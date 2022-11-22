Read full article on original website
Aeromexico Increases Chile Service From late-Dec 2022
Aeromexico in Northern winter 2022/23 season plans to increase service to Chile, scheduled with Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner aircraft. From 31DEC22, the Skyteam member will operate 7 weekly Mexico City – Santiago de Chile route, instead of 5 weekly. AM010 MEX1010 – 2115SCL 788 D. AM011 SCL2325 – 0515+1MEX...
Airplane passenger yells, demands water from flight attendant, all caught on video
An angry traveler on board a flight was caught on video arguing and mocking a flight attendant — and complaining that he had not received water during the short flight. Here's what happened next.
United Airlines has invested in 200 four-passenger flying taxis that will begin service in 2026
In recent news, United Airlines announced a $15 million purchase agreement to purchase 200 four-seater electric flying taxis. This is in the hopes of ushering in a more revolutionary mode of commuting between cities around the world.
Airline hits back after woman claimed she was stopped from boarding flight for being 'too big'
An airline has hit back after a woman claimed she was stopped from boarding a flight due to her size, saying she was ‘rude’ and ‘aggressive’ to staff. Brazilian social media influencer Juliana Nehme, 38, was due to travel from Beirut to Doha on 22 November.
Iberia Express Resumes Edinburgh Service in NS23
Iberia Express in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume Madrid – Edinburgh service, after hiatus in 2022. The seasonal service will be served twice weekly from 18JUN23 to 14SEP23, with Airbus A320/321neo aircraft. IB3690 MAD0725 – 0915EDI 32A 4. IB3690 MAD0725 – 0915EDI 32Q 7. IB3691...
Air Corsica Adds Dubrovnik Charters in March 2023
Air Corsica in March 2023 plans to operate charter service to Croatia, with Bastia – Dubrovnik route scheduled with Airbus A320ceo/320neo. Planned operational schedule as follows. XK812 BIA1110 – 1225DBV 320. 22MAR23. XK813 DBV1615 – 1745BIA 320 25MAR23.
China claims ‘world’s first’ kerosene-powered engine could propel jets nine times the speed of sound
Chinese researchers claim to have created the "world's first" hypersonic detonation wave engine, which can propel a plane at Mach 9, nine times the speed of sound, using inexpensive jet fuel. The oblique detonation engine underwent a number of successful ground tests at Beijing's JF-12 hypersonic shock tunnel, the South...
Delta Jan 2023 Minneapolis – Europe Frequency Changes
Delta in January 2023 is adjusting operational frequencies on selected European service to/from Minneapolis/St. Paul, as the airline moves 2nd daily Amsterdam service to Paris. Planned effective dates listed below is based on US departure. Minneapolis/St. Paul – Amsterdam 11JAN23 – 31JAN23 Reduce from 2 to 1 daily.
The story of world’s only supersonic gun kill: the day a USAF F-4E flying at Mach 1.2 gun killed a VPAF MiG-19
On Jun. 2, 1972 a remarkable duel between a MiG-19 and a 58th TFS F-4E flown by Maj Phil Handley and 1Lt Jack Smallwood took place. The fierce aerial battles that became synonymous with the 1972-73 Linebacker offensive over North Vietnam saw the USAF’s F-4 Phantom II crews claim 48 MiG-19s and MiG-21s destroyed.
Ethiopian Airlines Begins Kuwait Airways Middle East Codeshare From Nov 2022
Ethiopian Airlines earlier this month enhanced travel options in the Middle East, as the airline began placing ET-coded flight numbers on Kuwait Airways’ Kuwait City – Bahrain route. Planned codeshare schedule from 07NOV22 (or earlier) as follows. KU613/ET1537 KWI1030 – 1145BAH 32A D. KU615/ET1539 KWI1610 – 1730BAH...
Cubana / Sunrise Airways Begins Codeshare Partnership From Nov 2022
Cubana earlier this month launched codeshare partnership with Sunrise Airways, covering the latter’s service between Haiti and Cuba. Codeshare service on following routes gradually introduced since 16NOV22. Cubana operated by Sunrise Airways. Port-au-Prince – Camaguey. Port-au-Prince – Havana. Port-au-Prince – Holguin.
Royal Jordanian Tentatively Resumes Hong Kong Service in NS23
Royal Jordanian Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season intends to resume service to Hong Kong, where the oneWorld member tentatively schedules 4 weekly Amman – Bangkok – Hong Kong routing, effective 28MAR23. Reservation for Hong Kong is available, but may see further adjustments in the next few months.
China Airlines NS23 London Service Adjustment
China Airlines in the last few days adjusted planned Taipei Taoyuan – London service, on/after 26MAR23. The Skyteam member will continue to operate 4 weekly London Heathrow service with Airbus A350-900XWB during Northern summer 2023 season. It previously filed London Gatwick service as default schedule. CI081 TPE0935 – 1630LHR...
China Airlines Resumes Rome Service in late-March 2023
China Airlines in Northern summer 2023 season plans to resume Taipei Taoyuan – Rome service, as the airline opened reservation in all fare classes this week, instead of full fare J / Y-class fare. From 26MAR23, the airline operates this route 3 times weekly, with Airbus A350-900XWB. Additional changes...
World's largest plane flies with a hypersonic vehicle for the first time
For the first time on Friday, October 28, Stratolaunch's Roc, the world's largest plane, flew a prototype of the Talon-A separation test vehicle, TA-0, its air-launched hypersonic vehicle. The flight, which was Roc's eighth, lasted for five hours and six minutes over the Mojave Desert, reaching an altitude of 23,000...
Lufthansa Expands Copa Airlines Codeshare Network From Nov 2022
Lufthansa this month expands codeshare partnership with Copa Airlines, covering additional service in the Caribbean served by the latter. Codeshare service on following routes went into effect since 22NOV22 (or earlier). Lufthansa operated by Copa Airlines. Panama City – Curacao. Panama City – Punta Cana. Panama City –...
Lufthansa Technik secures extension of component support contract for China Cargo Airlines Boeing 777F fleet
Under the 15-year contract, more than ten China Cargo Airlines Boeing 777-200 freighters will be covered with fully customized and extensive component services. Lufthansa Technik has signed an extension agreement for its component support with China Cargo Airlines for its cargo fleet. Lufthansa Technik AG had already entered into a component support agreement with China Cargo Airlines in 2019 to provide the airline component support for their Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft. The extension of the contract was a result of the new Boeing 777 freighters coming into service for the airline. Under the 15-year contract, more than ten China Cargo Airlines’ Boeing 777-200 freighters will be covered with fully customized and extensive component services.
Air Cairo Adds Marsa Alam – Eastern Europe Routes in NS23
Air Cairo in Northern summer 2023 season plans additional new service on scheduled basis from Marsa Alam, with service to Bratislava and Prague. Planned schedule as follows. Marsa Alam – Bratislava eff 28MAR23 2 weekly A320. SM557 RMF1530 – 2000BTS 320 25. SM558 BTS2100 – 0115+1RMF 320 25...
Aeroflot Adds Mainline St. Petersburg – Turkey Service in Dec 2022
Aeroflot Russian Airlines in December 2022 plans to add mainline service between St. Petersburg and Turkey. Planned service additions as follow. St. Petersburg – Antalya eff 17DEC22 3 weekly 737-800 SU726 LED0920 – 1525AYT 73H 146. SU727 AYT1625 – 2210LED 73H 146. St. Petersburg – Istanbul eff...
Lima airport: Truck hit by plane on Peru runway was on planned drill
A fire truck involved in a fatal runway crash at Peru's busiest airport had been doing a pre-planned emergency drill, officials have said. Two firefighters died on Friday after the Latam Airlines jet collided with the truck at Jorge Chávez International Airport in Lima. No passengers or crew were...
