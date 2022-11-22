ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

Putin's Supporters Call for the Liquidation of Ukraine as ‘Genocidal Rhetoric' Swells

Prominent supporters of Russian President Vladimir Putin are using increasingly "genocidal rhetoric" when discussing and demonizing Ukraine, analysts note. One commentator called for the "liquidation" of the Ukrainian state. Ultra-nationalists have come to the fore in Russia particularly since the outbreak of war, continuously pushing the Kremlin to take a...
NBC Miami

US Soccer Posts Iran Flag Without Islamic Republic Emblem

The U.S. men's soccer team has begun displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic as nationwide protests challenging Tehran's theocratic government continue. The Twitter account of the U.S. men's team on Sunday displayed a banner with the squad's matches in the group stage,...

