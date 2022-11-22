Read full article on original website
Watch Romy and Fred again.. give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut
Romy joined Fred again.. at his Amsterdam show this weekend (November 25) – watch them give new collaboration ‘Strong’ its live debut below. The pair’s trance-influenced new song came out earlier this month and is The xx singer’s second track with Fred again.. after they teamed up with HAAi for January single ‘Lights Out’.
Kele Okereke announces new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shares first single ‘Vandal’
Kele Okereke has announced new album ‘The Flames pt. 2’ and shared the first single ‘Vandal’ – you can listen below. The Bloc Party frontman’s sixth solo studio album is due for release on March 24, 2023 via KOLA Records / !K7. First single...
BTS’ RM reveals ‘Indigo’ tracklist featuring Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak and more
BTS member RM is readying his debut solo album ‘Indigo’ for release next month, and now he’s shared the tracklist, revealing collaborations with Erykah Badu, Anderson .Paak, Mahalia and more will feature on the record. The 10-track album is set to arrive on December 2. After being...
David Bowie had “seven pairs of socks down his tights” in ‘Labyrinth’
David Bowie stuffed “seven pairs of socks down his tights” to play Jareth in Labyrinth, according to co-star Warwick Davis. The late musician played Jareth the Goblin King in the 1986 fantasy film, which was directed by Jim Henson and executive produced by George Lucas. In an interview...
Owners of Bob Dylan’s Machine-Signed Art Prints Will Get Refunds, in Return for Sending Back Certificates of Authenticity
The U.K. gallery that sold a lion’s share of the prints of Bob Dylan’s paintings, Castle Galleries, has issued a statement offering full refunds for customers who bought “hand-signed” items that have been revealed to have actually been machine-autographed. They’ll get to keep the prints, but will apparently have to send back the certificates of authenticity that came with them to have the refunds processed, getting back a certificate that attests the prints are auto-signed, in return. The gallery’s Sunday morning post announcing the refunds followed Dylan’s own post of “regret” on Friday night. In an uncharacteristic public statement, he said...
Photobook of Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ era nears crowdfund target
A crowdfunding campaign launched to publish a photobook of the era surrounding Pulp’s ‘This Is Hardcore’ album is nearing its target. The book, called Hardcore, has so far raised £28,182 of its £45,000 target, contributed by 569 backers with six days left to go. Hardcore...
Cody Rigsby's Obsession With Hating Taylor Swift Is Bizarre And Embarrassing
The spin instructor needs to stop with the Taylegend slander ASAP.
Watch Run-DMC perform ‘Christmas in Hollis’ for first time in nearly 20 years
Run-DMC performed their festive song ‘Christmas In Hollis’ for the first time in nearly 20 years for a new Disney special set to air this weekend – watch the clip below. The rare rendition was filmed as part of a pre-recorded segment for The Wonderful World Of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, which is set to air this Sunday (November 27) at 8pm ET (1am GST) on ABC, HULU and Disney+.
Noel Gallagher shares behind the scenes footage of working with Johnny Marr
Noel Gallagher has shared behind the scenes footage of him working with Johnny Marr on their new single ‘Pretty Boy’ – watch the new clips below. The track arrived at the end of last month and offered the first preview of Gallagher’s as-yet-unannounced new album. “Massive...
‘The Long Dark’’s first paid DLC launches with new areas next month
The Long Dark’s first paid expansion is set for release next month, and will introduce new areas and narrative-based “challenges” for players to tackle. Tales From The Far Territory will be released in six parts over the next 12 months, with the first chapter available December 5 via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Each subsequent chapter will arrive eight to ten weeks apart.
Listen to a snippet of Lewis Capaldi’s new single ‘Pointless’
Lewis Capaldi has shared a preview of a new song called ‘Pointless’ and confirmed it will arrive next week – listen to the snippet below. ‘Pointless’ is due out next Friday (December 2) and will be the second preview of Capaldi’s upcoming album ‘Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent’ following comeback single ‘Forget Me’.
‘Terrifier 3’ will be “fkn WILD”, says director
Terrifier director Damien Leone has teased details about the planned third film, describing it as “fkn WILD”. The slasher sequel Terrifier 2 became a word-of-mouth hit last month following reports that it was causing people to pass out in cinemas. It went on to surpass $10million (£8.2million) at the worldwide box office, from a budget of $250,000 (£206,000)
‘2022 Winter SMTOWN : SMCU PALACE’ announced with BoA, NCT Dream, SNSD and more SM Entertainment artists
SM Entertainment, the agency behind Girls’ Generation, SHINee and Super Junior, has released the first teaser for its annual winter project, set to feature artists from its roster. In a teaser posted to the agency’s social media platforms earlier today (November 25), SM Entertainment announced plans to release ‘2022...
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol to headline new festival The World Is A Vampire
Smashing Pumpkins and Interpol are set to headline a new festival in Mexico called The World Is A Vampire. The first edition of the new event will come to Mexico City from March 6-9, 2023 and also feature Turnstile, Peter Hook, Deafheaven and more. The new festival comes on the...
Sunmi, Pink Sweat$, The Rose and more coming to Cebu for Wavy Baby Music Festival in 2023
Sunmi, Pink Sweat$, The Rose and more have been announced for Careless Music’s Wavy Baby Music Festival taking place in Cebu next year. See the line-up below. Two days ago, the Filipino record label co-founded by James Reid announced Wavy Baby, which will be held next year in conjunction with Sinulog Festival, or Santo Nino Festival, a religious and cultural festival in Cebu held yearly on the third week of January.
Geoff Wonfor, director of ‘The Beatles Anthology’, dies aged 73
Geoff Wonfor, the Grammy-winning British filmmaker who directed The Beatles Anthology documentary series, has died at the age of 73. His death was confirmed on Tuesday (November 22) by his daughter Sam, who said he died in Newcastle, where he grew up [via Billboard]. No cause of death has been given.
Ringo Starr to sell “peace & love” hand statues for charity
Ringo Starr has confirmed he will be selling statues of his iconic peace hand gesture, to raise money for the Lotus Foundation. Starr will sell 250 stainless steel versions of the “peace & love” statue for £4,200, while 250 bronze pieces will also be available, costing £1,600.
Stormzy calls Adele’s Las Vegas show “the best I’ve ever seen”.
Stormzy has praised Adele‘s Las Vegas show as “the best” he’s ever seen. The rapper was in the audience for the opening night of Adele’s ‘Weekends With Adele’ residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which kicked off last week and runs till March 2023, and has waxed lyrical about the “spectacular” concert.
Damon Albarn, Foo Fighters and more donate items to charity auction from The Stone Roses’ Mani
Blur frontman Damon Albarn has donated a chewed up guitar to a new charity auction from The Stone Roses‘ Mani alongside Oasis, Foo Fighters and more. As revealed back in August, Mani and his wife Imelda are holding a charity fundraiser following the latter’s cancer diagnosis. Imelda Mountfield, an events agent, was diagnosed with stage 4 bowel cancer in November 2020. She and her husband are now aiming to raise awareness and funds for The Christie Hospital and The Stockport Charitable Trust.
Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson joins Virgin Radio as drivetime presenter
Kaiser Chiefs‘ Ricky Wilson has joined Virgin Radio as the presenter of the station’s drivetime show. The singer has previously been on TV as a judge for talent show The Voice, which he joined in 2013 and quit two years later. Now, he will present Virgin Radio UK’s...
