“These people are from outside the city.” “There is no environmental value.” “Opponents are spreading falsehoods.” These are all things I said as deputy mayor for integrated development for the city of Akron. They are phrases I am now hearing from friends and former colleagues advancing the proposed White Pond housing development. Good people, who love this city and sacrifice a great deal in service to it. Having been out of city hall for 18 months now, I have the benefit of hindsight and I now see how such words are not only unhelpful but hurtful.

AKRON, OH ・ 30 MINUTES AGO