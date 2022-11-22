Big Eyes’ developers plan to launch the token in the top ranks of the cryptocurrency market, and the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace is an integral part of that plan. However, in its rise to the top of the NFT charts, the token will face formidable resistance in Avalanche and Tezos, two popular NFT projects expected to trend soon. Read on to discover how Big Eyes plans to upset these top tokens when it launches.

2 DAYS AGO