Sunday Sports Recap
The South Knox Spartans are 2-0 following a 56-50 win over Evansville Harrison as a part of the Gobbler Games at Rose Hulman Institute of Technology on Saturday. Dylan Maeder scored a career high 17 to lead South Knox in the victory. Dakota Candler added 15 while Sam Singleton and Jackson Hoops each chipped in 11. South Knox is back in action Friday at home against North Knox.
ISP Troopers Announce Results of Friday Saturation Patrols in SW Indiana
Indiana State Police officials have announced the results of Friday Evening’s Saturation Patrols throughout Southwestern Indiana. Troopers were focusing on dangerous and impaired drivers along US-41 in Knox, Gibson, and Vanderburgh Counties. Troopers issued 62 traffic citations and 76 warnings, mainly for speeding. Knox County Sheriff’s Officials also participated...
NTSB Releases Info From Evansville Plane Crash
More insight as to why a plane crashed into an Evansville golf course a few weeks ago. According to the NTSB the plane had taken off from an airport in Illinois, but not long into the flight the pilot radio he was having engine trouble and pretty soon the engine failed altogether. Air traffic controller tried to redirect the pilot of a nearby grass landing strip but they lost contact with the plane. It crashed and slid about 200 feet before coming to rest near a tee box on the golf course.
Knox County Commissioners Issue Burn Ban Until Further Notice
The Knox County Commissioners have issued a burn ban effective immediately for Knox County. According to Commissioner President, Kellie Streeter, Fire Departments throughout Knox County have been called to over 15 grass fires as well as wooded area fires plus 3 structure fires with two of those resulting in a total loss.
Daviess County Arrests
Daviess County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 35-year-old Sean Monroe for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, possession of marijuana, and possession of a controlled substance. Monroe is being held without bond. Daviess County Sheriff’s Officials arrested 23-year-old Louis Johnson for domestic battery and intimidation. Johnson is being held without bond....
VPD Arrests Wanted Man for Domestic Battery Warrant
Vincennes City Police were called to a Vincennes residence in reference to a domestic disturbance that allegedly took place in December of 2021 according to Indiana’s MyCase system. Judge Gara Lee issued the warrant on November 17th and officers located 44 year old Carl Leonard. Leonard faces charges of...
