ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Italy's draft budget centres on energy aid

By Brigitte HAGEMANN, Alberto PIZZOLI
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UXybU_0jJc7Zt600
Italians burn energy bills in October to protest against the high cost of living /AFP

Italy's new far-right government unveiled its 2023 draft budget on Tuesday, with most of the nearly 35 billion euros in spending going on the energy crisis rather than flashy electoral promises.

More than 21 billion euros will go towards supporting households and businesses in the face of soaring utility bills, leaving little left over for voter-pleasing pledges, such as large tax cuts.

The budget is "prudent and realistic" and "sustainable for public finances", taking into account the economic situation, especially international, the government said.

Among the measures are aid for the payment of electricity bills and fatter tax credits for companies whose energy costs have been rising steadily.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, keen to dissociate her government from Italy's 2018 experience of populist rule, has largely adopted the prudent approach of her predecessor, Mario Draghi.

The League party, Meloni's coalition partner, has pressed for big spending. But Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti -- who hails from the party's moderate wing -- opted for fiscal responsibility.

Italy raised its 2023 public deficit forecast earlier this month to 4.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), above the 3.4 percent forecast in September by Draghi's government.

But the deficit is forecast to fall to 3.7 percent in 2024 and three percent in 2025, according to an economic roadmap adopted by Rome.

The draft budget now heads to parliament, where it can be amended. It must then be adopted by both chambers by December 31.

"With the global economy slowing down and interest rates rising, it is forced to remain cautious" and carry out what electoral promises it can, a bit at a time, the former chief economist at the Treasury, Lorenzo Codogno, told AFP on Monday.

- Poverty relief -

The right-wing coalition's flagship measure -- the raising of the ceiling for a 15-percent flat-tax rate for the self-employed -- does not go as far as initially expected.

Instead of upping the yearly salary cut-off point from 65,000 euros ($66,700) to 100,000 euros, it stops at 85,000 euros.

Employees will benefit from tax reductions of two percent for income up to 35,000 euros per year, as under Mario Draghi, and three percent for those salaries below 20,000 euros.

In addition, companies hiring women aged under 36 will benefit from tax exemptions.

Tax amnesties, another election promise, will be offered to people with tax debts of under 1,000 euros that were incurred before 2015.

On cash payments, the government raised the limit from 2,000 euros to 5,000 euros -- despite warnings from opposition parties that the move would favour corruption.

It also adjusted pension rules so people with 41 years of service can retire at 62 years old, a move affecting an estimated 48,000 people that is likely to be frowned upon in Brussels due to Italy's ageing population.

The retirement age had been set to rise from 64 to 67 in 2023.

The new measures will be financed in part by reforming the so-called citizens' income, a poverty relief scheme that Meloni has said will no longer go to adults able to work.

Those deemed fit to work will receive this income for only eight months in 2023, compared to 12 months for the others, and the system will be completely overhauled in 2024.

The government is also set to raise new revenues from a windfall tax on energy companies.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

EU ministers endorse new migrant plan after France-Italy spat

European interior ministers welcomed Friday an EU plan to better coordinate the handling of migrant arrivals, after a furious row over a refugee rescue boat erupted between Italy and France. "The Ocean Viking crisis was a bit of improvisation," Schinas admitted, defending the new plan from his commission to better coordinate rescues and migrant and refugee arrivals.
AFP

Equatorial Guinea's poor lose hope in promised social housing

Brand new homes intended for Equatorial Guinea's lower-income families have cropped up across the capital Malabo, but shanty town residents say they are going to the middle class and wealthy instead. Obiang planned to provide enough housing to raise Malabo's shanty towns, including Nubili, a mass of tin-roofed shacks along narrow paths that is home to thousands of families in the heart of the city.
TheConversationAU

As NZ workers and households tighten their belts, why not a windfall tax on corporate mega-profits too?

