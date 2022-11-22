I’m still trying to recover from last weekend’s Jets (+3.5) bet. Losing on a punt return touchdown in the final minute took a year off my life. Our best bets (27-24-1) are in the green, and I’m rolling with five plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-team parlays, either. These are the games I love the most.

