ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Travis Head and David Warner hit tons as Australia set England 364 in final ODI

By David Charlesworth
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nsv0_0jJc4ZvJ00

Hundreds from Travis Head and David Warner in a mammoth opening stand underpinned Australia’s record-breaking 355 for five against a lethargic England in the third and final ODI at the MCG.

There was an end-of-term feeling to England’s display in the field, which was hardly helped by a sparse attendance at a stadium with a 100,000-capacity, in the tourists’ last assignment of a long tour.

A couple of rain showers reduced the match to 48 overs per side, with England needing 364 on Duckworth-Lewis-Stern to avoid suffering a first clean sweep in a multi-match ODI series since October 2011.

While Australia boasted an unassailable 2-0 lead, Head (152 off 130 balls) and Warner (106 off 102 deliveries) were in no mood to go lightly on the double world champions, putting on 269 in 38.1 overs.

Remarkably they departed within four balls of each other as Olly Stone (four for 85) made a double breakthrough on a ground where England were crowned T20 World Cup winners nine days earlier.

Only four players that were involved then started here, although a fifth in Moeen Ali was introduced as a concussion substitute after Phil Salt suffered a head injury while attempting to stop a boundary.

Jos Buttler returned to lead the side and called correctly at the toss – but little else went right for the England captain as Head overcome a shaky start to excel alongside Warner.

Head was put down on four after David Willey induced an outside edge, with Liam Dawson dropping a tough chance above his head, while the opening batter overturned an lbw verdict when still in single figures.

While Head owed a couple of early boundaries to edges, he clattered Willey back over his head for six and Warner settled into a groove with three fours in Stone’s first over – with injury added to insult as Salt landed awkwardly on the cover boundary before being withdrawn after a medical assessment.

Moeen was brought in as the replacement but was unable to bowl as concussion replacements have to be like-for-like. Liam Dawson was deposited over the boundary rope by Head then after a short rain delay, Warner did likewise with Australia well into three figures by this stage.

The more purposeful Head was the first to his ton, off 91 balls, after thrashing Chris Woakes backward of point for his 12th four while Warner followed suit a few overs later, off 97 deliveries, with a trademark punch through the covers off Stone, who had his revenge in the next over.

A cross-batted flap from Warner flew out to deep midwicket where Willey took a brilliant diving catch while moments later, Stone had both Australia openers as Head made room but hit fresh air with a big heave and had his leg stump taken out.

Steve Smith came out at his usual position of first drop and contributed 21 off 16 balls before gloving through to Buttler off Stone, who in the final over was clubbed by Mitch Marsh over deep midwicket.

Marsh (30 off 16 balls) then sliced high into the air, with Dawson taking a good catch running back, but Australia still passed 350 as they set the highest total at the MCG in ODI history.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Great moment’ for Canada hailed as nation clinches first ever Davis Cup

Canada lifted the Davis Cup for the first time in their nation’s history after beating Australia in consecutive matches in Malaga.Denis Shapovalov got things started for the Canadians, who made their Davis Cup debut in 1913, by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-2 6-4.The 23-year-old – 18th in the ATP rankings – pulled ahead early against his opponent, breaking the Australian twice to take a 4-0 lead.It took just 32 minutes to settle the opening set.🏆 WORLD CHAMPIONS 🏆Team Canada presented by @sobeys are crowned WORLD CHAMPIONS after beating Australia in the Davis Cup Finals.Auger-Aliassime, Diallo, Galarneau, Pospisil, Shapovalov and Dancevic's amazing...
The Independent

Eddie Jones braced for ‘uncomfortable’ review after dire autumn for England

Eddie Jones has been told that England’s performance this autumn has fallen below expectations as the head coach accepts he faces an “uncomfortable” review.Over the next fortnight the Rugby Football Union is to investigate a dismal campaign that reached its nadir with Saturday’s conclusive 27-13 defeat by South Africa, who claimed a first win at Twickenham since 2014.A rout that was greeted with boos at the final whistle completed England’s worst year since 2008, comprising of six losses, five wins and a draw.It places Jones’ future back in doubt with the review panel to examine “how improvements can be made...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USA

Manchester United and England forward Marcus Rashford has said that he is ready to "step up" following his country's disappointing performance in 0-0 draw with the USA on Friday (25 November). "I think everyone's ready and I'm raring to go. Training has been good for the lads that haven't had as many minutes", Rashford said at a press conference on Sunday (27 November). England play Wales on Tuesday (29 November) in a crucial game to decide the fate of Group B.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Wales’ Ben Davies dotes on ‘world-class’ Harry Kane ahead of England clash

