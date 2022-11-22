Read full article on original website
Driver dead after vehicle crash in Spring, deputies say; Heavy police presence reported
SPRING, Texas – A person has reportedly died following a vehicle crash in Spring, according to authorities. Deputies with Harris County Constable Precinct 4 provided an update via Twitter, stating that the crash took place Friday night in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way. The victim...
Fatality Car Accident
Motor vehicle accident near the intersection with a fatality. Northbound and southbound Kuykendahl are currently closed. Avoid the area as emergency personnel work the scene. More details as they are released…. —————— Incident Type: Major Vehicle Accident. Incident Location: Kuykendahl near London Way. Involved Agencies:...
HPD: Off-duty Harris County deputy shoots at suspect who broke into his car, tried to drive over him
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An off-duty Harris County sheriff's deputy shot at a suspect that Houston police said broke into his car in Memorial City Saturday night. It happened around 5:30 p.m. in an apartment's parking garage on Town & Country Way near the Katy Tollway. According to the...
Two separate double shootings in the Houston area leave two dead, two in the hospital
Two separate overnight shootings in the Houston area left two men dead, and two others in the hospital, (with one in critical condition) as police scramble to find out what happened and who is responsible.
Critically injured man rescued from crashed car dangling off bridge in northeast Montgomery County
Authorities rescued a man Wednesday night from a crashed car dangling off a bridge in northeast Montgomery County, according to a published report. The man, who has not been identified, was reported to be in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, according to the Montgomery County Police Reporter. The man was…
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spring (Spring, TX)
Authorities reported a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4000 block of Kuykendahl Road near London Way on Friday night in Spring. According to the officials, the deceased victim was the driver of a vehicle involved in the accident.
'It hurts': Family of a 17-year-old killed in Gessner hit and run speaks about heartbreaking loss
"And it hurts me a lot because I don't get to see him no more, I don't get to hug him, I just want to tell him I love him one more time," says the teen's older brother said.
High flood water preventing residents from leaving their homes since Thanksgiving in SE Houston
An ABC13 viewer reached out and said that her parents haven't been able to leave their home since Thanksgiving Day because of high water.
2 dead in double shooting at NE Harris County apartment complex, HCSO says
According to police, the shooting is believed to have happened inside the car the two victims were found in after an alleged transaction.
'Please come forward': Mother of man killed in NW Harris County crash hopes for answers
The parents of a man killed in a car accident last weekend are asking for help, as they say the wrong-way driver who caused that wreck is still on the run.
Conroe man charged after pulling out knife on hotel staff, pointing gun at officers at hotel, officials say
CONROE – A man accused of pulling out a knife on staff at a hotel and pointing gun at officers has been arrested and charged, according to the Conroe Police Department. Mitchell Hann, 61, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a public servant. On...
Have you seen him? Search underground for missing 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, MCSO says
MONTGOMERY, TX – A search is underway for a 79-year-old man who was last seen in Montgomery on Thanksgiving Day, deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Kenneth Beckham was last seen in the 6400 block of Rolling Oak Drive at around 12:30 pm Thursday. According to MCSO, Beckham drives a gray 2014 […]
2 dead, 2 injured after woman's ex-husband fires shots at home in Spring Branch on Thanksgiving: HPD
The woman's ex-husband broke into the home just after the family and friends had dinner, HPD said. Police later said one of the victims, a man, lives at the home. They are still searching for the shooter.
Silver Alert discontinued for 79-year-old man last seen in Montgomery Co. in gray pickup truck
A Silver Alert had been issued for Kenneth Beckham, who had disappeared on Thanksgiving, but by Friday afternoon, officials discontinued the alert.
Man shot, killed after showing up with mallet where ex-wife was present, HCSO says
Investigators said the man showed up unannounced at the ex-wife's home with a rubber mallet. That's when her brother, who was in the house with her, went to confront her ex before shooting him, deputies said.
Woman shot to death in possible domestic violence incident in NW Harris County, deputies say
Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the woman, who's said to be in her in her 20s, was allegedly visiting one of the units when a man shot her.
OFFICIALS UPDATE INFORMATION OF OFFICE BUILDING THAT COLLAPSES DURING MASSIVE FIRE IN SOUTH MONTGOMERY COUNTY
At 7:45 pm multiple calls started coming into Montgomery County 911 reporting a three-story office building under construction on fire. The fire was just north of Rayford Road on the I-45 northbound feeder. As units started leaving the stat…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/officials-update-information-of-office-building-that-collapses-during-massive-fire-in-south-montgomery-county/
High water warning for drivers on Houston-area roads
Drivers, keep an eye on high-water locations on these Houston-area roads.
HPD gives details after officers shoot into Kingwood home with owner inside
HPD called around to the home on August Hill Drive for reports of a panic medical alarm. They started shooting when they saw a man inside with a gun, police say.
FIRE STARTS WHILE VEHICLE IS WORKED ON AT BRENHAM AUTO SHOP
A fire sparked at a Brenham auto shop Wednesday afternoon. The Brenham Fire Department was dispatched at 2 p.m. to the report of a structure fire at Rick’s Auto Center at 1311 South Austin Street. Units arrived on location to find heavy fire inside the building. According to Lieutenant...
