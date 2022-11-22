ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dermot Kennedy Set Second U.K. No. 1 With 'Sonder'

By Lars Brandle
 5 days ago

Dermot Kennedy opens-up a sizeable lead in the U.K. chart race with Sonder (via Island), his second album.

The Irishman’s LP leads the midweek survey , with an advantage of 12,000 chart sales over Taylor Swift’s Midnights (EMI), the next closest title.

Sonder is the followup to Without Fear, which, in 2019, saw Kennedy became the first Irish act in over years to bow at No. 1 in the U.K. with his debut.

Meanwhile, Queen is all set to make a miracle return to the chart. The legendary rock band returns to the Official Chart Update at No. 3 with The Miracle (Island), following an eight-disc reissue, including six unreleased tracks, four with the late Freddie Mercury on lead vocals.

The Miracle led the weekly chart following its original release in 1989.

Canadian rockers Nickelback are back, and ready to get rolling into the U.K. top 10. The band’s 10 th studio album, Get Rollin’ (BMG) is heading for a No. 5 start. If it holds its position, that would mark Nickelback’s sixth U.K. top 5 appearance, the OCC reports.

David Bowie could score another posthumous hit, this time with the original soundtrack to the Brett Morgan-helmed documentary film, Moonage Daydream (via Parlophone). It’s on track for a No. 7 debut, for what would be the Thin White Duke’s 36 th U.K. top 10.

Close behind is U.S. metal band Disturbed , which could bag a fourth U.K. top 10 appearance with Divisive (Reprise). It’s new at No. 8 on the chart blast.

Mariah Carey made an early foray into the U.K. singles chart top 40 last Friday (Nov. 18) with her holiday classic, “All I Want For Christmas Is You” (Columbia). It hasn’t quite triggered an avalanche, though a ripple of Christmas-themed recordings are making a move on the albums chart.

Andre Rieu and his Johann Strauss Orchestra are on track for a No. 4 start on the albums chart with Silver Bells (Decca); Andrea , Matteo and Virginia Bocelli’s A Family Christmas (Decca) is poised to lift 13-12; Kylie Minogue’s Kylie Christmas (Parlophone) is set to reenter at No. 27; and Michael Bublé’s multi-platinum gift that keeps-on giving, Christmas (Reprise), is poised to return at No. 35.

All will be revealed when the Official U.K. Albums Chart is published Friday.

Billboard

Men At Work’s ‘Down Under’ Wins Billion Award

Australia’s unofficial anthem, Men At Work’s “Down Under,” is feted with APRA AMCOS’ Billions Award, in recognition for surpassing one billion streams across all platforms. The award takes into account streaming numbers from all major services including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube, YouTube Music, Vevo and Amazon, and is said to be the first of its kind to celebrate a songwriter’s streaming achievement. Frontman and co-songwriter Colin Hay was on hand at the PRO’s offices to receive the accolade. “I think that more than anything, the way that the song felt was that I had this deep love for this country, but not...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Completes Another Chart Double In Australia

Taylor Swift keeps her good times rolling on Australia’s charts, while Nickelback returns to national albums survey with Get Rollin’, the Canadian rockers’ first album in five years. Get Rollin’ starts at No. 3, for the Chad Kroeger-led band’s eighth top-five album, and the highest debut on the latest ARIA Chart, published Nov. 25. Meanwhile, U.S. heavy metal band Disturbed returns to the national chart with Divisive, their new album. It’s new at No. 5. There’s some good-natured jostling at the top of the albums survey, as Swift (Midnights) outplays bestie Ed Sheeran (equals) for the title. Sheeran, who will return to Australia for...
Billboard

Taylor Swift’s ‘Anti-Hero’ On Track For Fifth Week Atop U.K. Chart

Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” (EMI) looks set to extend its reign in the U.K. for a fifth week. The first track on Swift’s new album Midnights has dominated the Official U.K. Singles Chart since its release, Oct. 21, and is by some distance her longest-ruling No. 1 in that territory (her previous best was a two-week run in 2017 with “Look What You Made Me Do”). Based on midweek sales and streaming data captured by the Official Charts Company, “Anti-Hero” should hold on for another week, making it five in a row. Just four other releases this year have notched more than a month...
Billboard

Adele’s Las Vegas Residency: Here’s What It’s Like Inside ‘Weekends With Adele’

