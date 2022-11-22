Read full article on original website
Here's How Much a $1,000 Investment in Bitcoin a Year Ago Would Be Worth Now
Let's hope you didn't jump on the bitcoin bandwagon a year ago. If you bought $1,000 worth of bitcoin when prices peaked in November 2021, your investment would be valued at only about $250 today. On Friday, one bitcoin cost about $16,700. The price has declined by more than 75%...
How Much $100 In Bitcoin Today Could Be Worth In 2030 If Cathie Wood's Price Prediction Comes True
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood is one of the most well-known names in the world of stocks and investing. She is also a big believer in the future value of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD. Here’s a look at how much a small investment in the leading cryptocurrency could return if...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Flying off Exchanges at Historic Rate of $1,750,000,000 in BTC per Month: Analytics Firm Glassnode
Leading analytics firm Glassnode says that Bitcoin (BTC) holders are withdrawing from crypto exchanges at an astounding pace. According to the insights platform, Bitcoin investors have taken it upon themselves to take custody of their BTC troves after the implosion of crypto exchange FTX. Glassnode says that crypto exchanges are...
dailyhodl.com
Rich Dad Poor Dad Author Details Potential Bitcoin Price Target, Says He’s Betting on Top Crypto Asset and Against Federal Reserve
Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki is questioning just how low Bitcoin may go as the fallout from the collapse of FTX continues. Kiyosaki says that he’s a long-term investor of BTC rather than a trader, and he’s not looking to flip the top crypto asset by market cap.
Billionaire bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz says crypto should and will be regulated and the FTX disaster has created a 'deficit of trust' in the whole industry
The FTX disaster has created a "deficit of trust" in crypto, according to bitcoin bull Mike Novogratz. The industry should and will get regulated he said, pointing to the fallout of Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange. But while investors are being rocked by this bout of volatility, crypto isn't going anywhere,...
CoinTelegraph
FTX stake in US bank raises concerns about banking loopholes
The bankruptcy proceedings of cryptocurrency exchange FTX have revealed many new aspects of its unethical practices. The latest revelation around its stake in one of the smallest United States banks from rural Washington has raised fresh concerns about its operations and alleged misuse of banking loopholes. Farmington State Bank in...
dailyhodl.com
Disgraced Crypto Trading Firm Alameda Research Moves $93,353,985 in Ethereum-Based Altcoins Into Single Wallet
Sam Bankman-Fried’s failed crypto trading firm Alameda Research appears to be consolidating crypto assets into a single wallet. The firm has steadily accumulated $93,353,985 worth of Ethereum-based altcoins into just one address in recent days, according to the on-chain analytics company Nansen. The bulk of the altcoins are denominated...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin’s new ‘worst case scenario’ puts BTC bear market bottom near $6K
Bitcoin (BTC) still risks a drop to below $7,000 in this bear market, the latest worst-case scenario prediction warns. In its latest livestream broadcasted on Nov. 24, trading platform DecenTrader revealed targets for a BTC price bottom. Analyst flags “oldschool, rock-hard support” for Bitc. The most recent in...
dailyhodl.com
Quant Analyst PlanB Says Bitcoin (BTC) on Track To Explode by Over 500% – Here’s the Timeline
Popular quantitative analyst PlanB, known for his stock-to-flow Bitcoin (BTC) model, is expressing bullish sentiment for the flagship crypto asset. In a new interview with crypto trader Benjamin Cowen, PlanB says that while the current sentiment towards crypto is bearish due to the disintegration of digital assets exchange FTX, it wouldn’t shock him if the king crypto hit $100,000 after the next halving.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Whale Abruptly Moves Over $280,000,000 in ETH – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A deep-pocketed Ethereum (ETH) whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of the top altcoin to an unknown wallet. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader moved 247,979 ETH worth about $280,000,000 at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Recently, whale and...
dailyhodl.com
Most Dogecoin Holders in Profit As Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon Investors Nurse Losses: IntoTheBlock
Crypto insights firm IntoTheBlock finds that the majority of those invested in leading meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) are in profit while holders of other large crypto assets are weathering losses. At time of writing, 57% percent of all DOGE holders are in profit, while 37% are underwater and 6% are...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 5,900%, Come Out of Bear Market ‘Smelling Like a Rose’: ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood
The founder and CEO of investment firm ARK Invest is doubling down on her prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a seven-figure price by 2030. Responding to a question during an interview with Bloomberg about whether she is still holding on to her forecast that Bitcoin will reach $1 million in eight years, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood says that she is.
u.today
Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million, Says Superstar Investor Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of investment management firm Ark Invest, continues to stand by her firm’s prediction that Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million by 2030. “You know, sometimes you need to battle-test, you need to go through crises to see the survivors first of all,” said the noted investor.
u.today
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph
Will Bitcoin hit $110K in 2023? 3 reasons to be bullish on BTC now
Bitcoin (BTC) may follow stocks on a “massive bull run” as the weekly chart delivers a unique sign of strength. The latest analysis from several well-known crypto names suggests it is time to give up the bear market narrative. Despite everyone talking about a new macro BTC price...
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Can BTC aim for $70,000 in 2023?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. As the weekly chart exhibits a distinct indicator of strength, Bitcoin may follow stocks on a “huge bull run.” It’s time to abandon the bear market narrative, according to the most recent analysis from a number of well-known cryptocurrency names. Despite the fact that everyone is predicting a new macro BTC price low, probably near $12,000, fresh viewpoints necessitate a change of heart.
coinchapter.com
Bitcoin’s Collapse Is Close, Says Daniel Jones a Crypto Analyst
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin the world’s leading digital asset value is down by more than 70% this year as the impact from the dramatic collapse of FTX continued to ripple through the crypto market. Following the unfortunate series of events that has plagued the crypto space this year,...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Reveals Reserves of 2,000,000 BTC Worth Over $33,000,000,000
Crypto exchange giant Coinbase is revealing the amount of Bitcoin (BTC) in its reserves in a bid to be more transparent following the downfall of collapsed rival FTX. In a series of tweets, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says the largest US-based crypto exchange platform holds about 2 million BTC, which translates to $33.12 billion at Bitcoin’s current price of $16,561.
u.today
“Black Swan” Author Says Coinbase Is Worthless
In a recent tweet, “Black Swan” author Nassim Taleb argues that Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency company, is “worthless.”. Even if the cryptocurrency industry somehow manages to recover from the worst crisis to date, the company still has a “grisly” future, according to a well-known statistician. Back in May, famed short seller Jim Chanos, who made a killing with his early bet against Enron, predicted that Coinbase would continue to struggle due to its declining fee revenue.
Cathie Wood still sees bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 as the current crisis will have the token 'coming out of this smelling like a rose'
Cathie Wood reiterated her forecast of bitcoin hitting $1 million by 2030 in a Bloomberg interview Tuesday. She believes the underlying technology of the blockchain will give bitcoin staying power. "Sometimes you need to battle test, you need to go through crises... to see the survivors." Despite the collapse of...