Wales star Ben Davies appeared to show support to Spurs team mate Harry Kane amid speculation he may be rested at tomorrow's England clash at the World Cup.Davies acknowledged that Wales have a challenge taking on the Three Lions, and they must win this game to advance."Harry's a world-class player and he's one of the best players in the world", he told reporters."He's obviously going to make any team better with him in there, but that obviously doesn't mean that England haven't got very capable replacements to come in."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Wembley arch lit up in rainbow colours as England face USA in World Cup clashEngland squad sings national anthem before facing USA in Group B clashEngland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford expects Harry Kane to be fit for USA match
The Independent

US-England World Cup game seen by 19.98M on US television

The United States’ 0-0 draw against England in the World Cup drew 19.98 million viewers for English- and Spanish-language broadcasts, the third-most watched men’s soccer game on U.S. television.The match, which kicked off at 2 p.m. EST on Friday, was seen by 15,377,000 viewers on Fox, the most for a U.S. English-language men’s soccer telecast. The figure was 6% above the 14.51 million for Brazil’s penalty-kicks win over Italy in the 1994 final at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, a Sunday 3:30 p.m. EDT start that July 17 viewed by 14,510,000 on ABC, according to Fox.The U.S.-England game...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Marcus Rashford says England training quality has risen under Gareth Southgate

Marcus Rashford has questioned the approach to training of former England manager Roy Hodgson – insisting it “doesn’t take a genius” to see how much better the team is under Gareth Southgate.The 25-year-old is playing in his fourth major tournament at the World Cup in Qatar and scored off the bench in England’s opening Group B win over Iran.He replaced Bukayo Saka in Friday’s fixture against the United States but could not help end a stalemate as the nations drew 0-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium.Since he’s (Southgate) been manager of England, it’s (training) been goodMarcus Rashford on England training...
TheConversationAU

Cities, just not as we know them – get ready for NSW's Six Cities Region

Australia’s first multi-city region, the Six Cities Region, is being developed in New South Wales. A multi-city region, also known as a mega-region, establishes an integrated network of globally and locally connected cities. The Six Cities Region spans the Lower Hunter and Greater Newcastle City, Central Coast City, Illawarra-Shoalhaven City, Western Parkland City, Central River City and Eastern Harbour City. The region is home to around 6 million people. It’s expected to reach 8 million in the next two decades. The Six Cities concept has evolved from the 2018 Greater Sydney plan, A Metropolis of Three Cities. Introduced by the...
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada LIVE: World Cup 2022 result, final score and reaction as Alphonso Davies and co are knocked out

Alphonso Davies netted Canada’s first goal at a men’s World Cup but it was Croatia, spearheaded by a brace from Andrej Kramaric, who came away with an impressive 4-1 Group F win on Sunday that ended any hope of the North Americans advancing while keeping their own alive.After Davies had scored with a bullet header just over a minute into play, Croatia showed their class with Kramaric levelling in the 36th minute and Marko Livaja putting the 2018 finalists ahead just before the break.Croatia got two more after the break, with Kramaric getting his second in the 70th minute...
The Independent

Croatia fight back to win as Canada entertain again but exit World Cup early

Another World Cup 2022 day, another World Cup moment of history. Just 90 seconds after kick-off, Canada had their first-ever goal at a finals, Alphonso Davies had his moment of redemption and the Qatar tournament had its earliest goal in any game.The best side in Concacaf qualifying had shown their qualities in the opener against Belgium without earning reward – mostly due to Davies seeing a penalty saved, but with profligacy elsewhere too.This time the fast start brought the best reward of all, but despite those opening scenes of jubilation and pride, promise and potential, Canada are out.One of...
The Independent

Spain vs Germany LIVE: World Cup 2022 latest score and goal updates from decisive Group E clash

Spain look to continue their winning start to the World Cup as they take on Germany in a critical Group E clash. Luis Enrique’s Spaniards have firm control of the group following their 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica in their opening match, but Costa Rica’s stunning win over Japan earlier today has blown Group E wide open. Spain are now unable to book their place in the last 16 even if they win this evening, while Germany have been handed a lifeline. Germany, were staring down the barrel of an early exit following their shock 2-1 loss to Japan...
The Independent

What TV channel is Spain vs Germany on? Where to watch World Cup fixture

Germany look to hit back at this World Cup 2022 after a shock defeat to Japan when they take on freescoring Spain.Hansi Flick’s side must beware a second straight group stage exit after coming unstuck over eight disastrous minutes at the Khalifa International Stadium.• SPAIN VS GERMANY LIVE: Follow latest World Cup updatesMeanwhile, Luis Enrique’s side enjoyed a perfect start to life in Qatar, putting seven past a poor Costa Rica team in response to doubts over their prowess in front of goal.“This team is not going to relax,” said Luis Enrique. “Germany can beat us because they are...
The Independent

