Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
‘Heated' and ‘Really Ugly': Europe Fails to Thrash Out Details on Gas Price Cap as Talks Turn Sour
BRUSSELS — European energy ministers failed to reach a compromise over a cap on natural gas prices after "heated," "ugly" and "tough" discussions. The 27 EU leaders agreed in late October to give their political support to a limit on natural gas prices after months and months of discussions on how to best tackle the current energy crisis.
Biden allowing Chevron to drill in Venezuela 'makes absolutely no sense': Stephen Moore
Former White House Economic Adviser Stephen Moore joined 'Fox & Friends Weekend' to call out Biden's policies and the decision to allow Chevron to oil drill in Venezuela.
Comments / 0