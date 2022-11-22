HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legendary hip-hop star Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the school announced this week. "With the levying stature of a goliath and the regal standing of a King, Rick Ross has lived up to his prophecy of being the Big'gest Boss,'" the university's announcement said. "The Miami Monster Mogul has evolved into not just hip-hop's most respected and revered MC, but as a label CEO and business entrepreneur, his resumé is as sterling as one of his platinum plaques."

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO