disneytips.com
Family Shuts Down Haunted Mansion at Disney Park
It may be a favorite attraction of Disney fans and horror buffs alike, but would you ever want to get stuck inside Disney’s Haunted Mansion?. Well, that’s what happened to a group of Foolish Mortals at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California when one Guest and her family shut down the entire ride!
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time
Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.
6 changes we’d like to see Bob Iger make at Disney Parks
The return of Bob Iger as Disney’s CEO has energized fans, employees, analysts and the company’s stock price. The shocking change took place Sunday night when Disney’s Board of Directors showed Iger’s hand-picked successor Bob Chapek the door after a disappointing quarterly earnings report and internal complaints about Chapek’s leadership, according to a report from CNBC.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneytips.com
The Weirdest Jobs at Walt Disney World
The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
CNET
Disney World Raises Ticket Prices
Walt Disney World is raising the prices of base tickets and most annual passes, Disney Parks said Tuesday. Starting Dec. 8, Disney World's theme parks, which include Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Animal Kingdom, will implement park-specific pricing on one-day tickets. On busy days, that Magic Kingdom ticket specifically will cost park-goers a prettier penny.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for Select Guests in Disney World Next Week
It’s the holiday season in Disney World which means a ton of people are flocking to the parks for the festivities!. We just went to the first Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party of the year, and the crowds seemed big in some areas, while small in others. But, that’s a limited-capacity event, and the parks during normal hours have a lot more room! So, are people planning on coming out in droves to go to the parks next week? Let’s take a look at the Park Pass Availability to find out!
WDW News Today
Disney Cruise Line Confirms Purchase of Unfinished Ship, Florida Man Chugs Beer & Fights Police on Skyliner, Annual Passholders Golden Tapstiles at Magic Kingdom, & More :Daily Recap (11/16/22)
Get ready for your taste buds to blast off! Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Cafe is now home to the new Rocket Hot Chicken Sandwich. Disneyland Resort will resume selling Magic Key Passes today. The virtual queue to purchase a new Magic Key Pass is officially open. Disneyland Resort is utilizing...
disneytips.com
Replacing FastPass Was a Great Disney Decision – Here’s Why
When you want to go upstairs, you may use an escalator. When you have to stick two materials together, there’s a high chance you’ll use Velcro. And when you need to blow your nose, you probably ask for a Kleenex. You may not realize it, but these are...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Reverses Decision, Fort Wilderness Campground and Other Resort Areas Not Scheduled to Close Due to Tropical Storm Nicole
In a surprising move, Walt Disney World has reversed their earlier decision to close Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground as well as other resort areas due to the impending Tropical Storm Nicole. Previously, an announcement on the website and to travel agents read, “For the safety of our...
Walt Disney World to Introduce Park-Specific Ticket Prices: Here's How Much It'll Cost You Now
Changes are coming to Walt Disney World, which will introduce park-specific pricing just in time for the holidays. "Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement.
Disney World Has Announced Another Nostalgic Popcorn Bucket, But This Time There Shouldn't Be Seven Hour Lines
Following the Figment fiasco, another Disney World popcorn bucket that is likely to be in high demand is on the way.
disneyfoodblog.com
UPDATE Made to Dining Reservation Cancelation Policy for Disneyland
If you’ll be dining in Disneyland soon, there’s an important change you need to know about. A number of changes have hit the Disney parks recently. Magic Key Passes became available to purchase again, Annual Pass price increases have been announced for Disney World, and more things will be changing soon. And now another change has hit the Happiest Place on Earth.
WDW News Today
Another Purple Road Sign Replaced at Walt Disney World Resort
Another iconic purple and red road sign has been replaced at Walt Disney World Resort. Disney began replacing the signs earlier this year with new blue and yellow signs. The new sign is above the road near McDonald’s and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. This points to the 192 exit....
Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' Ride Now Includes Dolls In Wheelchairs
It's part of the California resort’s overall effort to reflect a more “accurate representation of diversity around the world.”
Disney World Guest Jumps Off Ride To Hang Out With Animatronics, And There's Video
A guest decided to get up close and personal with some Disney World animatronics. A little too close.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Grand Floridian Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’ve narrowed it down between two of the most ICONIC Disney resorts in existence (you lucky, lucky person!). But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort and Spa? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
