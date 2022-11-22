Read full article on original website
Two people hurt in house explosion in La Porte
A home in La Porte exploded and caught fire due to a supposed gas leak. Officials say two people were injured and taken to get treated.
Fatality Car Accident
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection with a fatality. Northbound and southbound Kuykendahl are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene. More details as they are released…. —————— Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident. Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way. Involved Agencies:...
RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS
8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE
At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
Street flooding in Deer Park area
Storm Chaser Pastor Jaime Garcia spotted this trouble spot in Deer Park. It's going to be messy on and off throughout the day all over the area, so be careful!
NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
Critically injured man rescued from crashed car dangling off bridge in northeast Montgomery County
Authorities rescued a man Wednesday night from a crashed car dangling off a bridge in northeast Montgomery County, according to a published report. The man, who has not been identified, was reported to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. The man was…
High water warning for drivers on Houston-area roads
Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on these Houston-area roads.
On rainy Thanksgiving, Montgomery County residents pick up meal to go, courtesy of Friends of Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Home health nurse Becky Castillo wanted to make sure that some of her patients whose family weren’t able to spend time with them had a Thanksgiving meal. On her day off on a drizzly Thursday morning, Castillo turned to…
Listed at $6.5 Million, This French Colonial Home in The Woodlands Texas comes with Unparalleled Attention to Fine Architectural Detail
38 E Shore Drive Home in The Woodlands, Texas for Sale. 38 E Shore Drive, The Woodlands, Texas is a Southern French Colonial estate ideally situated on an acre corner lot has attributes and features that distinguish it from the finest real estate in The Woodlands. This Home in The Woodlands offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 11,400 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 38 E Shore Drive, please contact Anissa Shah (Phone: 409-789-6698) at Jerry Fullerton Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
Silver Alert discontinued for 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery Co. in gray pickup truck
A Silver Alert had been issued for Kenneth Beckham, who had disappeared on Thanksgiving, but by Friday afternoon, officials discontinued the alert.
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
Granado is accused of fatally shooting his ex-wife and another man, while critically injuring a second man and a 15-year-old on Thanksgiving night, HPD said.
OFFICIALS UPDATE INFORMATION OF OFFICE BUILDING THAT COLLAPSES DURING MASSIVE FIRE IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. The fire was just north of Rayford Road on the I-45 northbound feeder. As units started leaving the stat…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/officials-update-information-of-office-building-that-collapses-during-massive-fire-in-south-montgomery-county/
'It hurts': Family of a 17-year-old killed in Gessner hit and run speaks about heartbreaking loss
"And it hurts me a lot because I don't get to see him no more, I don't get to hug him, I just want to tell him I love him one more time," says the teen's older brother said.
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/25/22
IN SHELTER – A376185. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/25/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-25-22/
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
The Woodlands Fall Flea Market Set for December 3rd
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The 2022 Woodlands Fall Flea Market will be held on Saturday, December 3rd, at the Town Center Parking Garage from 7:00 to 10:00 a.m. The garage is located at the southwest corner of Six Pines Drive and Lake Robbins Drive adjacent to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion.
Investigation underway after body found in Port of Houston, police say
HOUSTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the water at Port of Houston. The body was discovered Friday around 10:30 a.m. after Port of Houston Authority radio reported it floating near a boat at Dock 20. At this point, police haven't released any additional details,...
