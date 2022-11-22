ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Connecticut

US Soccer Posts Iran Flag Without Islamic Republic Emblem

The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad's matches in the group stage,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy