Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Connecticut
‘We Share Your Pain': Putin Tells Mothers of Russian Soldiers; Ukraine's Zelenskyy Calls on Europe to Stay United
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday called on Europe to stay united in the face of Russia's ongoing war, calling it "mission number one" for the region this year. "There is no...
NBC Connecticut
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
NBC Connecticut
These Economies Are Booming as Putin's War Drives Migrants and Money Out of Russia
Georgia — a small Caucasus nation on Russia's southern border — alongside Armenia and Turkey, has seen its economy boom amid an influx of Russians and their wealth. The IMF increased its 2022 growth forecast for Georgia to 10%, while the U.N. agency sees the economies of Armenia and Turkey growing 11% and 5%, respectively.
Biden allowing Chevron to drill in Venezuela 'makes absolutely no sense': Stephen Moore
Former White House Economic Adviser Stephen Moore joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to call out Biden's policies and the decision to allow Chevron to oil drill in Venezuela.
NBC Connecticut
US Soccer Posts Iran Flag Without Islamic Republic Emblem
The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad's matches in the group stage,...
Comments / 0