Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Rebate Checks Worth up to $1,000 - Are You Qualified?Aneka DuncanBoise, ID
Chick-fil-A Restaurant ReopeningBryan DijkhuizenMeridian, ID
4 Great Pizza Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Related
Post Register
Adventure Weather: trails could be muddy this afternoon
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - People hiking in the Boise foothills will encounter various conditions Sunday. Cold temperatures overnight mean some trails be frozen Sunday morning. With temperatures warming up Sunday afternoon, Ridge to Rivers says trails could become muddy and should be avoided. Ridge to Rivers say it is best...
Post Register
Winter weather headed our way
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Happy Saturday!. Expect clear skies today with temperatures in the low 40's to kick off your weekend. A series of troughs are headed our way which could bring snow to the mountain regions and the possibility of moisture to the area. The first will arrive tonight bringing cloudy skies to the region by Sunday. You can expect to see patchy fog in parts of south central Idaho tomorrow.
Post Register
No one hurt in Boise apartment fire
Boise, Idaho (CBS2) - The Boise Fire Department is investigating the cause of an apartment fire. The fire started this morning in the complex on North Lakeharbor Lane. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from a window on the first floor and blowing up the side of the structure. Crews...
Post Register
Nampa woman dies in crash
Elmore County, Idaho (CBS2) - A 62-year-old woman from Nampa died following a crash on I-84 in Elmore County. Idaho State Police say it happened Saturday at 11:47 AM at milepost 80. Police say a 37-year-old-woman from Nampa was driving westbound on I-84 in a 2014 Mazda 2. The vehicle...
Post Register
One person killed following crash near Nampa
NAMPA, Idaho (CBS2) — One person is dead following a crash Saturday morning on Highway 45 near Dear Flat Road south of Nampa. Idaho State Police say a 2003 Toyota Corolla driven by a 26 year old man from Melba was traveling north. A 33 year old man driving a Ford F150 was traveling south. Police say the Toyota crossed over the center line and collided head-on with the Ford.
Post Register
UNLV claims cannon, holds off Nevada late for 27-22 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Johnathan Baldwin broke up a Nate Cox fourth-down pass on the final play of the game to preserve UNLV's 27-22 win over rival Nevada on Saturday to claim the Fremont Cannon in the annual rivalry game. Nick Williams pulled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from...
Post Register
Texas Football magazine high school playoff pairings
Here are the high school football playoff sites and times for the state quarterfinals, provided by Texas Football magazine and TexasFootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press. CLASS 6A DIVISION I.
Post Register
Caldwell Police investigating possible shooting outside bar
Caldwell Police are looking for a suspect after a possible shooting outside The Ranch Bar. The shooting happened around 1:00am Saturday at the bar located at 4919 Hwy. 20/26. When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been punched in the face and had several bumps and bruises. Police say the victim was not shot.
Comments / 0