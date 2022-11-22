ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jack Grealish fulfils promise to disabled schoolboy with heartwarming World Cup celebration

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NeaQL_0jJc4WH800

Jack Grealish fulfilled a promise to a young boy with cerebral palsy by dancing to celebrate his goal in England ’s opening World Cup fixture.

The Manchester City star scored the sixth as the Three Lions thrashed 6-2 and Grealish’s celebration caught the eye.

He wiggled his arms in the air in dedication to 11-year-old fan Finlay, who he met earlier this season.

“For me it’s just doing a celebration, but for him that will mean the world I’m sure,” Grealish said after the game.

“So Finlay, that one’s for you.”