Adele made her long-awaited Las Vegas residency debut over the weekend, and Katie & Keith — the co-hosts of the Billboard Pop Shop Podcast — were lucky enough to be in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace for Friday’s night 1 of Weekends With Adele. On the latest episode of the podcast (listen below), Katie & Keith talk all about our experience inside the intimate concert and discuss the purposeful production choices and sweeping vocal performances that made the residency more than worth the wait. Related Inside Weekends With Adele: 7 Best Moments From Opening Night of Adele's Las Vegas Residency 11/22/2022 But wait, there’s more!...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Taylor Swift Extends Record Run Atop Artist 100 Chart, Bruce Springsteen & Louis Tomlinson Hit Top 10

Taylor Swift tallies a record-extending 54th week at No. 1 on the Billboard Artist 100 chart (dated Nov. 24), continuing her run as the top musical act in the U.S. Swift leads thanks to the continued success of Midnights, which returns to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 204,000 equivalent album units earned Nov. 11-17, according to Luminate. The album spent its first two weeks at No. 1, having debuted with 1.578 million units, the largest one-week total since the opening frame of Adele’s 25 in December 2015 (3.482 million). Swift charts nine albums on the latest Billboard 200, the...
Billboard

Watch North West and Lizzo Nail the TikTok ‘Get Sturdy’ Dance Backstage at Singer’s Show

Membership has its privileges. Especially when you’re part of Klub Kardashian. That might explain how Kim Kardashian and Ye‘s daughter North West, 9, got a special audience with Lizzo at the singer/rapper’s final Special Tour stop on Saturday at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. Related Lizzo Welcomes Cardi B, Missy Elliott to the Stage in Los Angeles 11/22/2022 Not only did North seemingly get some premium seats for the gig — sharing footage from the show on her TikTok, on which the tween can be heard shouting, “Lizzo!” — but she also got a backstage audience with the Twerk Queen. In another video...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Billboard

The Contenders: Could Michael Jackson’s ‘Thriller’ Add a 38th Week to Its Historic Run Atop the Billboard 200?

Welcome to The Contenders, a midweek column that looks at artists aiming for the top of the Billboard charts, and the strategies behind their efforts. This week (for the upcoming Billboard 200 albums chart dated Dec. 3): The most successful original album in Billboard 200 history celebrates its 40th anniversary by returning to the chart’s upper tier, while a pair of new sets from Brockhampton could send the group off with a bang.   Related The Contenders: Can Louis Tomlinson, Bruce Springsteen and Nas Compete With Taylor Swift and Drake… 11/23/2022 Michael Jackson, Thriller (Epic): Just a couple weeks ago, we were talking about Michael...
FLORIDA STATE
Billboard

MasterClass Brings Back 2-for-1 Offer: Here Are 11 Musical Courses to Take From Mariah Carey, John Legend & More

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. MasterClass is known for its highly rated online courses taught by some of the most talented creatives out there, including plenty of musicians with pricing usually starting at $15/month (billed annually) for an individual membership. With the holidays right around the corner, MasterClass brought back its popular two-for-one deal for Black Friday, which gets you two unlimited MasterClass annual memberships for the price of one. The “buy one, get...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Billboard

Baker Boy, Amyl and The Sniffers, The Wiggles Dominate the 2022 ARIA Awards

With five trophies, Baker Boy was the runaway leader Thursday night (Nov. 24) at the 36th annual ARIA Awards in Sydney, while Amyl and The Sniffers and the Wiggles were also among the multiple winners. Baker Boy’s triumphant night included wins for album of the year (for his debut Gela), best hip-hop/rap release, and best solo artist. Shortly after accepting album of the year with a prepared speech in his native Yolngu language, Baker Boy, a proud Yolngu man, delivered a rendition of “Meditjin” with his band and dancers, and a solo performance on Yidaki, the Aboriginal word for didgeridoo in eastern...
Billboard

Sam Smith Reveals Meaning Behind ‘Gloria’ Album Title

Sam Smith sat down with Michelle Visage on Tuesday (Nov. 22) for a wide-ranging discussion about their non-binary identity, the meaning behind the name of their new album and more. Related Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero,' Sam Smith & Kim Petras' 'Unholy' Top Billboard Global Charts 11/22/2022 “I think I’ve always been non-binary, I’ve always been queer. And I always felt that way,” the singer explained on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers. “And when I found the words, I can’t believe how late I found the words, like 25, 26, someone told me about this thing called non-binary and I thought, ‘This is a place where...
Billboard

Latin Artist on the Rise: How Singer-Songwriter GALE Is Turning Her ‘Superpower’ Into a Fruitful Career

When GALE wrote her first song at age seven, she thought she might be a superhero. Titled “Amor Sincero,” the salsa track was dedicated to a boy who didn’t like her back. “When I finished writing it, I was like, ‘Wait, did I just create something that didn’t exist just by using a melody and chords?'” she recalls. “I thought I had a superpower. Since then, I’ve just kept going.” Related Latin Artist on the Rise: How Understanding His Sound Earned Lasso His First Billboard Hit 11/24/2022 Expressing herself through music came easily to the Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, who grew up surrounded by...
Billboard

