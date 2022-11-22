Read full article on original website
Related
Morocco pulls off another World Cup upset, beats Belgium 2-0
Morocco pulled off another shock at the World Cup by beating Belgium 2-0 and leaving Kevin de Bruyne and the 2018 semifinalists in peril of a group-stage exit
Porterville Recorder
Costa Rica 1, Japan 0
Second Half_1, Costa Rica, Fuller, (Tejeda), 81st minute. Goalies_Costa Rica, Keylor Navas, Patrick Sequeira, Esteban Alvarado; Japan, Shuichi Gonda, Daniel Schmidt, Eiji Kawashima. Yellow Cards_Contreras, Costa Rica, 41st; Yamane, Japan, 44th; Borges, Costa Rica, 61st; Calvo, Costa Rica, 70th; Itakura, Japan, 84th; Endo, Japan, 90th+3. Referee_Michael Oliver. Assistant Referees_Stuart Burt,...
Porterville Recorder
Morocco 2, Belgium 0
Second Half_1, Morocco, Sabiri, 73rd minute; 2, Morocco, Aboukhlal, (Ziyech), 90th+2. Goalies_Morocco, Munir, Bono, Ahmed Reda Tagnaouti; Belgium, Thibaut Courtois, Koen Casteels, Simon Mignolet. Yellow Cards_Onana, Belgium, 28th; Sabiri, Morocco, 90th+5. Referee_Cesar Arturo Ramos. Assistant Referees_Alberto Morin Mendez, Miguel Hernandez, Fernando Guerrero. 4th Official_Yoshimi Yamashita. A_43,738.
Comments / 0