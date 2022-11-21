ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Cat Country

Week 12 Best bets

Season: 14-14 Christian Kirk under 60.5 receiving yards (-115) Kirk has just three games with fewer than 60 receiving yards and ranks 15th among all NFL players on the season. He’s been a major beneficiary of Doug Pederson’s scheme, and that gives him a high floor every game, but this week’s matchup will limit his ceiling.
Big Cat Country

Jaguars vs Ravens: Players to watch

Fresh off its Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jacksonville Jaguars are set to host the banged-up 7-3 Baltimore Ravens. These are the players I’ll be watching most on either side of the ball. WRs Marvin Jones and Zay Jones. Baltimore boasts one of the best cornerbacks in the league...
Big Cat Country

2023 NFL Draft: Jaguars Midseason Mock

Let me fill you in on a little secret -- it’s always draft season. With the Jacksonville Jaguars coming off its Week 11 bye, we look to some collegiate prospects the team could target on the first two days of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Jaguars are currently on...
