscoring the Utes 24-14 to close out the half

After ending the first half up 36-28, Utah allowed Georgia Tech to creep even closer into the contest. At the 15-minute mark of the second half, the Yellowjackets went on a 9-0 run, giving them a 45-43 lead before Smith called a timeout to talk things over.

"Credit to our young men to fight back," said Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner. "I promise we're a better shooting team than we've shown this year. I felt like sometimes there's a lid on the rim."

Deivon Smith led Georgia Tech with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting, with 6 rebounds and 4 assists. Ja'Von Franklin tacked on 11 points and 8 rebounds in the loss.

The Yellowjackets shot 24-of-69 from the field, and hit just 5-of-23 attempts from deep, despite forcing 19 turnovers in the loss.

"They do a really good job of keeping you off-balance," Smith said. "We just made some adjustments with our zone attack. I thought we were really good early, then not so good and got kind of stationary."

After extending their lead to four halfway through the second half, Georgia Tech allowed the Utes to chip away until they regained the lead at 59-57 with less than four minutes to go.

Utah never relinquished the advantage for the remainder of the contest, and will now face Mississippi State in the Beach division championship game on Wednesday.

Mississippi State 58, Marquette 55

In the second game, Mississippi State (5-0) defeated Marquette (3-2) 58-55 in a back-and-forth defensive slugfest. The Bulldogs, led by Tolu Smith, dominated the paint and held the Golden Eagles to 2-of-14 from three in the first half with their different defensive looks.

Smith tallied 7 points, 16 rebounds, and 6 assists in the win. The Bulldogs reeled in 42 rebounds, including 15 offensive rebounds to Marquette's 30 total rebounds.

"The ball wasn't falling in the hole, so you've got to find different ways to contribute to the game," Tolu said."Everybody was contributing, and whatever it takes to win I'm going to do."

The Golden Eagles struggled offensively, scoring just 10 points in the first 15 minutes of action. The Bulldogs threw all sorts of defensive schemes at Marquette throughout the game, frequently switching to everything from man-on-man to a high 1-3-1 press.

"This was as challenging a start as we've had in a game that we've had in two years, and Mississippi State had a lot to do with that." said Marquette head coach Shaka Smart. "We knew that we were going to be playing against five guys on defense, it was never going to be a situation were we could create two-on-two or one-on-one."

The Bulldogs struggled to gain momentum on offense to start the game as well, shooting just 9-of-27 from the field thanks to a swarming Marquette defense.

"We knew this was going to be a battle," said head coach Chris Jans. "They were giving us problems. Our offense is a work in progress, but we were 7-of-16 from three and didn't take a ton, we offensive rebounded the ball well, but we knew turnovers could be a potential issue tonight."

After the half ended with a 23-17 Mississippi State lead, the Golden Eagles made three straight stops to cut the lead to 23-22 just three minutes into the second half.

From there, the Bulldogs forced their way into the paint, making tough layups and taking advantage of their size down low by capitalizing on second chance points and kicking it out to open shooters, all while coming up with timely stops on defense.

Despite the Golden Eagle's last minute attempt to take the lead, the Bulldogs nailed their final four free throws to seal their fifth straight victory.

Mississippi State shot 11-of-21 from the charity stripe in the win, while shooting 36.4% from the floor and hitting 7-of-16 threes with 16 turnovers.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Utah, Mississippi State earn wins in opening round of Fort Myers Tip-Off