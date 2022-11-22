Read full article on original website
Related
boardingarea.com
Bis 70% RABATT bei Aegean
Bei Aegean läuft ein riesiger Black Friday Sale …. Bei Aegean ist man wieder in Sale-Laune. Man verkauft Eco bis 70% Rabatt (Ticket + Treibstoffzuschläge). “This Friday is like no other Friday. Huge sales on board! Yes, that’s right…up to 70% off all our flights! Don’t miss out… This is a one-day only opportunity, so start booking now!
As NZ workers and households tighten their belts, why not a windfall tax on corporate mega-profits too?
Record profits reported by banks, fuel retailers, energy companies and other businesses at a time many New Zealanders are struggling to make ends meet have seen people asking whether it’s time to introduce a “windfall tax” – to be triggered whenever an industry has made “too much profit”. But what is a windfall tax? How much is “too much profit”? And do windfall taxes actually work? History, it turns out, can tell us a little about taxing a windfall. A windfall is simply a large amount of money that is received unexpectedly. A windfall tax is a targeted tax on unexpected gains...
Do tenancy reforms to protect renters cause landlords to exit the market? No, but maybe they should
More Australians are renting their housing longer than in the past. But they have relatively little legal security against rent increases and evictions compared to tenants in other countries. When state governments suggest stronger protections for tenants, landlords and real estate agents claim it will cause disinvestment from the sector, increasing pressure on already tight rental markets. In research for the Australian Housing and Urban Research Institute (AHURI), published today, we put the “disinvestment” claim to the test. We looked at the impacts of tenancy reforms in New South Wales and Victoria on rental property records over 20 years, as well...
boardingarea.com
$40 New Member Referral Bonus November 2022 With RebatesMe
When you sign up as a new member of RebatesMe, you will receive a bonus of $40.00 via referral when you earn a minimum of ten dollars cash back on qualifying purchases within 365 days of your new membership, which is one of the best referral offers from RebatesMe — just in time for the holiday season of 2022….
Comments / 0