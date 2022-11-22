ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thunderstorms may rumble to close the holiday weekend

The holiday weekend forecast is a split decision for southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. Saturday is the pick day with some morning sun followed by increasing clouds. Dry weather should hang on for most or all of Saturday. A line of showers and thunderstorms will race across the the Southeast...
