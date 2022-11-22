Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
NORTHERN COLORADO 86, JACKSONVILLE STATE 82, OT
Percentages: FG .470, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (King 5-9, Daniels 1-3, Potter 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Perdue 0-2, Brigham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Zeliznak 3). Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 5, Potter 3, Perdue 2, Jackson, King, Zeliznak). Steals: 6 (Brigham 2, Perdue 2, Daniels,...
Boston injured in No. 1 Gamecocks’ 85-38 win over Hampton
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston missed the second half of No. 1 South Carolina’s game against Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot, but reserves Bree Hall and Ashlyn Watkins scored 14 points each in an 85-38 win. Kamila Cardoso added 11 points...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SACRAMENTO STATE 87, 2OT
Percentages: FG .485, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jones 3-6, Healy 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Spurgin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 5, Allen 2, Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Anderson, Fausett, Healy). Steals: 9...
Porterville Recorder
No. 22 Michigan 63, South Florida 58
MICHIGAN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1) Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1) Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64
INDIANA (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Scalia 4-11, Garzon 3-5, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Parrish 1-4, Holmes 0-1, Peterson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1) Turnovers: 9 (Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 2, Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Scalia 1, Geary 1, Bargesser 1) Steals: 3...
Porterville Recorder
MARQUETTE 82, CHICAGO STATE 68
Percentages: FG .434, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cardet 2-3, Green 1-2, Davis 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Corbett 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Corbett, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Weaver 6, Cardet 3, Green 3, Johnson 3, Davis, Kacuol). Steals: 7 (Weaver 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61
Percentages: FG .406, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Zarzuela 2-9, McCaskill 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Majerle 0-1, Skytta 0-2, Stafl 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCaskill). Turnovers: 9 (Bass 3, McCaskill 2, Zarzuela 2, Ajiboye, Skytta). Steals: 8 (Skytta 4, Bass, Majerle, Taylor, Zarzuela). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
Arkansas 69, No. 25 Kansas St. 53
ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Carr 3-8, Daniels 2-10, Poffenbarger 2-4, Dauda 1-1, Spencer 0-6, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2) Turnovers: 14 (Barnum 3, Daniels 3, Spencer 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2, Ellis 1) Steals: 9 (Barnum 3, Spencer 3,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 113, Utah 112
Percentages: FG .506, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Alexander-Walker 4-4, Clarkson 2-4, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Beasley 2-7, Markkanen 2-8, Olynyk 1-4, Sexton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Horton-Tucker, Olynyk). Turnovers: 12 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Clarkson 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker). Steals: 5 (Olynyk...
Porterville Recorder
Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66
TEXAS TECH (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.000, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Maupin 2-5, Gerlich 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Shavers 1-5, Veitenheimer 1-1, Scott 0-5, Ukkonen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wenger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Gerlich 4, Team 3, Maupin 2, Scott 2, Tofaeono 1, Chevalier 1, Wenger 1) Steals: 6 (Scott...
Porterville Recorder
HAWAI'I 72, TEXAS STATE 65
Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Sykes). Turnovers: 8 (Morgan 3, Drinnon 2, Dawson, Love, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Harrell 2, Love, Mason, Morgan). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats
Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Porterville Recorder
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game
Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
Porterville Recorder
Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal
Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in...
Watch Live: Day Two of the HBCU Gameday Classic
Watch Day Two of the HBCU Gameday Classic The post Watch Live: Day Two of the HBCU Gameday Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Porterville Recorder
Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16
PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
AP Top 25 college football poll reaction: What's next for each ranked team?
With the release of the latest AP college football poll, here's what is up next for each team in the new rankings.
Grading college football coaching hires 2022-’23: Luke Fickell to become Wisconsin head coach
The coaching carousel is moving quickly with college football coaching hires being made faster than ever before. We’ll be grading
Comments / 0