Sabrina Carpenter Reveals the ‘Emails I Can’t Send‘ Song She Thought Was ’Never Gonna Be Put Out’

Sabrina Carpenter attended the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday and dished to Billboard all about her new album Emails I Can’t Send. “My favorite song on the album changes every single day,” the pop star admitted to Billboard’s special red carpet correspondent kenzie on the red carpet. “I’d say today it’s probably a song called ‘Tornado Warnings.’ But the most fun to write was my now single ‘Nonsense,’ which I just put out a video for. Related 2022 AMAs: 17 Things You Didn't See on TV 11/21/2022 “It’s just the silliest song,” she continued of the track, “and when we were writing it,...
Billboard

Pablo Milanes’ 5 Essential Tracks: Listen

Although often associated with Cuba’s politics and Cuba’s Nueva Trova, Pablo Milanés, who died on Tuesday (Nov. 22) in Madrid, was first and foremost a romantic troubadour, as reflected by his greatest and most recognizable hit songs. Here are five. 1. “Para Vivir (To Live)”: There’s no one like Milanés that can beautifully describe how love dies. “Para Vivir” is a song Milanés performed very slowly, as if to make sure listeners understood every word. 2. “Yolanda”: Perhaps Milanés’ biggest hit, this track is an homage to his second wife, Yolanda Bente, who is the mother of Milanés’ three daughters....
Billboard

Camila Cabello Pokes Fun at Her Viral ‘Quismois’ Meme on TikTok: Watch

‘Twas the night before Christmas and all through the house, not a creature was stirring — not even a “quiz mouse.” Camila Cabello has been going viral for the, well, untraditional way she pronounced the word “Christmas” in her cover of “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” and now she’s joining in on the fun. Cabello posted a TikTok Monday night (Nov. 21), making fun of herself by acting out a hilarious skit. In one frame, she plays her own voice coach, and tells herself: “We’re just going to practice some phrasing.” “I’ll be home for Christmas,” she sings, before asking the...
Billboard

Ask Billboard: Bruce Springsteen & Elton John Share Another Week of Chart Headlines

Submit questions about Billboard charts, as well as general music musings, to askbb@billboard.com. Please include your first and last name, as well as your city, state and country, if outside the U.S. Or, tweet @gthot20. Let’s open the latest mailbag. Hi Gary,  Bruce Springsteen debuts at No. 8 on the Billboard 200 chart this week with Only the Strong Survive, scoring his 22nd top 10 album. He has notched top 10s in each of the last six decades, from the 1970s to the 2020s. How rare is that feat, and are there any other notable chart achievements of his that we can celebrate this...
Billboard

The Weeknd Is Down for SZA to Re-Record Scrapped ‘Die for You’ Remix

Living for it! The Weeknd offered his thoughts Tuesday (Nov. 22) about potentially revisiting a remix of his 2017 single “Die for You” with SZA. The topic came up when a fan asked SZA about the pair’s long-rumored remix of the Starboy-era song, which was never released. “SZA I know you don’t like rumors, can you clarify this for us??” the Instagram user asked, to which SZA replied, “Lmao it’s super old but it does exist. I should re record it.” Related SZA Is Finally Ready to Release That Album (Yes, Really!) 11/22/2022 While the “Shirt” songstress has since deleted her comment, a screenshot of...
Billboard

RM Calls New Album ‘Indigo’ an ‘Archive of My Twenties’ in Stripped Back Teaser Video: Watch

RM is getting ready to bare his soul and share what the past few crazy years of his life has been like in his forthcoming debut solo album, Indigo. The BTS rapper shared an identity film teaser for the project on Tuesday (Nov. 22), which gave fans an inside look at what to expect from the LP leading up to its December release. The film, naturally, features an abundance of the color blue. Thirty-four seconds into the sparse visual, more details about the project emerge via text: “Record of RM : Indigo. From the colors of nature, human, etc. Documentation of...
Billboard

Irene Cara, ‘Fame’ & ‘Flashdance’ Singer-Actor, Dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred in and sang the title song from the 1980 hit movie Fame and then belted out the era-defining hit “Flashdance … What a Feeling” from 1983′s Flashdance, has died. She was 63. Her publicist, Judith A. Moose, announced the news on social media, writing that a cause of death was “currently unknown.” Moose also confirmed the death to an Associated Press reporter on Saturday (Nov. 26). Cara died at her home in Florida. The exact date of her death was not disclosed. “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process...
FLORIDA STATE
