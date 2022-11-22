ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laupahoehoe, HI

bigislandnow.com

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf

Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

High Surf Warning Update: Road & Beach Closures

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Sections of Bayfront Highway, Kamehameha Avenue, and Kalanianaole Avenue are closed due to surf related ponding and debris. (BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been extended until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The National Weather service says dangerously...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React

HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi County News New Deputy Public Works Director

HILO, Hawaiʻi - Malia Kekai has been appointed as Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works, effective immediately. (BIVN) – Malia Kekai, a Deputy Corporation Counsel who has worked for the County of Hawaiʻi since 2016 has been named as the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works. From the County news release:
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Waimea Gives Thanks For First Responders

WAIMEA, Hawaʻi - Hawaiʻi County first responders were honored at a community-wide in-person dinner at Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall on November 16th. (BIVN) – The town of Waimea gathered on Wednesday, November 16, to honor North Hawaiʻi’s dedicated first responders during a special dinner at Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall.
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa man arrested, charged following reported shooting incident in Puna

A Pāhoa man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, numerous firearm-related offenses and others in connection with a violent altercation Monday morning in a Puna subdivision. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 45-year-old Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu was arrested Monday following a reported shooting incident at a residence...
PAHOA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
civilbeat.org

Hilo Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Programs

Hilo resident Carey Mills, 47, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 42 months in federal prison for wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for Covid-19-related relief. Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also imposed a five-year term of...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine

Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
PAHOA, HI

