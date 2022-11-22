ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

103.9 The Breeze

New York State Traffic Law, Is It Legal to Turn Left On Red? Yes!

Would you be able to pass the New York State Driver's Test today? I have had my license for 40 years and I'd like to think I know the rules of the road and would pass with flying colors. One question stumped me recently and I wonder how many would answer this correctly. Here are a couple to get you warmed up.
WIBX 950

Does New York State Pay For Mailboxes Hit By Snowplows?

As we continue to recover from snowstorms all across the area, the sound of snowplows roaring down the street has become the background soundtrack for many of us. But what happens when the roar of the truck is interrupted by the sound of a crack, bam, pow, and the smashing of a mailbox?
Big Frog 104

This City In New York State Is Among Most Unfaithful In America

One city in New York State is among the top 10 most unfaithful cities in America. It seems inevitable that anyone who has been in or is in a relationship will experience being cheated on, at least once. Social media and technology give people so many choices, right at their fingertips, that weren't available 25 years ago.
WIBX 950

Multiple Deadly Viruses Spreading Across New York State

Health officials are urging residents to take many precautions because many deadly illnesses are spreading across New York State. On Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul urged New Yorkers to take precautions this holiday season to protect themselves against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. COVID, RSV, Flu Spreading...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Can The Government Legally Take Your Home In New York State?

Is it legal for New York State to take your private property? Let's take a look at what rights the government in New York State has to take your home or property. You may have heard the term eminent domain, but don't know exactly what it means. According to Merriam-Webster, eminent domain is,
WIBX 950

New York State Has $750 Million Of Marijuana That No One Can Buy Or Sell

A common question among cannabis consumers is 'where's the weed'? In this case, the answer is a tricky one. There is $750 million worth of legal adult-use recreational cannabis here in New York State, but it can't be sold or bought. According to Bloomberg, there is almost 300,000 pounds of marijuana, sitting at the 200 state-licensed farms. If the crop doesn't get sold soon, it could be completely ruined. Since no 'legal' recreational dispensaries have opened, the farmers have no one to sell it to.
MICHIGAN STATE
Lite 98.7

New York State Is One Of The Best Places To Fall in Love?

Dating and falling in love isn't easy. But if you're looking to do that, according to a new study, New York State is a good place to be. If you've dated in the last couple of years, you know how hard it can be. Meeting people is hard. Trusting people you met on an app is weird. And a lot of people say that it's gotten even harder since the pandemic. According to Porch.com, "nearly one-third of those who have stopped dating recently cite COVID-related concerns."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Saratogian

DEC addresses new semi-automatic gun laws

New York State recently adopted new requirements for the purchase and transfer of ownership of semi-automatic rifles and the purchase, possession, storage, and transport of firearms, rifles and shotguns in sensitive or restricted areas in New York. Refer to gunsafety.ny.gov for details about how these laws affect gun owners. This...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Legal To Order Gun Ammunition Online In New York State?

There have been lots of lawsuits and debates over gun control since the Supreme Court ruled on New York State's concealed carry licenses, which might lead to some confusion as to what exactly is legal...and what isn't. New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York...
96.1 The Eagle

A Peak Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In NYS [PHOTOS]

Traveling down the New York State Thruway for the first time in a while this Thanksgiving? You’re in for a treat!. It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major rehaul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.
98.1 The Hawk

Schools Must Immediately Stop Using Native American Mascots In New York State

As we celebrate November as Native American Indian Heritage Month in the United States, the New York State Education Department has made a huge announcement. James N. Baldwin, a Senior Deputy Commissioner with NYSED, recently sent out a memo stating that school districts in New York are not permitted to use Native American mascots anymore. The memo starts off,
WIBX 950

Beauty of Mother Nature: Ice Volcano Forms Every Winter at New York State Park

Make plans this winter to travel to the Grand Canyon of the East and see the magical ice volcano that forms every year. Inside Letchworth State Park there's a fountain in front of the Glen Iris Inn. It's been spraying water all year long since 1860. Once the weather gets cold, the water turns to ice, creating a magical ice volcano people travel from miles around to see.
96.9 WOUR

Massive Student Loan News For New York State

The year is winding down and for those who are worried about paying back a federal student loan, Christmas may have come early. The snow has been flying and it certainly looks like Christmas and now you may have a little extra cash to help tackle that holiday gift list.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
