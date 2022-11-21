Read full article on original website
Illinois realizing potential ahead of tilt with Lindenwood
No. 16 Illinois needs to beware of a classic trap game Friday when it hosts Division I newcomer Lindenwood in
Coach quotes: Bret Bielema 'didn't want any communication' with Big Ten after questionable calls
CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema didn't try to hide his displeasure with the officiating on Saturday following a loss at No. 3 Michigan. The Illini head coach was "pissed off" following a series of calls, or non-calls, particularly late in the game that resulted in Michigan hitting a game-winning field goal with nine seconds left on the clock to win 19-17.
Decatur cheerleader travels thousands of miles for Thanksgiving performances
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — When you’re prepping your turkey early tomorrow morning, a 15-year-old from Central Illinois will be getting ready for a unique cheerleading opportunity across the country. Mia Doyle from St. Theresa High School in Decatur is in Philadelphia with over 100 other girls. After rounds of tryouts, she’ll be marching and cheering […]
WAND TV
How to watch IHSA Football State Championships
(WAND) -- Three local teams have made it to a state football championship. If you can't make it to Champaign, no problem. Here's how you can watch live. For viewers in the Bloomington-Normal/Peoria area, go to WEEK-25.1 or WEEK-25.3. For viewers in the Champaign/Springfield/Decatur area, go to WCIX-29 (MyTV). If...
jammin1057.com
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
Insane Illinois Woman Bites And Urinates On Four Police Officers
Witnessing A Crazy Person Getting Arrested In Illinois. Several years ago, I was hanging out with some friends at a bar called O'Neil's right here on East State Street in Rockford. We were having a late lunch and a couple of beers while watching a game on a Saturday afternoon.
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
Neighbors shocked by police presence in Champaign
Update 5:53 p.m. Champaign Police said the incident on Krebs Drive does not have any impact on public safety. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — People in a Champaign neighborhood were left shocked Thursday evening by a large police response outside their homes, interrupting their Thanksgiving evenings. Personnel from the Champaign Police and Fire Departments responded to […]
newschannel20.com
Back in time to 1999: The Decatur Seven
Champaign IL WCCU — The story of the Decatur Seven that went nationwide. Activists and state officials were involved, criminal charges and expulsions were given, and the overall concern was that these kids' lives would forever be damaged. The city of Decatur went into a complete divide back in...
Coroner identifies Rantoul shooting victim
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner has released the name of a man who was killed in a shooting in Rantoul over the weekend. Coroner Duane Northrup identified the victim as Decarlo S. Douglas, 34 of Louisville, Ky. Douglas was found unresponsive at 1104 Falcon Drive on Sunday by officers who responded to […]
NBC Chicago
Lottery Ticket Worth More Than Half a Million Dollars Sold at Suburban Gas Station
A suburban Chicago lottery player has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving holiday. According to the Illinois Lottery, someone scored a Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. The winning ticket was sold at Freedom Oil, located at 1801 S. Veterans Pkwy, according...
Man dead in overnight Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
Central Illinois Proud
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Police: U of I student stabbed Thanksgiving morning
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a stabbing that left a student hurt early Thanksgiving morning near campus. Officials said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight that happened in the area of Green and Fourth Streets. Their initial investigation determined […]
WAND TV
Man shot and killed in Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday. Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help. Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot...
‘They should have to pay us’: More exotic dancers join lawsuit against Tuscola gentleman’s club
TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — An increasing number of exotic dancers have spoken up against the working conditions at a gentleman’s club in Tuscola. Four more dancers in October and November joined a class action lawsuit filed in September against a company called Dirt Cheap, Inc., which runs The Hideout Club, and at least two more […]
Community members respond to gun violence in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Gun violence may be going down in Champaign, but some community members say their fear has gone up. It’s why the Equity and Engagement department has been hosting community violence response meetings. They hope to reach victory over violence. A lot of people showed up on Monday night. Not only was […]
illinoisnewsroom.org
Police arrest teenager suspected of threatening Urbana High School
Police have arrested one of the people suspected of threatening violence against Urbana High School. The arrest of a 16-year-old girl took place on Tuesday in Chicago. Urbana Police say the teenager is one of the people who threatened on Nov. 7 to bomb and shoot students at the high school. The Urbana school district responded by canceling school that day and sending students already on buses back home.
