Bob the Drag Queen on Why 'We're Here' Season 3 Is 'So Different' to Others
Bob the Drag Queen has revealed to Newsweek why each season of HBO docuseries "We're Here" is so unique in their own right.
‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Reflects on Aging: ‘We Change Totally’
It’s the tail end of a sun-sparkled afternoon in Butte, Montana, and here I am in a windowless basement bar with — if you’ll excuse the expression — this dame I met a few minutes before. I was standing on the street outside the Miner’s Hotel, minding my own, when she pulled up in her car, looking a bit tiny behind the wheel. Then she whipped into this swift, effortless U-turn, settling without a hitch, nice and tight to the sidewalk. Oddly impressive.
Shetland season 8: new detective, cast, plot and everything we know
Shetland season 8 will see Tosh joined by Ashley Jensen's DI Ruth Calder.
The Top Non-MCU Marvel Characters That Could Appear In The Multiverse Saga
Don't call it a comeback for these potential multiverse MCU appearances...
Jon And Arya Originally Had A Romance On "Game Of Thrones," And 22 Other Shocking TV Storylines That Almost Happened
Bethany Joy Lenz said the writers originally wanted Haley and Lucas to be a couple on One Tree Hill, but ended up not pursuing it because they realized that she and Chad Michael Murray "had NO chemistry."
Midseason 2023 TV Schedule: When ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ ‘A Million Little Things’ and More Shows Premiere, Return
Ready for the new year? ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX have all announced their 2023 midseason lineups — including new TV series and returning favorites. Fall TV premieres get a lot of attention, but come 2023, fans will have even more programming to sink their teeth into. For example, Grey’s Anatomy and Dick Wolf’s One […]
Meet the Criminal Minds: Evolution cast — who's who in the crime drama spinoff
The Criminal Minds: Evolution cast brings many familiar faces back from the original series. Let’s get reacquainted with the stars of Criminal Minds.
New to Netflix this Weekend (November 25-27)
While there aren’t many, we still are covering the shows and series that are new to Netflix this weekend of November 25-27, 2022. The shows we’re reporting here are accurate as of November 24, 2022, 10:00 PM Eastern. New to Netflix this Weekend (November 25-27, 2022) New to...
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Top U.S. Fashion Moments
As Kate and William head to Boston, Newsweek looks at the royals' best U.S. fashion moments; from Diana and Meghan in New York to Kate in California.
Irene Cara, Singer of 'Fame' and 'Flashdance,' Dead at 63 Years Old
The cause of Cara's death is currently unknown, according to her publicist.
'Chicago PD' Star Dons a Turkey Hat in Cute Family Snap From Thanksgiving
From the looks of it, Thanksgiving is a full-on celebration at the Squerciati household. Chicago PD actress Marina Squerciati shared an adorable photo with her mom from their Turkey Day celebrations. The mom-and-daughter duo went all out for the holiday donning matching turkey hats as they embraced each other for...
Today's Wordle #526 Answer, Hints and Clues for Sunday, November 27 Puzzle
Struggling to solve today's Wordle? Newsweek is on hand with some hints to help get you over the line.
Christmas Movies Take Over Netflix Top 10
With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.
Jesse Spencer’s Low-Profile Wife, Kali Carr, Is A Neuroscientist
Fans know Jesse Spencer for his work on TV shows like House and Chicago Fire. However, the actor has managed to keep his personal life under the radar. For example, audiences may not know that Spencer got married just a couple of years ago. Here’s everything we know about Spencer’s wife, Kali Carr.
Rob Delaney's 'A Heart That Works,' Louise Penny mystery: 5 new must-read books this week
Rob Delaney shares the wrenching story of his young son's death and Louise Penny delivers another tantalizing mystery this week in new books.
