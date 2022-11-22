ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fatality Car Accident

Motor vehicle accident near the intersection with a fatality. Northbound and southbound Kuykendahl are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene. More details as they are released…. —————— Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident. Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way. Involved Agencies:...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says

MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
MONTGOMERY, TX
OFFICIALS UPDATE INFORMATION OF OFFICE BUILDING THAT COLLAPSES DURING MASSIVE FIRE IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY

At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. The fire was just north of Rayford Road on the I-45 northbound feeder. As units started leaving the stat…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/officials-update-information-of-office-building-that-collapses-during-massive-fire-in-south-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP

A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
BRENHAM, TX

