Variety

Owners of Bob Dylan’s Machine-Signed Art Prints Will Get Refunds, in Return for Sending Back Certificates of Authenticity

The U.K. gallery that sold a lion’s share of the prints of Bob Dylan’s paintings, Castle Galleries, has issued a statement offering full refunds for customers who bought “hand-signed” items that have been revealed to have actually been machine-autographed. They’ll get to keep the prints, but will apparently have to send back the certificates of authenticity that came with them to have the refunds processed, getting back a certificate that attests the prints are auto-signed, in return. The gallery’s Sunday morning post announcing the refunds followed Dylan’s own post of “regret” on Friday night. In an uncharacteristic public statement, he said...
Vice

Every Timothée Chalamet performance, ranked

Ever since he was catapulted to fame with his role as Elio Perlman in Call Me by Your Name, Timothée Chalamet has been truly everywhere. Whether it’s on-screen or on the red carpet, one thing is certain, the man knows how to deliver. Perhaps inevitably, he was quickly labelled the “internet’s boyfriend” following his debut, but he’s transcended that descriptor, drawing comparisons with a young Leonardo DiCaprio and earning the grand title of “the male actor of his generation”.

