More insight as to why a plane crashed into an Evansville golf course a few weeks ago. According to the NTSB the plane had taken off from an airport in Illinois, but not long into the flight the pilot radio he was having engine trouble and pretty soon the engine failed altogether. Air traffic controller tried to redirect the pilot of a nearby grass landing strip but they lost contact with the plane. It crashed and slid about 200 feet before coming to rest near a tee box on the golf course.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO