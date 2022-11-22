ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NORTHERN COLORADO 86, JACKSONVILLE STATE 82, OT

Percentages: FG .470, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (King 5-9, Daniels 1-3, Potter 1-3, Jackson 1-4, Perdue 0-2, Brigham 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Zeliznak 3). Turnovers: 13 (Daniels 5, Potter 3, Perdue 2, Jackson, King, Zeliznak). Steals: 6 (Brigham 2, Perdue 2, Daniels,...
GREELEY, CO
SOUTHERN UTAH 91, SACRAMENTO STATE 87, 2OT

Percentages: FG .485, FT .767. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Jones 3-6, Healy 1-3, Barnes 0-1, Butler 0-2, Spurgin 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Allen 2, Spurgin 2, Barnes, Butler, Jones). Turnovers: 14 (Butler 5, Allen 2, Jones 2, Spurgin 2, Anderson, Fausett, Healy). Steals: 9...
CEDAR CITY, UT
No. 22 Michigan 63, South Florida 58

MICHIGAN (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 43.636, FT .733. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Nolan 3-8, Brown 1-3, Kiser 0-1, Phelia 0-1, Kampschroeder 0-2) Blocked Shots: 1 (Phelia 1) Turnovers: 11 (Williams 2, Brown 2, Phelia 2, Kampschroeder 2, Nolan 1, Stuck 1, Hobbs 1) Steals: 8 (Phelia 3, Kiser 2, Brown 1,...
ANN ARBOR, MI
No. 6 Indiana 79, Memphis 64

INDIANA (7-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 50.847, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 9-25, .360 (Scalia 4-11, Garzon 3-5, Moore-McNeil 1-3, Parrish 1-4, Holmes 0-1, Peterson 0-1) Blocked Shots: 3 (Garzon 1, Moore-McNeil 1, Parrish 1) Turnovers: 9 (Moore-McNeil 2, Parrish 2, Holmes 1, Garzon 1, Scalia 1, Geary 1, Bargesser 1) Steals: 3...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MARQUETTE 82, CHICAGO STATE 68

Percentages: FG .434, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Cardet 2-3, Green 1-2, Davis 1-3, Johnson 1-6, Corbett 0-1, Weaver 0-1, Jean-Charles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 2 (Corbett, Johnson). Turnovers: 17 (Weaver 6, Cardet 3, Green 3, Johnson 3, Davis, Kacuol). Steals: 7 (Weaver 3,...
CHICAGO, IL
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 77, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 61

Percentages: FG .406, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 4-23, .174 (Zarzuela 2-9, McCaskill 1-2, Taylor 1-4, Majerle 0-1, Skytta 0-2, Stafl 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (McCaskill). Turnovers: 9 (Bass 3, McCaskill 2, Zarzuela 2, Ajiboye, Skytta). Steals: 8 (Skytta 4, Bass, Majerle, Taylor, Zarzuela). Technical...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Arkansas 69, No. 25 Kansas St. 53

ARKANSAS (6-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 42.373, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 8-30, .267 (Carr 3-8, Daniels 2-10, Poffenbarger 2-4, Dauda 1-1, Spencer 0-6, Wolfenbarger 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Barnum 2, Poffenbarger 2) Turnovers: 14 (Barnum 3, Daniels 3, Spencer 3, Poffenbarger 2, Dauda 2, Ellis 1) Steals: 9 (Barnum 3, Spencer 3,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Phoenix 113, Utah 112

Percentages: FG .506, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Alexander-Walker 4-4, Clarkson 2-4, Horton-Tucker 2-4, Beasley 2-7, Markkanen 2-8, Olynyk 1-4, Sexton 0-1). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Horton-Tucker, Olynyk). Turnovers: 12 (Horton-Tucker 3, Beasley 2, Clarkson 2, Markkanen 2, Sexton 2, Alexander-Walker). Steals: 5 (Olynyk...
UTAH STATE
Texas Tech 78, Mercer 66

TEXAS TECH (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 38.000, FT .895. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Maupin 2-5, Gerlich 1-2, McKinney 1-3, Shavers 1-5, Veitenheimer 1-1, Scott 0-5, Ukkonen 0-1) Blocked Shots: 1 (Wenger 1) Turnovers: 14 (Gerlich 4, Team 3, Maupin 2, Scott 2, Tofaeono 1, Chevalier 1, Wenger 1) Steals: 6 (Scott...
TEXAS STATE
HAWAI'I 72, TEXAS STATE 65

Percentages: FG .448, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-10, .500 (Harrell 2-2, Davis 2-4, Morgan 1-3, Dawson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Gatkek 2, Sykes). Turnovers: 8 (Morgan 3, Drinnon 2, Dawson, Love, Sykes). Steals: 7 (Davis 2, Harrell 2, Love, Mason, Morgan). Technical Fouls: None.
SAN MARCOS, TX
Alabama State Hornets travel to the Ohio Bobcats

Alabama State Hornets (1-6) at Ohio Bobcats (2-3) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ohio -15.5; over/under is 142.5. BOTTOM LINE: Ohio plays Alabama State in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents. The Bobcats are 2-0 in home games. Ohio has a 0-3 record against opponents above .500. The Hornets are 0-6...
Henderson leads Canisius against Buffalo after 24-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-3) at Buffalo Bulls (2-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buffalo -6.5; over/under is 148.5. BOTTOM LINE: Canisius takes on the Buffalo Bulls after Jordan Henderson scored 24 points in Canisius' 79-70 loss to the Cornell Big Red. The Bulls are 1-1 in home games. Buffalo is 1-0 in...
BUFFALO, NY
Memphis Tigers take on the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (3-3) vs. Memphis Tigers (3-2) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Memphis -6; over/under is 137.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Stanford Cardinal and the Memphis Tigers square off at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida. The Tigers are 3-2 in non-conference play. Memphis is fifth in the AAC in...
STANFORD, CA
Pittsburgh 42, Miami 16

PITT_Abanikanda 2 run (Sauls kick), 10:13. PITT_Wayne 66 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :50. PITT_Abanikanda 11 run (Sauls kick), 11:46. PITT_Wayne 26 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :31. Third Quarter. MIA_FG Borregales 25, 6:22. PITT_Wayne 7 pass from Slovis (Sauls kick), :36. Fourth Quarter. MIA_Mallory 4 pass from Garcia (pass...
PITTSBURGH, PA

