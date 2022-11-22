Read full article on original website
16 Movies That Prove There Are Certain "Miraculous Discoveries" Humans Should Never Achieve
Based on these movies, absolutely under no circumstances must we ever attempt to invent, create, or discover these phenomena, or it will be our doom.
The Top Non-MCU Marvel Characters That Could Appear In The Multiverse Saga
Don't call it a comeback for these potential multiverse MCU appearances...
Owners of Bob Dylan’s Machine-Signed Art Prints Will Get Refunds, in Return for Sending Back Certificates of Authenticity
The U.K. gallery that sold a lion’s share of the prints of Bob Dylan’s paintings, Castle Galleries, has issued a statement offering full refunds for customers who bought “hand-signed” items that have been revealed to have actually been machine-autographed. They’ll get to keep the prints, but will apparently have to send back the certificates of authenticity that came with them to have the refunds processed, getting back a certificate that attests the prints are auto-signed, in return. The gallery’s Sunday morning post announcing the refunds followed Dylan’s own post of “regret” on Friday night. In an uncharacteristic public statement, he said...
Netflix Gives 'You' Season 4 an Earlier Release Date
Netflix has moved up the release date of the fourth season of You. The first half of the serial killer thriller’s newest season is now set to premiere on February 9, 2023 and its second half on March 9, 2023. Season four will see the return of Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg and is set in London, where he takes on the fake identity of Professor Jonathan Moore after leaving Madre Linda to search for Marienne, played by Tati Gabrielle.
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Embarrassing
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Exploring a memory: Designer re-creates a dress for Diana
This is a dress with a story, and Elizabeth Emanuel wants to tell it
nonnative and UNDERCOVER Connect for OZISM Collection
A busy year for both Jun Takahashi’s UNDERCOVER and Takayuki Fujii’s nonnative, the two’s collaborative spree now intersects. Announced this week, nonnative and UNDERCOVER have presented its first collaborative collection titled OZISM. Paying tribute to the late Japanese film director Yasujirō Ozu, the capsule is said to offer “Portraits of Modern Japanese.” Featuring what Takahashi refers to as “casual wear for mature men,” the collection notably includes a modern take on samue, a style originally worn by monks.
Watch the Gameplay Trailer for 'The Witcher 3's Next-Gen Update
CD Projekt Red has dropped off the gameplay trailer for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt‘s long-awaited next-gen update. Titled the “Complete Edition,” the upgraded action role-playing game receives myriad renovations, including improved character models with 4K textures, ray-traced lighting effects, cloud saves and new content based on Netflix’s The Witcher. Additionally, players can choose to play the game at 60 frames per second, and a new photo mode lets users take quick screenshots in-game.
Metro Boomin Reveals Pink Floyd-Inspired ‘Heroes & Villains’ Album Cover
Metro Boomin is readying for the debut of his long-awaited sophomore LP Heroes & Villains. After delaying the project’s release last month due to sample clearance roadblocks, the hip-hop producer returned to tease a collaboration with Travis Scott and is showing off the cover art for the record, which will drop on December 2.
Studio Visits: Alfie Kungu
It’s often said that art mirrors life, and in the case of Alfie Kungu, the adage could not be more true. The painter’s effervescent and spirited character is unmistakably present in the brightly-colored, gestural strokes he’s come to be known by. Kungu’s artistic identity has been developed...
Stormzy Is at His Rawest in New Album 'This Is What I Mean'
Stormzy has officially dropped off his latest studio effort, This Is What I Mean. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 12-track project follows his 2019 record Heavy Is The Head and follows a different sonic path in comparison to his previous releases. Stormzy’s honesty and vulnerability can now be heard in more melodic settings — the result of his three-year hiatus and the creative energy that surrounded him during his music camp in Osea Island, a remote island in the Essex estuary.
BTS' RM Unveils 'Inidigo' Tracklist Featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and More
RM of BTS has unveiled the official tracklist and guest features for his upcoming album, Indigo. The 10-track project is set to feature a series of heavy-hitters, including the likes of Erykah Badu and Anderson .Paak, along with Tablo, Kim Saweol, Paul Blanco, Mahalia, Kim Sawol, Colde, Jo Yujin of Cherry Filter and Park Ji-yoon. Indigo marks RM’s debut studio effort following the mixtapes Mono and RM, which were released in 2018 and 2015, respectively. “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone,” the BTS leader wrote on WeVerse. “I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
James Cameron Reveals He Almost Did Not Cast Leonardo DiCaprio or Kate Winslet for 'Titanic'
With his upcoming Avatar sequel, director James Cameron recently took a trip down memory lane with GQ. The Oscar-winning filmmaker recalled the casting process of his iconic Titanic film and how he almost did not cast Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet for their titular roles. He explained that DiCaprio originally...
Watch Joseph Sikora, Terrence J., T.I. And More Star in 'Fear' Trailer
Hollywood’s upcoming psychological thriller, Fear, is not for the faint of the heart. Described as not your typical horror film, Fear follows a group of friends on a weekend vacation that takes a dark turn very soon as they reach their remote getaway in a historic hotel. Each of the friends must face their deepest fear one by one, due to a powerful force in the hotel. The trailer gives audiences a glimpse of some of the types of fear in play. The clip shows the group sitting together as they go around naming what scares them most, unknowingly speaking into existence and manifesting the fear. The only way out alive is to fight away their worst nightmares as it comes to life.
A Resurfaced Clip Shows Anthony Mackie Agreeing With Quentin Tarantino on “The Death of the Movie Star”
In the midst of all the press Quentin Tarantino received over his comments on the decline of movie stars due to the “Marvel-ization of Hollywood”, a clip of Anthony Mackie sharing similar sentiments with Tarantino has surfaced. Mackie, who stars as Sam Wilson, the one who Steve Rogers...
Simu Liu Responds to Quentin Tarantino's "Marvel-ization of Hollywood" Comments
Earlier this week, Quentin Tarantino doubled down on his sentiments against Marvel Studios during his appearance on Tom Segura and Bert Kreischer’s 2 Bears, 1 Cave podcast. Building on his previous comments, the iconic director blamed Marvel Studios for the decline in traditional movie stars. “Part of the Marvel-ization...
Mount Westmore Drops Second Single "Free Game"
Mount Westmore, the West Coast rap supergroup comprised of Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort, have debuted their second single, “Free Game.”. Clocking in at almost four minutes, the new track hears the four OGs deliver messages of Black ownership and self-empowerment and other life lessons they’ve had to learn themselves. It also arrives with an accompanying music video directed by Cam Busby, which shows the group successfully pulling off a heist.
Everything Coming To Disney+ in December 2022
With November coming to an end, Disney+ has unveiled its slate of new programming for December 2022. The final month of the year will see the premiere of National Treasure: Edge of History, the TV series spinoff of the Nicolas Cage-starring franchise, along with Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules and Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again. New episodes of shows like Willow, Raven’s Home and The Santa Clauses are also set to join the streamer.
