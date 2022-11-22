Love how you all can judge him. If you truly believe as Christians are supposed to, then you know you HAVE NO RIGHT to judge. Judgemental people are the ones that should go to hell. You have no idea what he had been dealing with in his life. Not all people have the strength to find help. I lost a son to suicide and will always believe I will see him again. And he was an army vet. I think the Bible quote is "Lest ye judge as ye be judged." Or something clise to that.
Ain’t it’s a sin for taking your own life so how he gain his wings make me understand don’t get me wrong I grew up watching power ranger it was my favorite show as a young teen but it’s more to this story need to check out his wife maybe she was tha cause of death
Damn that Green/White Power Ranger Tommy Oliver was my favorite one ☝️ as a kid still is cant believe he commit suicide will be truely missed he should of seek mental help R.I.P. Jason David Frank heaven has gained another Power Ranger first yellow now green/white power ranger truely devastated by this news hit me hard.😢😭🤧👏🏾
Comments / 40