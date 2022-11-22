ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

‘1923’ Star Helen Mirren Reflects on Aging: ‘We Change Totally’

It’s the tail end of a sun-sparkled afternoon in Butte, Montana, and here I am in a windowless basement bar with — if you’ll excuse the expression — this dame I met a few minutes before. I was standing on the street outside the Miner’s Hotel, minding my own, when she pulled up in her car, looking a bit tiny behind the wheel. Then she whipped into this swift, effortless U-turn, settling without a hitch, nice and tight to the sidewalk. Oddly impressive.
New to Netflix this Weekend (November 25-27)

While there aren’t many, we still are covering the shows and series that are new to Netflix this weekend of November 25-27, 2022. The shows we’re reporting here are accurate as of November 24, 2022, 10:00 PM Eastern. New to Netflix this Weekend (November 25-27, 2022) New to...
'Chicago PD' Star Dons a Turkey Hat in Cute Family Snap From Thanksgiving

From the looks of it, Thanksgiving is a full-on celebration at the Squerciati household. Chicago PD actress Marina Squerciati shared an adorable photo with her mom from their Turkey Day celebrations. The mom-and-daughter duo went all out for the holiday donning matching turkey hats as they embraced each other for...
Christmas Movies Take Over Netflix Top 10

With Thanksgiving now officially in the rear view mirror, Netflix subscribers are flocking to the Christmas content on the streaming platform. As of this writing, four of the Top 10 movies on Netflix in the United States were Christmas movies, all of them Netflix originals and most of them having just premiered on the service. It's not exactly surprising that new movies quickly became the ones subscribers are watching the most, but the fact that so many of them are largely in the same subgenre is a bit of a surprise. Take a look at what the Top 10 looks like, and which Christmas movies made the cut, below.
Jesse Spencer’s Low-Profile Wife, Kali Carr, Is A Neuroscientist

Fans know Jesse Spencer for his work on TV shows like House and Chicago Fire. However, the actor has managed to keep his personal life under the radar. For example, audiences may not know that Spencer got married just a couple of years ago. Here’s everything we know about Spencer’s wife, Kali Carr.
