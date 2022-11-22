ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

mocomotive.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE

At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
springhappenings.com

Fatality Car Accident

Motor vehicle accident near the intersection with a fatality. Northbound and southbound Kuykendahl are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene. More details as they are released…. —————— Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident. Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way. Involved Agencies:...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS

8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
mocomotive.com

Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says

MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/25/22

IN SHELTER – A376185. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/25/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-25-22/
mocomotive.com

NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING

At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
mocomotive.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

