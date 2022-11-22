Read full article on original website
Related
bigislandnow.com
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed due to high surf
Beach parks in North Kohala and Hilo remain closed today due to high surf. The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning Thursday for north-facing shores through Saturday morning. Hawai‘i County announced Keokea in North Kohala and Coconut Island and Onekahakaha in Hilo closed this morning due to the dangerous surf.
bigislandvideonews.com
High Surf Warning Update: Road & Beach Closures
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Sections of Bayfront Highway, Kamehameha Avenue, and Kalanianaole Avenue are closed due to surf related ponding and debris. (BIVN) – The High Surf Warning for north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island has been extended until 6 a.m. on Sunday. The National Weather service says dangerously...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Big Waves Bury Highway, Hilo Locals React
HILO, Hawai'i - Bayfront Highway in Hilo was closed on Saturday, as high surf pounded north-facing shores of Hawaiʻi island. (BIVN) – Huge waves rolled into Hilo on Saturday, crashing over the Bayfront Highway and flooding surrounding parking areas. As of Sunday morning, the High Surf Warning that...
High surf closes Bayfront Hwy., Kamehameha Ave.
Hawai'i Police Department has said that portions of Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. have been closed due to high surf in the area.
bigislandnow.com
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
Wastewater bypass sends 2.2M gallons into Hilo waters
Hawaii County officials said more than two million gallons of partially-treated wastewater was released into waters near Puhi Bay in Hilo.
Road, business closures: Hawaii hit with high surf
Waves crashed onto roads on Hawaii Island and a popular attraction was forced to shut down for the day on Oahu.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi County News New Deputy Public Works Director
HILO, Hawaiʻi - Malia Kekai has been appointed as Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works, effective immediately. (BIVN) – Malia Kekai, a Deputy Corporation Counsel who has worked for the County of Hawaiʻi since 2016 has been named as the new Deputy Director for the Department of Public Works. From the County news release:
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
bigislandvideonews.com
VIDEO: Waimea Gives Thanks For First Responders
WAIMEA, Hawaʻi - Hawaiʻi County first responders were honored at a community-wide in-person dinner at Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall on November 16th. (BIVN) – The town of Waimea gathered on Wednesday, November 16, to honor North Hawaiʻi’s dedicated first responders during a special dinner at Mana Christian ‘Ohana’s Kahilu Town Hall.
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man arrested, charged following reported shooting incident in Puna
A Pāhoa man has been arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, numerous firearm-related offenses and others in connection with a violent altercation Monday morning in a Puna subdivision. The Hawai‘i Police Department says 45-year-old Kiha Rodney Stone Kaahu was arrested Monday following a reported shooting incident at a residence...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
Police Report: Mom Says Big Island Prosecutor Threatened To Shoot Her Son
A Big Island deputy prosecutor with a history of disputes with his neighbors allegedly threatened to shoot a teenager who he felt was harassing him, according to a police report filed last year. The Hawaii Police Department recently released the report in response to a public records request. The prosecutor’s...
Man confesses to possible hit and run, 1 dead
On Friday, Nov. 4 around 8:34 p.m., Puna Patrol responded to a report of someone laying on the ground on Highway 11.
civilbeat.org
Hilo Man Sentenced To Federal Prison For Defrauding Covid-19 Relief Programs
Hilo resident Carey Mills, 47, was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday to 42 months in federal prison for wire fraud in connection with a scheme to defraud the federal government of program funds intended for Covid-19-related relief. Chief U.S. District Judge Derrick Watson also imposed a five-year term of...
bigislandnow.com
Pāhoa man sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession of methamphetamine
Robert Domen, 53 of Pāhoa, was sentenced to 10 years in prison term for possession of methamphetamine, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The case stems from a routine early morning traffic stop on Aug. 7, 2021. Domen was pulled over for operating a Honda Civic with illuminated blue lights.
Comments / 1