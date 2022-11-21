ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Travel rush underway ahead of Thanksgiving

Nearly 49 million Americans are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving destinations, and airports are set to see pre-pandemic levels, with more than 9 million people passing through TSA checkpoints so far this week. Kris Van Cleave has more.
KNSS Radio

A Thanksgiving travel highway update

KDOT Public Affairs manager Tom Hein joins us this morning, on a huge travel day. We give you some tips just in time for Thanksgiving travel. The biggest tip, be sure to check your route at Kandrive.org.

