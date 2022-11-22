Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
MAN CRITICAL AFTER CRASHING INTO BRIDGE-RAIL IMPALES VEHICLE REQUIRING EXTENSIVE RESCUE
At 10:30 p.m. North Montgomery County Fire Department received a call that a man in his 20s had crashed into the bridge going over a creek on South Duck Creek Road in northeast Montgomery County. Callers said the vehicle was hanging off the…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-crashing-into-bridge-rail-impales-vehicle-requiring-extensive-rescue/
fox26houston.com
Two people hurt in house explosion in La Porte
A home in La Porte exploded and caught fire due to a supposed gas leak. Officials say two people were injured and taken to get treated.
mocomotive.com
Critically injured man rescued from crashed car dangling off bridge in northeast Montgomery County
Authorities rescued a man Wednesday night from a crashed car dangling off a bridge in northeast Montgomery County, according to a published report. The man, who has not been identified, was reported to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. The man was…
springhappenings.com
Fatality Car Accident
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection with a fatality. Northbound and southbound Kuykendahl are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene. More details as they are released…. —————— Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident. Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way. Involved Agencies:...
'It hurts': Family of a 17-year-old killed in Gessner hit and run speaks about heartbreaking loss
"And it hurts me a lot because I don't get to see him no more, I don't get to hug him, I just want to tell him I love him one more time," says the teen's older brother said.
mocomotive.com
RAIN CONTINUES AS DO THE CRASHES-SEVERAL LOCATIONS
8am-The line of rain ends close to Rosenburg. The area south got a lot of overnight rain with parts of 59 in the Wharton County area with water over the freeways. In Montgomery County there have been multiple crashes since 6am. Several are …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/rain-continues-as-do-the-crashes-several-locations/
Click2Houston.com
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
mocomotive.com
79-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving in Southeast Texas has been found, officials say
A Silver Alert issued in the disappearance of Kenneth Beckham has been discontinued. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Beckham disappeared on Thanksgiving, but was found around 1 p.m. Friday. Further details are limited at this time. Original:. Police officers in Southeast Texas are searching for a 79-year-old…
KHOU
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
mocomotive.com
On rainy Thanksgiving, Montgomery County residents pick up meal to go, courtesy of Friends of Conroe
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Home health nurse Becky Castillo wanted to make sure that some of her patients whose family weren’t able to spend time with them had a Thanksgiving meal. On her day off on a drizzly Thursday morning, Castillo turned to…
mocomotive.com
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 11/25/22
IN SHELTER – A376185. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 11/25/2022, 0 days. The follo…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/montgomery-county-animal-shelter-animals-received-11-25-22/
mocomotive.com
NEW VIDEO I-45 FIRE DESTROYS OFFICE BUILDING
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/new-video-i-45-fire-destroys-office-building/
KHOU
Street flooding in Deer Park area
Storm Chaser Pastor Jaime Garcia spotted this trouble spot in Deer Park. It's going to be messy on and off throughout the day all over the area, so be careful!
High water warning for drivers on Houston-area roads
Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on these Houston-area roads.
Click2Houston.com
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
mocomotive.com
FIRE DESTROYS THREE STORY OFFICE BUILDING ON I-45 IN SPRING AREA
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. As units started leaving the station a column of smoke was visible. Units arrived to the structure fully…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-three-story-office-building-on-i-45-in-spring-area/
Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident in NW Harris County, deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman, who's said to be in her in her 20s, was allegedly visiting one of the units when a man shot her.
'Please come forward': Mother of man killed in NW Harris County crash hopes for answers
The parents of a man killed in a car accident last weekend are asking for help, as they say the wrong-way driver who caused that wreck is still on the run.
mocomotive.com
Police in Southeast Texas searching for 79-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving
Police officers in Southeast Texas are searching for a 79-year-old man who disappeared on Thanksgiving. A Silver Alert was issued for Kenneth Beckham, who was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive in Montgomery, a city north of Houston. The alert states that…
Comments / 0