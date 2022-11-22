Read full article on original website
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup by beating Belgium 2-0 and leaving Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit
Here Are 4 Of The Best Crypto Exchanges To Buy, Sell Or Trade Crypto After FTX Crisis
According to the most recent study, there are more than 600 crypto exchanges dispersed all over the globe today, so finding one should not be too difficult, especially for those affected by the recent collapse of FTX. The domino effect of the FTX scandal and other large investors has halted...
Big Eyes Coin And The Sandbox – Top Ethereum Projects That Could Make you Crypto Millionaires Despite Issues Unlike FTX
Since the beginning of November 2022, the FTX platform has experienced significant scrutiny. This issue arose over the mismanagement of users’ funds. When crypto enthusiasts brought this lapse to light, users and investors panicked and pulled out their funds. This led to the forced resignation of some workers. Even Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of FTX, got replaced by a new person.
Big Eyes to Compete with Top NFT Projects Avalanche and Tezos as NFT Club Prepares for Launch
Big Eyes’ developers plan to launch the token in the top ranks of the cryptocurrency market, and the Non-Fungible Token (NFT) marketplace is an integral part of that plan. However, in its rise to the top of the NFT charts, the token will face formidable resistance in Avalanche and Tezos, two popular NFT projects expected to trend soon. Read on to discover how Big Eyes plans to upset these top tokens when it launches.
Canada defeats Australia for first Davis Cup title
Singles wins by Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov clinched Canada’s first-ever Davis Cup championship on Sunday against Australia in Malaga,
3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Multiply Your Revenue in 2023: Polygon, Ethereum Classic, and Big Eyes Coin
The FTX-induced crypto crash in Q4, 2022, came as a surprise and wiped out a huge part of the crypto market. Many top cryptocurrencies like Solana and Shiba Inu suffered massive blows and were overtaken by rival cryptocurrencies. While we expect these cryptocurrencies to bounce back, we may still keep...
Post-event review / Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi – Unleashing the potential for the future tech development
The 2nd edition of Web3 Delight took place in Abu Dhabi on the 15th of November, During the Formula 1 and FinTech week. This hybrid event attracted over 3,000++ in-person and online participants from over 40 countries worldwide. Web3 Delight Abu Dhabi was designed around Web3 value chain, in other...
Polygon (MATIC) and Ethereum (ETH) dropped by investors for new projects like Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) is changing how the crowdfunding industry works by connecting startups with investors who want to get in on the latest and greatest projects. Investors are dumping projects like Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) for ORBN instead. Analysts expect ORBN to rise by 6000% in its presale. >>BUY...
