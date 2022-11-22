ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Welding sparks blamed for fire at China chemical wholesaler that killed 38

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
Investigators said sparks from welding work appears to have been the cause of a fire that killed 38 people at a company dealing in chemicals and other industrial goods in central China’s Henan province.

Two other people were injured in the blaze that tore through the building in the city of Anyang from about 4.30pm on Monday.

It took firefighters about three-and-a-half hours to bring the flames under control, the Wenfang district government said.

One or more welders operating in violation of safety rules appear to have let loose sparks that ignited cotton fabric in the building, according to officials cited by the official Xinhua News Agency.

Investigations are continuing, with company managers and local government officials being questioned, Xinhua said.

China has a history of industrial accidents caused by lax regard to safety measures fuelled by rising competition and abetted by corruption among officials.

Online listings for the company, Kaixinda, said it wholesaled a wide range of industrial goods, including chemicals.

Video footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flames and smoke billowing out of what appeared to be a two-storey building engulfed in fire.

In night-time shots, firefighters examined the scarred, skeletal remains of the structure with an extension ladder and lights.

More than 250 firefighters and rescue workers were deployed, according to the statement.

Henan, a densely-populated and economically vital province, has seen a number of recent deadly incidents leading to the arrest of local officials.

Five were arrested after a building collapse that killed 53 people on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Changsha, in April.

The central government has pledged stronger measures ever since a massive 2015 explosion at a chemical warehouse in the northern port city of Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.

The chemicals were found to be falsely registered and stored, with local officials found complicit in turning a blind eye to the potential threat.