Record profits reported by banks, fuel retailers, energy companies and other businesses at a time many New Zealanders are struggling to make ends meet have seen people asking whether it’s time to introduce a “windfall tax” – to be triggered whenever an industry has made “too much profit”. But what is a windfall tax? How much is “too much profit”? And do windfall taxes actually work? History, it turns out, can tell us a little about taxing a windfall. A windfall is simply a large amount of money that is received unexpectedly. A windfall tax is a targeted tax on unexpected gains...
AFP

Macron to raise US subsidies in talks with Biden next week

French President Emmanuel Macron will raise concerns about the effects of American industrial subsidies and tax breaks during talks with US President Joe Biden in Washington next week, a top French official said Friday. - 'Gap' - The tension over US industrial policy is one of several areas of friction between the European Union and Washington that Macron will raise next week during his state visit.
WASHINGTON STATE
AFP

Germany's Scholz dims lights on Christmas tree amid energy squeeze

The Christmas tree outside Chancellor Olaf Scholz's office in Berlin will not be lit as long this year, a government spokesman said Thursday, as Germany seeks to save energy through the winter. Last year, the tree was put up while conservative Chancellor Angela Merkel was still in office. 
AFP

Spain PM takes over as Socialist International chief

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was on Friday named head of the Socialist International (SI) as the movement of centre-left parties gathered in Madrid for a three-day congress.  The telegenic 50-year-old takes over from former Greek prime minister George Papandreou as head of the SI, a movement grouping 132 political parties from around the world.
AFP

'We cannot be broken': Zelensky vows on anniversary of Stalin famine

President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed on Saturday that Ukraine would continue to resist Russian attacks, as the country marked the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor famine that affected millions of Ukrainians under Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. Today we see that the efforts made by Stalin are continued by (President Vladimir Putin," he said.
AFP

Spanish right on warpath over changes to sedition law

Spain's right-wing opposition is infuriated over government plans to abolish sedition, the charge used against Catalan separatist leaders, decrying the move as a gift to pro-independence parties in exchange for parliamentary support. Right-wing parties say eliminating sedition -- the charge used to convict and jail nine Catalan separatists over their involvement with a failed 2017 independence bid -- will pave the way for another attempt to separate from Spain. 
AFP

Macron denies being main target of campaign financing probe

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday denied being the main target of a judicial investigation into the government's use of management consultants and their role in recent election campaigns. The prosecutor's statement did not name Macron or his election campaign, but said investigators were looking into allegations of favouritism and hidden campaign financing in relation to management consultancies.
AFP

French MPs vote to enshrine abortion rights in constitution

Lawmakers in the French parliament voted Thursday to add the right to abortion to the constitution in response to recent changes in Poland and the United States. "The assembly is speaking to the world, our country is speaking to the world," said jubilant MP Mathilde Panot from LFI, dedicating the vote to women in Hungary, Poland and the United States. 
AFP

Obiang wins sixth term as E.Guinea ruler

Equatorial Guinea's ruler Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has been re-elected to a sixth term as president with 94.9 percent of the votes cast, election officials announced on Saturday, putting turnout for the vote at 98 percent. The commission said the turnout rate for the election was 98 percent.
AFP

Half of Kyiv residents still without electricity after strikes

Nearly half of Kyiv residents were still without electricity Friday, the Ukrainian capital's mayor said, two days after Russian strikes battered the country's already struggling energy grid. Half of consumers are still without electricity," Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
AFP

EU frets over Twitter job losses as hate speech grows

The European Union on Thursday expressed concern about layoffs at Twitter since its takeover by Elon Musk, after the reported closure of the tech firm's lobbying office in Brussels. Concerns at Twitter's post-takeover direction intensified Thursday with the Financial Times reporting that the company has dismantled its Brussels office, following the departure of executives in charge of efforts to comply with the EU's online rules.
AFP

Japan stumble gives Germany fresh World Cup hope

Costa Rica snatched a dramatic late winner against Japan on Sunday to blow their World Cup group wide open and ease the intense pressure on embattled Germany. The result left Spain, Japan and Costa Rica all level on three points in Group E, with Spain facing Germany in the late kick-off on Sunday.
AFP

Ukrainian Holocaust survivors find safe haven in Germany

Borys Shyfrin fled as a young child, along with other members of his Jewish family, from the Nazis. When he was just three months old, his family fled to Tajikistan to escape German Nazi forces who were occupying the region.
AFP

Dutch court backs squatters in Russian tycoon's mansion

The elegant house overlooking Amsterdam's iconic Vondelpark would fit in nicely with its neighbouring dwellings, were it not for the huge anti-war banners draped down the outside. In the meantime, they have promised to use the Russian tycoon's mansion to organise political and social events -- to support anti-war protesters and to support people "left behind by war or by capitalism". jcp/dk/jhe/jj
AFP

AFP

96K+
Followers
36K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy