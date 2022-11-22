ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

FOX 43

Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Step back into the land of the dinosaurs with Jurassic World Live

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour offers ticket holders the chance to step back into the prehistoric period and experience life-like dinosaurs. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. "It's amazing; when you bring this story to life, it's everything...
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Weather Rewind: Thanksgiving style!

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind. In the spirit of the holiday weekend, FOX43 meteorologist Andrea Michaels is bringing a Thanksgiving twist to the table. We’re looking way back in the record books for this Weather Rewind to some of the...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Black Friday marked by crowds and lack of parking spaces

HERSHEY, Pa. — To judge how Black Friday went for Central Pa. retailers, look no further than the parking lot at Tanger Outlets Hershey around noon on Nov. 25. Drivers honked at pedestrians and other cars caught in gridlock. Many passengers jumped out of their cars to start the shopping while drivers continued the search for a parking spot. The line of cars trying to park spilled onto Hersheypark Dr.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

Hersheypark transforms for the holiday season | Christmas Candylane

HERSHEY, Pa. — Around 5 million lights illuminate Hersheypark after the park is transformed to its Christmas Candylane experience. These lights can carry a tune too. Guests can get in the festive spirit with the Christmas light show, NOEL, featuring more than 250,000 lights dancing to classic holiday tunes.
HERSHEY, PA
FOX 43

FOX43 FitMinute | The Perfect Pushup

YORK, Pa. — Have you ever wondered about how to elevate your workout with a move like the pushup?. Danny Amon, coach and fitness director at the Jewish Community Center, shows what we can do to improve our use of the move!. The pushup is one of the most...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Hip-hop legend Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University in May 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legendary hip-hop star Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the school announced this week. "With the levying stature of a goliath and the regal standing of a King, Rick Ross has lived up to his prophecy of being the Big'gest Boss,'" the university's announcement said. "The Miami Monster Mogul has evolved into not just hip-hop's most respected and revered MC, but as a label CEO and business entrepreneur, his resumé is as sterling as one of his platinum plaques."
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

What does Thanksgiving mean to Native Americans?

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with family to eat a large meal together. For Native Americans, however, the holiday can have a more complex meaning. The first Thanksgiving is traditionally believed to be a harvest feast held in 1621, in which the English Pilgrim...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Overnight fire, explosion in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Police searching for missing Carlisle man

CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help to find a missing Carlisle man. John Gannon was last seen on Friday night when he left his home on Buchannon Drive. Gannon is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall, around 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants, and a black and red shirt.
CARLISLE, PA
FOX 43

Bethany United Methodist Church hosts annual community Thanksgiving dinner

RED LION, Pa. — Laura Gohn has been volunteering at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Bethany United Methodist Church since she was 4 years old. “You hear so many testimonies from people about their lives, the fact that you’re able to give back to them as a community and as a team... the feeling it gives all of us is indescribable," said Gohn.
RED LION, PA
FOX 43

York diner gets creative with Thanksgiving leftovers

YORK, Pa. — When it comes to Thanksgiving, many people look forward to reconnecting with their family and creating memories... but others look forward to the feast and the piles of leftovers after the gathering. Astoria Diner in York gives four different recipes to use for Thanksgiving leftovers. “I’ve...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Local business owners doing 'a different kind of good' despite hardships

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anya and Titus Queen have been giving back to their community since opening Queen’s Barbeque and Southern Cuisine in January of 2020. "We made it a mission of ours to feed people in our community that didn't have enough funds to come in and purchase a meal," Anya Queen said. "The community backed us by donating towards that cause."
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

