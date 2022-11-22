Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Related
Manheim Twp. first responders compete in first annual Turkey Bowl
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — You can’t have Thanksgiving without a little football. Manheim Township Fire Rescue (MTFR) and the Manheim Township Police Department (MTPD) took to the gridiron for the first annual Turkey Bowl for Toys for Tots and food drive. “We said, 'hey, let's get together, bring...
Santa joins Toys For Tots to 'Stuff the Bus' in York County
SPRING GROVE, Pa. — On Saturday, a busy post-Thanksgiving travel day, cars driving past Bailey Coach in Spring Grove were greeted by some friendly waves and jingle bells. Santa and Mrs. Claus sat alongside North York Regional Police officers, collecting new, unopened toys for this year's Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots drive.
Step back into the land of the dinosaurs with Jurassic World Live
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Jurassic World Live Tour offers ticket holders the chance to step back into the prehistoric period and experience life-like dinosaurs. The production features more than 24 film-accurate, life-sized dinosaurs operated by animatronics and performers. "It's amazing; when you bring this story to life, it's everything...
Weather Rewind: Thanksgiving style!
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's Friday, and that means it's time for another Weather Rewind. In the spirit of the holiday weekend, FOX43 meteorologist Andrea Michaels is bringing a Thanksgiving twist to the table. We’re looking way back in the record books for this Weather Rewind to some of the...
Black Friday marked by crowds and lack of parking spaces
HERSHEY, Pa. — To judge how Black Friday went for Central Pa. retailers, look no further than the parking lot at Tanger Outlets Hershey around noon on Nov. 25. Drivers honked at pedestrians and other cars caught in gridlock. Many passengers jumped out of their cars to start the shopping while drivers continued the search for a parking spot. The line of cars trying to park spilled onto Hersheypark Dr.
Turbo Kick at Fitness 1440 and the benefits of taking the class
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Ever try a mix of choreography and kickboxing? Well, you can try it first hand in Fitness 1440's Turbo Kick Class in York County!. Matt Patti, owner of Fitness 1440 describes Turbo Kick as a form of "cardio kickboxing". "[The class] helps your breathing, [and]...
Penn State Health introduces new 'Captain' at Children's Hospital
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Penn State Health Children's Hospital has a new four-legged employee. Captain is a 14-month-old golden retriever who is the hospital's newest facility dog. "He and all his litter mates are Marvel characters and he's the lucky one who got to be Captain America," said Michelle...
Hersheypark transforms for the holiday season | Christmas Candylane
HERSHEY, Pa. — Around 5 million lights illuminate Hersheypark after the park is transformed to its Christmas Candylane experience. These lights can carry a tune too. Guests can get in the festive spirit with the Christmas light show, NOEL, featuring more than 250,000 lights dancing to classic holiday tunes.
National organ transplant oversight organization sanctions Penn State Health
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center stopped performing kidney and liver transplants earlier this year, following reports of serious problems. In October, the nation’s leading organ transplant watchdog declared the hospital a “member not in good standing.”. The Organ Procurement and Transplantation...
FOX43 FitMinute | The Perfect Pushup
YORK, Pa. — Have you ever wondered about how to elevate your workout with a move like the pushup?. Danny Amon, coach and fitness director at the Jewish Community Center, shows what we can do to improve our use of the move!. The pushup is one of the most...
York blood drive held to honor two firefighters killed by impaired drivers
YORK, Pa. — A special blood drive will be held in memory of two members of the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. The blood drive will be held at Genesis Church, located at 1405 Seven Valleys Road on Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will honor Zac Sweitzer and Chief Rodney Miller.
Hip-hop legend Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University in May 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Legendary hip-hop star Rick Ross will perform at Harrisburg University on Saturday, May 6, 2023, the school announced this week. "With the levying stature of a goliath and the regal standing of a King, Rick Ross has lived up to his prophecy of being the Big'gest Boss,'" the university's announcement said. "The Miami Monster Mogul has evolved into not just hip-hop's most respected and revered MC, but as a label CEO and business entrepreneur, his resumé is as sterling as one of his platinum plaques."
What does Thanksgiving mean to Native Americans?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Today many Americans celebrate Thanksgiving by gathering with family to eat a large meal together. For Native Americans, however, the holiday can have a more complex meaning. The first Thanksgiving is traditionally believed to be a harvest feast held in 1621, in which the English Pilgrim...
Downtown Camp Hill Association gets in the holiday spirit with annual 'Candy Cane Walk'
CAMP HILL, Pa. — More than two dozen vendors participated in Camp Hill's annual "Candy Cane Walk" event on Sunday. It's the Downtown Camp Hill Association's way of kicking off the holiday shopping season, with local businesses offering deals and even Santa making an appearance. Officials with the organization...
Overnight fire, explosion in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Firefighters in York County worked to put out a fire and late responded to the same scene for an explosion in the late hours of Friday and early on Saturday. According to Strinestown Community Fire Company, their crews were dispatched to a fire in North...
Police searching for missing Carlisle man
CARLISLE, Pa. — Police are asking the public for help to find a missing Carlisle man. John Gannon was last seen on Friday night when he left his home on Buchannon Drive. Gannon is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall, around 280 pounds, and was last seen wearing a brown jacket, black sweatpants, and a black and red shirt.
Bethany United Methodist Church hosts annual community Thanksgiving dinner
RED LION, Pa. — Laura Gohn has been volunteering at the annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Bethany United Methodist Church since she was 4 years old. “You hear so many testimonies from people about their lives, the fact that you’re able to give back to them as a community and as a team... the feeling it gives all of us is indescribable," said Gohn.
York diner gets creative with Thanksgiving leftovers
YORK, Pa. — When it comes to Thanksgiving, many people look forward to reconnecting with their family and creating memories... but others look forward to the feast and the piles of leftovers after the gathering. Astoria Diner in York gives four different recipes to use for Thanksgiving leftovers. “I’ve...
Local business owners doing 'a different kind of good' despite hardships
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Anya and Titus Queen have been giving back to their community since opening Queen’s Barbeque and Southern Cuisine in January of 2020. "We made it a mission of ours to feed people in our community that didn't have enough funds to come in and purchase a meal," Anya Queen said. "The community backed us by donating towards that cause."
Lancaster kicks off holiday season with Christmas tree lighting
LANCASTER, Pa. — The countdown to Christmas is on in Lancaster. On Friday, people from all over Lancaster and beyond, gathered at Penn Square for the annual Mayor’s Tree Lighting festival to kick off the holiday season. “I’m so excited to be celebrating with all these awesome people,"...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0