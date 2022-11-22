Under the 15-year contract, more than ten China Cargo Airlines Boeing 777-200 freighters will be covered with fully customized and extensive component services. Lufthansa Technik has signed an extension agreement for its component support with China Cargo Airlines for its cargo fleet. Lufthansa Technik AG had already entered into a component support agreement with China Cargo Airlines in 2019 to provide the airline component support for their Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft. The extension of the contract was a result of the new Boeing 777 freighters coming into service for the airline. Under the 15-year contract, more than ten China Cargo Airlines’ Boeing 777-200 freighters will be covered with fully customized and extensive component services.

19 HOURS AGO