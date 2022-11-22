BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.

BOISE, ID ・ 19 HOURS AGO