Great Britain facing away tie against unseeded Colombia in Davis Cup qualifier

Great Britain face an away tie against unseeded Colombia in their Davis Cup 2023 qualifier in February.Britain were handed a wild card for this year’s tournament but must travel to South America in their bid to qualify for next September’s group stage.Colombia will choose the surface for their best-of-five-match qualifier, which starts a week after the Australian Open on either February 3-4 or 4-5.The draw for the qualifiers took place in Malaga ahead of Sunday’s Davis Cup final between Canada and Australia.Both Canada and Australia, who will contest this year’s Davis Cup final on Sunday, plus Italy and Spain have...
The Independent

Neymar will play again at Qatar World Cup, claims Brazil boss Tite

Brazil boss Tite believes the injured Neymar will play again at the Qatar World Cup as he spoke about the fouling of players that “has to be stopped”.Neymar limped off late on when Brazil opened their Group G campaign with a 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday.And on Friday the team’s doctor revealed that both the Paris St Germain forward and defender Danilo would miss Monday’s clash with Switzerland due to ankle issues.Neymar was said to have a “lateral ligament injury to (his) right ankle along with a small bone swelling”.Tite told a press conference on Sunday: “I believe Neymar...
The Independent

We are alive – Costa Rica boss Suarez relishing showdown with Germany

Luis Fernando Suarez has called for more of the same after seeing Costa Rica keep their World Cup dream alive to set up a daunting showdown with Germany.Keysher Fuller’s late strike handed Suarez’s side a 1-0 victory over Japan, whose 2-1 win over the Germans in the opening round of Group E fixtures had blown the group wide open.Now they will go head-to-head with Hansi Flick’s men at the Al Bayt Stadium on Thursday evening knowing their fate will be in their own hands.Speaking at his post-match press conference, Suarez said: “We are still alive. We weren’t dead yesterday and...
The Independent

Tributes paid to ‘inspirational’ Doddie Weir and ‘huge legacy’ of MND battle

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend has spoken of the “huge legacy” former team-mate Doddie Weir will have following his death after a battle with motor neurone disease.The Scottish Rugby Union announced on Saturday that Weir, who was diagnosed with MND in December 2016, had died at the age of 52.The former Scotland lock set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a research charity aimed at finding a cure for the disease.Townsend said in a statement from the SRU: “The news of Doddie’s passing is incredibly sad for his family and the whole of Scottish Rugby but it’s also a time...
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity final – live: Matt Hancock competes in final three with Jill Scott favourite to win

This year’s instalment of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is finally coming to an end.The final episode of the hit ITV reality show’s 22nd season is airing tonight (27 November) on ITV1 and streaming on ITVX.After Mike Tindall was voted out the jungle yesterday, just three contestants now remain: ex-England footballer Jill Scott, actor Owen Warner and disgraced Tory MP Matt Hancock.Hancock’s involvement has been one of the main talking points of the series, after the controversy-struck former health secretary was announced as a surprise contestant shortly before the series aired.However, it is Scott who has...
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada prediction: How will World Cup group game play out?

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“He’s our star player. He’s one of the best players in the world. He’ll move on and he’ll have another chance and he’ll bury it,” midfielder...
The Independent

Croatia vs Canada confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

Croatia are taking on Canada at the Khalifa International Stadium as both sides look for their first win of the World Cup.The 2018 runners-up Croatia were held to a goalless draw by Morocco in their opening Group F match, while Canada were beaten narrowly by the world No2-ranked Belgium.Alphonso Davies had the chance to score his nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, to grab a quick lead on Belgium, but he was thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.“They walk away proud, I’m sure, proud of the feeling that we’re a football nation,” manager John Herdman said. “We came into that game with a...
The Independent

FA accused of ‘hypocrisy’ over Forest Green’s Just Stop Oil warm-up t-shirts

The Football Association has been accused of “hypocrisy” after it blocked a League One club from wearing ‘Just Stop Oil’ t-shirts in a warm-up.Forest Green chairman Dale Vince says the FA prevented his team from wearing the t-shirts before their FA Cup tie against South Shields earlier this month, deeming it to be a political message.England are one of seven nations who were threatened with “unlimited” sporting sanctions by FIFA if they wore an anti-discrimination armband at the World Cup, and Vince believes there are parallels between the cases.He shared a letter he had written to FA chief executive Mark...
The Independent

The Independent

940K+
Followers
306K+
Post
478M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy